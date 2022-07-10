What’s a hot summer without some sizzling rom-com to look forward to? Fans of Emily in Paris can get ready for another light-hearted comedy from Darren Star, who has made a name for himself as a creator of high-quality rom-coms. Star is the brain behind the very successful HBO series Sex and the City, Younger, and Miss Match. While most of his works could be classified as light-hearted, Star has said this project is set to be “more mature” than his previous projects. Uncoupled is centered around a man whose husband decides to leave him after nearly two decades of being together. Completely blindsided, he has to figure out how to get his life back together and more importantly dip himself back into the dating pool. In his mid-forties, the lead character Micheal, a New York-based realtor, isn't exactly looking forward to this unexpected turn of events.

The series will have the versatile Neil Patrick Harris as an executive producer and the star. The show was created by Darren Star in conjunction with Jeffrey Richman. Richman, a veteran sitcom writer, comes with an impressive portfolio of credits as a writer including Frasier, Modern Family, Wings, and The Jeffersons, among others. This will be his first credit as a creator. The two showrunners also executive produced the new show alongside Tony Hernandez (Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, Younger) and Lilly Burns (Emily in Paris, Younger). Andrew Fleming, whose directorial credits include Emily in Paris, Paranormal Girl, and Younger will direct some episodes alongside Zoe Cassavetes whose previous works include Emily in Paris, The Sex Lives of College Girls, and Broken English. Excited to know more about this summer's romantic comedy? From the plot to streaming details, here's everything you need to know about Uncoupled.

Watch the Uncoupled Trailer

Netflix released a 1:02 official teaser for Uncoupled on May 4, 2022. The trailer begins with scenes of a distraught Michael smashing a fresh bouquet of romantic red roses next to a garbage can right in the middle of a sidewalk of a busy New York street. Set against the backdrop of upbeat jazzy music, there are flashbacks of the good old days as a lead-up to the nightmarish reality of the breakup.

After beating himself up, Micheal throws himself back in the dating ring, he’s back partying and hooking up with a few handsome men, it turns out that things aren't as bad as he initially feared, these sentiments are encapsulated in the logline that flashes on the screen: "Breakups suck, but single life doesn't have to."

When Will Uncoupled Be Released?

All eight episodes will premiere globally on July 29, 2022. Upon release, the TV series will be exclusive on Netflix. The series is set to have a total of eight episodes, all of which are going to be released on the same day. Netflix subscriptions start at $9.99 per month for the basic plan and goes up to $19.99 for the premium plan, which lets you stream on up to four devices at 4K resolution.

Who Is in the Cast of Uncoupled?

Neil Patrick Harris will play the titular character Michael, a gay man in his mid-40s who is dumped by his husband of 17 years. Harris, a five Primetime Emmy Awards winner is known for playing the title character on the ABC series Doogie Howser, MD. He starred as Barney Stinson on the CBS series How I Met Your Mother and Count Olaf on the Netflix series A Series of Unfortunate Events. A multi-talented actor, singer, writer, and producer, Harris is popular for his performances in comedic TV roles and musical stage roles.

Alongside Harris in the lead role is Parks and Recreation's Tuc Watkins, who will be playing Michael's ex, hedge-fund manager Colin. Watkins is known for his role as David Vickers in One Life to Live. He also played Bob Hunter on the ABC drama Desperate Housewives. Tisha Campbell will play Suzanne, a confident single mom who is a friend and business patner with Michael Lawson. Tisha has appeared in three installations of the House Party film series. She played Gina Waters-Payne in the Fox comedy series Martin. Her other credits include Rita Rocks, Dr. Ken, My Wife and Kids, The Protector, and Boomerang.

Emerson Brooks plays the role of Billy, a charming celebrity weatherman who loves to have a good time. Emerson has starred in series such as The Last Ship, The Orville, NCIS: LA, NCIS, Lost, and 24. Brooks Ashmanskas from Love You More, Julia & Julia, and The Good Lord Bird plays Stanley, another close friend of Michael’s who is struggling in his love life.

Marcia Gay Harden plays Claire. Harden's previous credits include The Courageous Heart of Irena Sendler and playing Agent Dana Lewis in the crime drama series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Other members of the cast include Colin Hanlon, Iván Amaro Bullón, Jay Santiago, Jhulenty Delossantos, Ajay Naidu, Denny Dillon, and David A. Gregory.

What Is Uncoupled About?

The series follows the life of Micheal, whose life was seemingly going perfectly until his boyfriend of almost two decades decides to call off the relationship. Michael’s nightmare is made worse by the fact that he is in his mid-40s and must begin his life all over again. Skeptical about the dating scene, he must put himself out there in the hopes of finding love again. Somewhere along the line, he shrugs off the inertia and decides to live his best life, he starts going out again, meeting new people, and partying. He is meeting other eligible bachelors and all of sudden, single life doesn't look so bad.

