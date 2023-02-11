Showtime has picked up Uncoupled for Season 2, and possibly beyond, Deadline reports. The comedy series led by Neil Patrick Harris was canceled last month by Netflix, and the news comes on the heels of recent Paramount+ and Showtime integration. The series, created by Emily in Paris creator, Darren Star, and Modern Family vet Jeffrey Richman, fits into the premium network’s new strategy to showcase more series with “culturally diverse takes” like The L Word and The Chi.

Uncoupled follows Harris as Michael Lawson, a middle-aged real estate agent living in New York City. When his partner of seventeen years, Colin, dumps him, Michael must navigate a vastly changed dating world or remain single for the rest of his life. Season 1 was full of laughter with some somber moments with themes of finding love and friendship running concurrently. However, it was canceled in January by Netflix with MTV Studios looking for a new home for a series.

Per the report, at its new home, Uncoupled is expected to be edgier and racier compared to its Netflix version. Certainly, fans of the series will be happier to know that their favorite show will get more freedom at the premium network than at Netflix. It’ll join the leagues of features like The L Word, and Showtime limited series featuring LGBTQ+ themes, Fellow Travelers, which stars Matt Bomer, Jonathan Bailey, Allison Williams, Jelani Alladin and Noah J. Ricketts.

Image via Netflix

A lot has changed at Showtime in the past few weeks, it was announced that the premium network will be integrated with streaming platform Paramount+. A new strategy was laid out by new Showtime boss Chris McCarthy, which focuses on stories with Complex Characters (like Dexter and Yellowjackets), Powerful Worlds (like Billions and Homeland) and Metro-Cultures where Uncoupled fits. In a bid to expand in the first two areas, Showtime has already ordered multiple spinoffs from Dexter and Billions universes while series like American Gigolo, Let The Right One In and Three Woman (now moving to STARZ) stand canceled.

The first season of Uncoupled casts, Harris as Michael Lawson, Tuc Watkins as Colin McKenna, Michael’s partner of 17 years, Tisha Campbell as Suzanne Prentiss, Michael's business partner, Marcia Gay Harden as Claire Lewis, Emerson Brooks as Billy Burns, Brooks Ashmanskas as Stanley James. Further, rounding off the cast is André De Shields, Colin Hanlon, Jai Rodriguez, Stephanie Faracy, and more.

Uncoupled is streaming at Netflix, you can check out the trailer down below: