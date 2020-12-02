Howard Ratner has hit it big: Cahiers du Cinéma has crowned Uncut Gems one of its Top 10 movies of 2020. The French film magazine has been around since 1951 and has become a prestige outlet for coverage of film, primarily with an international scope. The top 10 list has a global reach when pulling its picks. As such, if you're able to make it on the list, it means you've beat out a competitive list of titles and are part of a high-profile group.

As Collider's biggest Uncut Gems fan, seeing the Josh and Benny Safdie-directed and written crime thriller take the third spot on Cahier's Top 10 of 2020 is a thrill. Uncut Gems was beaten out by the documentary City Hall from famed American documentarian Frederick Wiseman and South Korean drama The Woman Who Ran, directed by Hong Sang-soo, which came in at #1 and #2 respectively.

In Uncut Gems, Adam Sandler plays Howard Ratner, a once-famous jeweler who is now stuck in a near-insurmountable amount of debts after years of making bad sports bets with shady bookies. Over the course of 24 hours, we follow Howard as he tries to win big on one of the riskiest bets of his life while trying to avoid a fate worse than death at the hands of his primary bookie who also happens to be his brother-in-law. Uncut Gems also stars Julia Fox, Kevin Garnett, Idina Menzel, and Eric Bogosian.

If you check IMDb, you'll see Uncut Gems was released here in the U.S. on December 25, 2019 (truly the merriest of Christmases for us all). As such, you might be thinking the Safdie brothers' fourth feature film cheated its way onto one of the most prestigious end-of-year lists. But wait! Keep scanning IMDb and you'll see it got a January 31, 2020 release in France, which leads me to believe that helped seal the deal.

And while we at it why shouldn't Uncut Gems get on this list? It's a movie which a fairly streamlined and compelling premise thanks to the potent combination of the Safdie brothers' direction and writing combined with star Sandler's truly stunning performance as Howard Ratner. Uncut Gems is a masterclass in tension-building that also hearkens back to the sleek, human, gritty, New York City-set dramas of the 1970s. Cahiers chose well.

Uncut Gems is currently available to stream on Netflix. Check out Cahiers du Cinéma's official top 10 of 2020 ranking below. For more, find out what's coming to Netflix in December.

