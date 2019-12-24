‘Uncut Gems’ Cast Reveals Why They Call Benny Safdie “Benny Boom”

0

With Josh and Benny Safdie’s intense crime thriller, Uncut Gems, opening around the country on Christmas Day, it’s finally time to post my interview with Adam Sandler, Lakeith Stanfield, Idina Menzel and Julia Fox that was done at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. As you’ve seen in the trailers, Sandler stars as a charismatic New York City jeweler that’s always on the ropes but might have finally hit the score of a lifetime. As he attempts to lock it down, he’s dealing with owing a lot of people money, keeping his business afloat, and not losing his family due to cheating on his wife. It’s an intense high-wire act that Sandler plays to perfection. Uncut Gems also stars Kevin Garnett, Eric Bogosian, Judd Hirsch and The Weeknd.

During the interview, Sandler, Stanfield, Menzel and Fox talked about their reaction reading the script for the first time, how the Safdie brothers operate on set, why they called Benny Safdie Benny Boom, what surprised them about working with Kevin Garnett, and Sandler talks about why he wanted to be part of this project.

Check out what they had to say below is exactly what we talked about.

Adam Sandler, Lakeith Stanfield, Idina Menzel and Julia Fox: