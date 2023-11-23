The Big Picture Adam Sandler delivers one of his best performances in Uncut Gems, showcasing his comedic sensibility and dramatic chops as the complicated and captivating Howard Ratner.

The Safdie brothers use sound to create an overwhelming and suspenseful viewing experience, layering multiple tracks of dialogue to mimic the chaos of real life and heighten the tension in the film.

The unique cinematography of Uncut Gems, with its fast-paced camerawork and gritty visual style, adds to the thrilling narrative and keeps the audience visually engaged throughout the film.

When thinking of the most thrilling and memorable movie-going experiences of the last decade, one particular movie comes to mind above all the rest. A film ten years in the making, Josh and Benny Safdie's Uncut Gems follows Adam Sandler as Howard Ratner, a New York City jeweler with a gambling problem. Howard has recently come to own a rare Ethiopian black opal, and hopes to auction it for a massive payout to resolve his debts. This opal becomes a fixation for NBA champion Kevin Garnett (who portrays himself) after visiting Howard's shop, and is then passed around from hand to hand in a tense, high-stakes fashion.

Uncut Gems had a long journey to the big screen, from being first conceived in 2009 to a repeated struggle to get Sandler to sign on. Only after the success of their 2017 feature, Good Time starring Robert Pattinson, did they finally have enough juice to get this diamond district drama made in the way they envisioned it. Weaving through confrontations with loan sharks, Garnett, his mistress (Julia Fox), and his wife (Idina Menzel) who hates him, Howard floats around New York in a suspenseful series of shouting and shoving matches that accelerate to a heart-pounding climax. The film maintains an impressive pace throughout the two-plus hour runtime. The Safdies use performance, sound, and visual language to ratchet up what must be one of the most anxiety-inducing and propulsive films ever made. Uncut Gems is a story in perpetual motion, and every component of the film reflects this quality.

Uncut Gems Release Date August 30, 2019 Director Ben Safdie, Joshua Safdie Cast Adam Sandler, Julia Fox, Kevin Garnett, The Weeknd, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Aranbayev Rating R Runtime 130 Main Genre Drama Genres Drama, Comedy, Crime, Documentary Writers Ronald Bronstein, Ben Safdie, Joshua Safdie Tagline This is how I win. Website https://a24films.com/films/uncut-gems

In 'Uncut Gems,' Adam Sandler Bolts Around New York at a Frenetic Pace

Sandler's comedic persona is incredibly heightened, and the genius of his Uncut Gems performance is that he still manages to tap into that goldmine when he goes big as Howard. In scenes where he is required to yell or exert a lot of physicality, there is something that is difficult to qualify but nevertheless funny about watching him work. Howard Ratner is a complicated character, with an intoxicating mixture of annoying and endearing qualities, untapped potential, tragedy, and comedy all spinning wildly like a basketball atop Kevin Garnett's finger. Howard himself is an uncut gem, a character with a rough exterior who keeps vulnerability and sincerity buried beneath layers of self-sabotaging and compulsive behavior.

The tragic layer of the character comes through the few moments where he does show a version of himself as a family man, a caring person, and an intelligent and charming individual who continually gets in his own way. Sandler gives one of his best performances, and it's one that was critically acclaimed and awarded in the independent circuit, but shamefully overlooked by the Academy. Despite the slump of critical flop comedies he had made in the years leading up to Uncut Gems, Sandler came out in full swing to prove that he has incredible acting ability. While this is not a revelation for those who have seen his performances in Paul Thomas Anderson's Punch-Drunk Love, or Noah Baumbach's The Meyerowitz Stories, Sandler's performance in Uncut Gems is such a richly captured role, so perfectly suited to his comedic sensibility and dramatic chops, that it rises above all his other work.

Sandler is masterful, and uplifts a powerful ensemble which is assembled from a mix of seasoned performers like Eric Bogosian, Judd Hirsch, and LaKeith Stanfield alongside inexperienced actors like Garnett or Keith William Richards, who portrays a terrifying loan shark. Richards was plucked right off the street for this first experience as an actor, an incredible fact to consider when his menacing performance feels like something that could have been pulled right out of a Martin Scorsese movie. Julia Fox, another newcomer to feature film acting, stuns as Howard's mistress who acts as a perfect companion and foil to him. Their relationship is as disastrous and tense as the film happening around them.

The experienced actors and newcomers work together with such fascinating chemistry that you would never guess some of them have never been in a film before. The cast members race around one another in constant conflict. As they yell over each other and even get physically confrontational at times, Uncut Gems relishes leaving viewers trapped in increasingly uncomfortable situations.

The Safdie Brothers Wanted a Dynamic Soundscape for 'Uncut Gems'

The technical element of Uncut Gems that most clearly contributes to the overwhelming nature of the viewing experience is sound. The Safdie brothers, who have proclaimed their love for the work of Robert Altman, utilize an audio mixing technique that Altman was known for. This method involves layering multiple tracks of dialogue over one another to create a sense of aural verisimilitude. In real life, you do not always hear every word spoken by a person in a conversation. This is especially the case in a crowded, public space surrounded by other people. The Safdie brothers build densely layered soundtracks for their films, and the noise evokes the very real feeling of what it sounds like to sit in a busy restaurant or walk down a city street with all the background noise cutting through.

The Safdie brothers teamed up with legendary sound mixer Skip Lievsay (winner of the Academy Award for Sound Mixing for Gravity) to build the soundscape of Uncut Gems. An atypical part of this process which illustrates the artistic motivation of this sound mix came about in post-production. Josh Safdie wrote a 45-page-long script of additional dialogue that was entirely engineered to be recorded and inserted into the background of certain scenes. This choice added an entirely new dynamic to the sound mix, ensuring that a barrage of voices would be heard in nearly every sequence to keep the chaotic noise at a consistent pace. This noisy quality becomes so commonplace that the film feels as suspenseful as a horror movie in the few moments where things go quiet. As Howard engages in this white-knuckled unraveling which extends from the opening to the last minute of the film, the tension is bolstered by the unrelenting quality of the sound mix.

In addition to the shouting, city noise, and thoughtful sound design, Daniel Lopatin provides a cosmic, new age-inspired score that plays as if the musical cues are drawn right out of Howard's brain as he races around the city juggling loan sharks, missing jewelry, and relationship problems. Lopatin, who also composed the score for Good Time, is a perfect match for the Safdie brothers' style of filmmaking. The music of Uncut Gems is surprisingly calming at times, reflecting the casual comfort that Howard finds in this constant tailspin, or the complete elation of hitting big on a bet. In moments of tension, the music does match his desperation and urgency. Lopatin's score will make your heart race all on its own.

Unique Cinematography Reflects 'Uncut Gems' Narrative Momentum

The visual language of Uncut Gems steadily keeps up with the fast pace of the film's narrative, and the overwhelming audio. Cinematographer Darius Khondji, who also shot David Fincher's Se7en and Bong Joon-ho's upcoming Mickey 17, found a new stylistic mode when working with the Safdie brothers. They sought a camera which would follow the action at all times, so Khondji was constantly in motion along with the performers. In an effort to increase the realist tone of their work, the Safdie brothers often forgo the traditional methods of blocking a scene, they instead opt for actors to move around in whatever way feels most natural. This practice can disrupt the lighting and framing setups that a cinematographer has in mind, but Khondji is always able to keep up with Sandler and the rest of the cast bouncing around the frame without losing the beautiful quality of the film's aesthetic.

The especially long lenses used in the filming of Uncut Gems conjure some incredible close-up images. The Safdie brothers opted for anamorphic lenses, which gave a deeper and more dynamic quality to the film. Shot on 35 mm and digital, the film has a grainy quality that evokes the crime movies of the late 1970s and 1980s. This quality is replicated by Khondji again in James Gray's Armageddon Time, which fits perfectly as Gray's film is set squarely in the 1980s New York City. Although Uncut Gems is set in 2012, the film's texture throws back to a time when movies did not look so squeaky clean. This gritty quality fits the movie's tone perfectly, as Howard skates around some dark territories of the New York crime world and gets into trouble with some very bad people.

Although the cinematography that receives the most buzz often involves expansive wide shots, stark and bright colors, and characters cast in silhouette, Uncut Gems is a good reminder that fast-moving, close-up camerawork is as beautiful and skillful when done right. This movie is not shot like an epic. You do not get those "desktop wallpaper" moments found in films like Blade Runner 2049, but the quality of the camerawork is just as excellent while utilizing a completely different visual language. The tracking shots, zooms, and constant panning keeps Uncut Gems as visually stimulating as the plot is thrilling.

'Uncut Gems' Is a Neo-Realist Thrill Ride, and Will Go Down as a Classic

In a year when franchise filmmaking hit an apex (Marvel’s box office peak with Avengers: Endgame, the massive financial success of Jon Favreau’s The Lion King, the end of the main line of Star Wars films, Frozen II, etc.) before the pandemic completely disrupted the industry, this vulgar, abrasive, and anxiety-inducing crime movie from two true-blue New York filmmakers gave us the best performance from one of America’s most recognizable movie stars, and is a genuine masterpiece through & through.

Uncut Gems is a legacy film in two senses. Firstly, it is so well crafted and executed on every level that it will certainly be remembered as one of the greatest of its decade. The style of the film has already made an impression, as Uncut Gems has been openly noted by Jeremy Allen White as a major inspiration for The Bear. Secondly, because it feels like a movie plucked from another time in all the best ways. Uncut Gems is a sporadic, crass evocation of many great movies about scatterbrained scumbag protagonists who are more or less doomed from the start. The film evokes the work of John Cassavetes, Robert Altman, and Martin Scorsese, while feeling like an entirely unique vision.

The Safdie brothers conjured a dynamic experience which transports you to a time when all you really needed to make a great movie was a solid story and a memorable character, but you get so much more than that out of this film. As with the opal at the center of Howard’s story, the closer you look at Uncut Gems, the strength & beauty becomes more and more apparent.

