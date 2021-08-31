'Uncut Gems' will now come out the same day as Criterion's 4K releases of 'Citizen Kane' and 'Menace II Society.'

The Criterion Collection has just updated their release of Josh and Benny Safdie's frenetic crime movie, Uncut Gems. Even though the Criterion release of the Adam Sandler vehicle was originally set for October, the title will now be released on November 23. In addition to the previously announced DVD and Blu-ray editions, Criterion also announced the film will receive a 4K UHD+Blu-ray combo release, making it now one of the first Criterion titles on 4K. Finally, Criterion has also released a new cover for the release.

The Criterion release of Uncut Gems is loaded with tons of exciting special features. Among these include a 4K digital transfer that is approved by the filmmakers, audio commentary from the filmmakers, and new interviews with several members of the crew. Other special features include of a screen test between Sandler and his on-screen love interest, Julia Fox, two short films directed by the Safdies which also starring Sandler, and some unused footage and deleted scenes, including a full-length performance by The Weeknd.

Uncut Gems was critically acclaimed when it was released theatrically in 2019 and told the tense story of a New York jeweler, played by Sandler, who races around New York City trying to settle his debts before it's too late. On top of Uncut Gems, Criterion is also releasing several other classics in their new 4K format this November. Other titles include Mulholland Drive, which will be available starting November 16, as well as Citizen Kane and Menace II Society, which will both be released the same day as Uncut Gems.

Fans of both Uncut Gems and Criterion will have to wait one month longer than they originally thought for the crime caper's special release, but hopefully, the November 23 release date is here to stay. Preorders are available on the Criterion website. Check out the cover and official synopsis for their upcoming release of Uncut Gems below.

"This jolt of pure cinematic adrenaline affirmed directors Josh and Benny Safdie as heirs to the gritty, heightened realism of Martin Scorsese and John Cassavetes. Adam Sandler delivers an almost maniacally embodied performance as Howard Ratner, a fast-talking New York jeweler and gambler in relentless pursuit of the next big score. When he comes into possession of a rare opal, it seems Howard’s ship has finally come in—as long as he can stay one step ahead of a wife (Idina Menzel) who hates him, a mistress (Julia Fox) who can’t quit him, and a frenzy of loan sharks and hit men closing in on him. Wrapping a vivid look at the old-school Jewish world of Manhattan’s Diamond District within a kinetic thriller, Uncut Gems gives us one of the great characters in modern cinema: a tragic hero of competing compulsions on a shoot-the-moon quest to transcend his destiny."

