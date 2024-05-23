The Big Picture A24 re-released Uncut Gems in 300+ theaters, grossing $165k, making it their third-biggest hit at $50 million domestically.

Safdies' intense direction and Sandler's lead performance garnered rave reviews, settling at 91% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Uncut Gems follows a NY jeweler's downward spiral due to gambling, showcasing Sandler's talent in a dramatic role.

It’s the year of re-releases at the domestic box office, and after a string of big blockbusters celebrating important anniversaries, A24 re-issued its 2019 hit Uncut Gems in a little over 300 theaters this Wednesday. The indie studio has been re-releasing a bunch of its most culturally meaningful films in partnership with IMAX, on the sidelines of its latest hit, Civil War’s theatrical run. The series began in March with Alex Garland’s Ex Machina, and continued in April with Ari Aster’s Hereditary.

On Wednesday, May 22, Uncut Gems was re-released in 325 domestic theaters, grossing $165,000. By comparison, Hereditary made $400,000 and Ex Machina grossed $260,000 from the same number of theaters on their respective Wednesday re-release dates in April and March. Directed by Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie, Uncut Gems remains A24’s third-biggest domestic hit of all time, having made over $50 million. It was released internationally on Netflix. The movie was recently overtaken by Garland’s Civil War, which has grossed $67 million domestically so far.

Widely acclaimed for the Safdies’ tense direction and Adam Sandler’s tightly-wound lead performance, the movie follows Howard Ratner, a New York jeweler with a crippling gambling addiction, on a downward spiral across a handful of days. The movie straps the viewer onto Howard as he makes one bad decision after another, digging himself into a bigger hole in an effort to get his hands on a rare Ethiopian diamond. Uncut Gems earned rave reviews, and has settled at a 91% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. Sandler won the Independent Spirit Award and the National Board of Review award for his lead performance, but in one of the biggest upsets in recent memory, failed to secure an Academy Award nomination.

'Uncut Gems' Also Featured LaKeith Stanfield, Julia Fox and The Weeknd

Close

The Safdies have since gone their separate ways, much like other sibling filmmakers the Wachowskis, the Coens, the Hughes, and the Farrellys. Benny’s solo directorial debut, The Smashing Machine, recently debuted its first image. The sports drama marks a return to mid-budget cinema for Dwayne Johnson, and also features his Jungle Cruise co-star Emily Blunt. Sandler, on the other hand, approached dramatic roles with a renewed energy after the success of Uncut Gems; he has since starred in the sports drama Hustle, the science-fiction film Spaceman, and will next reunite with Noah Baumbach on a new coming-of-age movie.

This year has seen several notable re-releases, with many of them doing rather well at the box office. Shrek 2 recently celebrated its 20th anniversary, while Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace and The Mummy marked their 25th anniversaries in theaters. Ridley Scott’s Alien also got a brief theatrical run in honor of its 45th anniversary, while Sony is celebrating Columbia Pictures’ centenary year by re-issuing each of the eight live-action Spider-Man movies. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.