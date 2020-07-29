Watch: This Supercut of Every “Fuck” In ‘Uncut Gems’ Deserves an Oscar

Fuck, Uncut Gems is such a great movie. The Safdie Brothers‘ butt-clenching tale of a jeweler (Adam Sandler) digging himself deeper and deeper into a greed-fueled hole is not only a brilliantly-realized crime-thriller, but also holds the unique distinction of saying the word “fuck” the fourth-most times in film history*. Who needs an Oscar?

Some mad genius at Netflix recently took the time to isolate every “fuck” in Uncut Gems, all 560 of them, and it’s truly awe-inspiring. Take four minutes out of your day and witness this art.

Check out the video below. Uncut Gems is streaming on Netflix right now and if you haven’t checked it out yet you’re doing yourself and everyone you know a disastrous disservice. For even more on the film, here is Haleigh Foutch’s deep-dive into the ending plus our interview with the cast.

UNCUT GEMS has the 4th most F-bombs in movie history, and yes before you ask, here’s all 560 of them pic.twitter.com/sPJj0Ax1Nt — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) July 28, 2020

*In case you were wondering, “fuck” record-holders 1-3 are 1) Swearnet: The Movie, 2) A documentary literally titled Fuck, and 3) The Wolf of Wall Street.

