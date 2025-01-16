As Adam Sandler, the comedy maestro, keeps busy with the upcoming sequel Happy Gilmore 2, which reportedly wrapped filming last December, fans would be delighted to hear that one of his older films has landed on a brand new streaming home. Uncut Gems, released in 2019, can now be streamed for free on Tubi, bringing it even more attention following its critical and commercial success.

Regarded as one of Sandler’s best projects to date, Uncut Gems was directed by Josh and Benny Safdie from a script they wrote with Ronald Bronstein. It was also the last film by the Safdie brothers before they dissolved their partnership in 2024. Sandler led as Howard Ratner, a jeweler with a severe gambling addiction who had to reclaim a valuable gem to pay off his debts. He was joined by LaKeith Stanfield, Kevin Garnett, Idina Menzel, Eric Bogosian, and Julia Fox in her feature film debut.

This remarkable production was first released in August 2019 at the 46th Telluride Film Festival before its limited and nationwide release in the U.S. by A24 in December of the same year. Netflix then distributed it internationally on January 31, 2020, and it began streaming on the service in the U.S. on May 25, 2020. Uncut Gems was a tremendous success both critically and commercially; it earned $50 million at the box office, almost tripling its production budget, and currently holds a 91% rating on Totten Tomatoes. Not to mention, at the end of its theatrical run, it was A24's highest-grossing film domestically until Everything Everywhere All at Once overthrew it in May 2022.

Adam Sandler’s Latest Project Is Progressing Perfectly

Close

The sequel to the 1996 comedy Happy Gilmore was first announced in 2022 when Sandler revealed he had come up with ideas for what a follow-up would be like, but it wasn’t until March 2024 that it was said to be in development. Later in May, Netflix greenlit the film, and production began in September. The upcoming movie is directed by Kyle Newacheck, based on a script by Tim Herlihy and Sandler, who also stars. Other actors involved are Christopher McDonald, Julie Bowen, Dennis Dugan, Allen Covert, and Ben Stiller, who reprise their roles from the original film. Meanwhile, new additions include Nick Swardson, Benny Safdie, Travis Kelce, Bad Bunny, Margaret Qualley, Scott Mescudi, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, and John Daly.

As of this writing, no release date has been announced for Happy Gilmore 2 yet, but fans can still hope for a 2025 debut. In the meantime, Sandler’s Uncut Gems is streaming on Tubi.

WATCH ON TUBI