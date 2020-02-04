‘Uncut Gems’ Returning to Theaters with a Sneaky Q&A Courtesy of the Safdie Brothers

What did we do to deserve the gift of a theatrical re-release of Uncut Gems? The A24 flick is coming back to theaters the weekend of February 7 and features a very special bit of bonus content you can only see in theaters: A quirky Q&A featuring directors Josh and Benny Safdie and the movie’s star, Adam Sandler.

A24 released a trailer heralding the return of Uncut Gems to theaters on Saturday, February 8, and Sunday, February 9. The trailer is not the original Uncut Gems trailer but is, instead, a quick preview of the Safdies Brothers setting up how their Q&A with Sandler will work. Josh does most of the narration while Benny sits next to him. Josh explains they will be doing a Candid Camera-ish kind of Q&A where Sandler believes he’s just sitting down with the director bros for some diner coffee but will, in fact, be asked questions about the movie. We even get a look at how that will happen as a waitress asks the Safdies about the titular gems and Jason Bateman comes over to their table to have a chat. It’s unclear whether there will be any other celeb cameos during the unconventional Q&A (fingers crossed we get a Kevin Garnett appearance, though), so I guess you’ll just have to hustle on over to a theater this weekend to watch it in full after you watch the Sandman try to beat the buzzer before all those bad bets go bust.

Uncut Gems with the Safdie brothers’ Q&A is back in theaters this weekend. Get local listings and theater locations here. Also, be sure to watch the Safdie’s second collab with Sandler, the short film Goldman v Silverman. Check out the incredible and perfect trailer for the Uncut Gems Q&A Experience below:

Here’s a refresher on the official Uncut Gems synopsis, just in case: