Peacock has released a new trailer for its upcoming original drama series, The Undeclared War, which teases a thrilling cat-and-mouse game in the midst of escalating cyber warfare set in the near-future. The series will be available to audiences on the streaming service this summer on August 18.

The trailer teases the premise of the series which focuses on GCHQ intern Saara Parvan, played by Hannah Khalique-Brown, as she attempts to solve the mystery of a cyber-attack that took place in the UK ahead of elections. The trailer then reveals a discussion about retaliation and the escalation until the Prime Minister, played by Adrian Lester, declares a state of emergency.

Chaos then ensues on the streets as tensions continue to escalate. "They hit us again, we up the stakes another notch, and before you know it, we're into a cycle of escalation and a catastrophic loss of life," says Simon Pegg's character in response to the events. The trailer then ends with a montage of the chaos that takes place in the streets as the show teases a conspiracy that is "far worse than anything by Snowden." While the trailer keeps a lot of details from the plot a mystery, it does an effective job at teasing a thrilling experience that audiences will have when viewing the show. The mystery of the cyber-attacks will be unraveled for viewers when the show makes its debut on Peacock later this summer.

Image via Peacock

RELATED: Peacock Sets Release Date for Mark Rylance-led Cyber Thriller, 'The Undeclared War'

Writer and director Peter Kosminsky said of the series:

“The Undeclared War has been many years in the making. It imagines how the next few years might play out in the domain of cyber warfare – a battle unseen by the public but with potentially devastating consequences. In my work, I’ve tried to shine a light on aspects of publicly policy which affect us all but where the details of what is taking place, often behind the scenes, are not well understood. I hope this drama will give audiences an insight into a world certain to impact our lives significantly in the years ahead."

With Kosminsky's attention to detail in the series, The Undeclared War can serve as an interesting and realistic insight into a different aspect of cyber warfare in television. Alongside writing and directing, Kosminsky also serves as executive producer for the series alongside Colin Callender and Noëlette Buckley. Declan Lawn, Adam Patterson, and Amelia Spencer co-write the series with Robert Jones serving as producer. The series stars Khalique-Brown, Pegg, Lester, Mark Rylance, Alex Jennings, and Maisie Richardson-Sellers.

The Undeclared War will begin streaming on Peacock on August 18. Check out the trailer and the official synopsis for the upcoming series below: