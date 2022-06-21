Stranger Things has always been a hit for Netflix, and it's because of all the wonderful characters in the cast. However, as the seasons go on, some characters fly under the radar. Even those in the main cast don't get the recognition they deserve because there is always too much happening with the storyline. It's easy to say that the lead characters are the best ones, but that doesn't necessarily mean that others haven't had the time to shine.

Every character has their episode or their moment throughout the season, and it's important to recognize how much one character affects the general story. It's hard to understand how the show keeps going and none of the main characters have been killed off yet, but then again, this isn't Game of Thrones. The issue with some characters being cast aside for a larger storyline is that the actors don't get the same material as they used to get in earlier seasons for them to shine.

Lucas Sinclair

Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin) is part of the main cast, but it still feels like he is under-appreciated. Out of everyone, it feels like Lucas gets lost in the mix and doesn't get the same material as the others. The only good thing to happen to Lucas is meeting Max (Sadie Sink), the two of them had great chemistry and Lucas developed a bit more as a character. However, it's still not good enough.

McLaughlin is so talented and fans have noticed that he doesn't get the same amount of screen time as the rest of his cast members. In season four Lucas has a bit more to do, but it still falls short because any of the subplots never work around him. Lucas is such a strong character and is a fan-favourite because of how under-appreciated he is.

Max Mayfield

When Max stepped onto the scene in season three it felt like such a big step for the main cast. All the characters were pretty much settled into their dynamic and then Max steps in and shakes it up a bit. Max is one of those characters that go unnoticed but is still extremely likable. Her relationship with Lucas is what made fans appreciate both characters, but up until episode four of season four, Max blended into the background.

Of course, her friendship with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) in season three was adorable, but the story wasn't even focused on her. She has gone through so much and has had to fend for herself. She is one of the best characters on the show because of how much she had to take on and remain composed.

Jonathan Byers

It seems that after season one Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton) took a backseat with the fans because of Steve Harrington (Joe Keery). Once Will (Noah Schnapp) was safe and their family wasn't struggling as they were in the first season, Jonathan became the voice of reason. The pairing of Jonathan and Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) is what showed his intelligence and compassion towards others.

He became the "fix it" person for so many others in the series. He goes above and beyond for his family and still doesn't get the recognition he deserves. He does everything for everyone without asking for anything in return. His selflessness is what makes him such a wonderful character and an anchor for many in the show.

Benny Hammond

Back in season one, Benny Hammond (Chris Sullivan) took care of little Eleven. To see a man of his stature be so kind and understanding to a young kid who had no idea what was happening was so endearing.

Benny tried his best to help Eleven and even protected her the best he could. Even though he played such a minor role in the first season if it weren't for Benny, then Eleven wouldn't have been able to survive at the beginning of that season.

Will Byers

After season two, it felt like the importance Will Byers had since the beginning of the series slowly faded away. Will then became the one character who everyone used as an example given what he went through. But now, Will is so much more than all of that trauma and people tend to forget that he can still grow as a character.

At the same time, it does come down to the writing for the characters and the focus has shifted to the other main cast members. It's time for Will to be seen as a teenager going on his journey of self-discovery.

Murray Bauman

Murray Bauman (Brett Gelman) is a character that is always there to help no matter what. People don't notice how helpful he is when watching the show. He is charismatic, cooky, and has plenty of good ideas. In the most recent season, Murray and Joyce prove to be such a great tag team, that it helps fans appreciate Murray a bit more.

He is this whacky character who is misunderstood, but he still manages to sneak his way into your heart. His journalism background has made him important to the series, but he never gets the credit he deserves for his ballsy ideas in the show.

Erica Sinclair

Little Erica Sinclair (Priah Ferguson) has been in the shadows for too long behind her brother Lucas, and it's her time to shine. Erica is such a strong character and is obsessed with Dungeons and Dragons just like her brother used to be. In the newest season, Erica shows off her chops and can show how sassy she can be.

Even though she has such a minor role, the older she gets, the more interesting her character becomes. It changes the dynamic between the entire crew and her chemistry with other characters is great.

Eddie Munson

A new addition to the Stranger Things family is Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn). He looks like the embodiment of so many rock stars back in the 80s, and he is the leader of the Hellfire Club and loves playing Dungeons and Dragons. At first, Eddie acts all tough and has been held back for a couple of years because he couldn't get the grades. After what happens with Chrissy (Grace Van Dien), Eddie changes completely.

He is another character that is overshadowed by the love of Steve Harrington and fans should be warming up to Eddie Munson. He is such a likable character because of how honest he is about how he's feeling.

Argyle

There is always that one character who is always there and having a good time, even when things get dark. Argyle (Eduardo Franco) is by far one of the best characters on the show because of how charming he is. He doesn't even need to try because he's just being himself in this show.

He compliments Jonathan quite well because of how high-strung he is, while Argyle is calm and collected. He helps out when he can, even when he's under the influence. His friends mean a lot to him and that's what makes him such a fun character to watch.

Bob Newby

Early on in the series, Bob Newby (Sean Astin) came in and ended up being Joyce's (Winona Ryder) boyfriend. He was the manager at the town's local radio shack, so he had no business in getting involved with anything that happened in the Upside Down.

Still, on a very human level for the show, Bob got in the heat of it all because of Joyce, and he should easily be considered a hero. Fans were blinded by the possibility of Hopper (David Harbour) and Joyce being an item that Bob became underappreciated.

