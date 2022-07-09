The Thor franchise officially holds the one MCU character that has surpassed three standalone films. At this rate, an entire Thor saga seems likely, especially with how much Chris Hemsworth loves Thor. There are endless possibilities to see what Thor can do in the next two films, and it's going to be a fun ride after Thor: Love and Thunder. This franchise wouldn't be what it is without the characters that have made it so strong and enjoyable in the first place.

Yes, Thor and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) are both the stars of the franchise, but there are other characters that make it worthwhile. The secondary characters always add so much to the storyline and give Thor the emotional depth he needs for his character arc. After all these years, some characters are no longer with Thor, which makes the future of the franchise even more enjoyable.

Heimdall

The one character who doesn't get enough appreciation for his abilities and loyalty to Thor is Heimdall (Idris Elba). Even though Heimdall was grounded for the majority of the franchise in Asgard, the friendship and genuine respect that he had for Thor are unmatched in the MCU. If any duo deserved more screen time and more development, it is Thor and Heimdall.

He truly is the unsung hero in the Thor franchise because of his heightened sensory abilities he was able to hear and see enemies coming from anywhere. Heimdall guarding the Rainbow Bridge for as long as he did make him an important character who deserved better than what he got.

Korg

Apart from the fact that Korg (Taika Waititi) is an absolutely hilarious and fun addition to the franchise, he also becomes Thor's best friend. Everyone loves Korg for the one-liners and the way he is but is under-appreciated in how he helps Thor reach his full potential. In Thor: Ragnarök he was introduced as this fun bundle of rocks but in his other appearances like Avengers: Endgame he has grown closer to Thor and knows what he needs.

Almost the equivalent of the Groot (Vin Diesel) and Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) tandem. After Heimdall died, Thor really didn't have a right-hand man, and Korg stepped up to the plate. Sure, he's funny and has some great moments, but without Korg, Thor would have been even more lost.

Lady Sif

One of the fiercest warriors in the Thor franchise is Lady Sif (Jaimie Alexander). Of course, many fans wanted Thor and Lady Sif to actually be more than warriors fighting together, but it never ended up happening. Having Lady Sif present in the earlier Thor films brought so much to Asgard, especially to show that women were on the same playing field as the rest of the men in the realm.

She was such a force in those early films and was important to show the strength that Asgard had with them. Even in Loki, she was a nice surprise during the little time-loop that they had Loki go through at the TVA. She did deserve a bit more screen-time throughout the franchise, but she should still be appreciated by many fans.

Frigga

One of the best moms in the MCU will always be Frigga (Rene Russo). Not only does she stand by Odin (Sir Anthony Hopkins) as an equal in Asgard, but she always gives Thor sound advice. A son always needs his mother, and even though Frigga died early on, the one scene in Avengers: Endgame really put how important of a character she was in the beginning.

Frigga knew Thor through and through, she was the only one who could get him to remember who he was ahead of the fight with Thanos (Josh Brolin). On top of that, Frigga knows magic and is pretty crafty in the early Thor films. She has always been a great mother, but fans seemed to have forgotten her impact because Thor: The Dark Worldwasn't loved by audiences.

Odin

Even though Odin was a minor character that was only present at times to push Thor and Loki forward to greatness, he still had so much value throughout the franchise. Apart from the fact that he was played by the great Sir Hopkins, Odin brought so much to the realm of Asgard.

In Kenneth Branagh's Thor, Odin was presented as this god, but he was also a father who kept his sons grounded. As the movies went on, Odin became funnier and funnier, which made him even more lovable. He is exactly what an old god would be; still ready for a fight, but would rather stay comfortable in the comfort of his home.

Jane Foster

Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) has always been more than a love interest in the Thor franchise, and fans get to see her shine as the Mighty Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder. She is a physicist first, and she is very resourceful. Whenever Jane is with Thor, she brings out the best in him, and that's a different side of Thor that needs to be expressed.

Jane believed in science and then trying to understand how Norse mythology works in the real world was always the most entertaining thing about her. She was just so fascinated by all of this like the audience was that she ended up studying it further. She is such a wonderful character and should be appreciated for her perspective from a human standpoint with Thor.

Valkyrie

Valkyrie's (Tessa Thompson) introduction in Thor: Ragnarök is probably one of the best in the franchise. First and foremost, Thompson has such a powerful on-screen presence that by her just standing there she makes Valkyrie look intimidating. She is a highly skilled warrior in Asgard and has been able to help guide Thor through the second part of his life without Loki. She is an asset not only on the battlefield but as a friend.

Even though she feels like a minor character, she has alleviated so much from Thor's shoulders that she should be recognized as more than just the label of King. She may have a tough exterior, but she does have a kind heart for the people closest to her and that's really important.

Dr. Selvig

From where Dr. Selvig (Stellan Skårsgard) started to where he ended up in the Thor franchise made for a pretty interesting arc. He was always all over the place and very excitable about the information he would find, but eventually, he went over the edge. Not only was Dr. Selvig there to help Jane Foster with her work, but he was also there as an older friend who gave her great advice in regard to Thor.

In hindsight, the friendship between the trio of physicists: Dr. Selvig, Jane Foster, and Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) really made the first twoThor films enjoyable. Without the human side, the entire franchise wouldn't feel balanced. That is what Dr. Selvig brought to the team and to the franchise, balance.

Darcy Lewis

Good old Darcy Lewis is the comedic relief in the franchise, much like Luis (Michael Peña) in Ant-Man. She is technically the voice of the audience in the franchise, especially when it comes to processing who Thor actually is. More importantly, she has been on Jane's side through so much and has grown with her. The one thing about Darcy is that she is loyal to a fault, and she will always be honest with the people around her.

She doesn't realize what comes out of her mouth sometimes, but that is what makes her such a fun character. She has proven herself time and time again, even in WandaVisionbecause she learned everything about mystical beings through Jane. Darcy is such a fun character, and it's great that she has been present in the MCU for so long.

Hela

Even though it felt like Cate Blanchett was wasted in Thor: Ragnarok, the character of Hela is still one of the best villains in the MCU. Because she didn't have enough to do in the third installment, fans tend to forget that she was even a villain, to begin with. She is such a vibrant, fun character that it's impossible not to like her. She is incredibly powerful and her chemistry with her two brothers is something fans would have wanted to see more of.

Her time in the MCU was short-lived, and she shouldn't have been thrown away like she was. There are reasons to love Hela just becauseBlanchett plays her, but her banter and quick wit are also reasons why she is very under-appreciated.

