Gene Hackman and Nick Nolte are two of Hollywood's most prolific, recognizable actors with enduring acting careers. From being voted by his classmates at California's Pasadena Playhouse as "the least likely to succeed" alongside his classmate and fellow Academy Award-winning actor Dustin Hoffman, Hackman has proved his naive, formative judges wrong by gracing the screen at the highest possible level for over six decades. During his decorated career, he won two Oscars—Best Actor for his performance in William Friedkin's The French Connection and Best Supporting Actor for his role in Clint Eastwood's Western Unforgiven — along with numerous nominations, which include his springboard role in the revolutionary 1967 crime movie classic Bonnie and Clyde. Hackman teamed up with fellow Academy-recognized Nolte for the beautiful, underseen, and intense 1983 guerrilla war film Under Fire. A fictional story based on true events, Under Fire provides an opportunity for movie lovers to explore a collaborative work of genius by two of the industry's finest craftsmen.

'Under Fire' Is a Compelling Tale of War and Humanity

Under Roger Spottiswoode's direction, Under Fire plunges you into the tense and unpredictable political climate of 1979 Nicaragua, during the revolution that led to the fall of dictator Anastasio Somoza. Soldiers, rebels, civilians, and foreigners alike were part of an intricate, complex political game simplified by violence at the expense of the loss of human life. Spottiswoode weaves this with great attention to detail, which transforms the film's Mexican shoot locations into bullet-riddled and politically graffiti-filled Managua in Nicaragua. Even the film's jungle Africa, shot in California, is quite impressive for its time.

Reminiscent of Clint Eastwood's Flags of Our Fathers, Under Fire tells the story of three roaming veteran American journalists who get caught up in the turmoil. It follows Alex Grazier (Hackman), a TV reporter with overzealous professional aspirations of being an influential newsreader; Alex's on-and-off girlfriend Claire Stryder (Joanna Cassidy), a fearless radio journalist who lives on her terms; and Russell Price (Nolte), Alex's daredevil photojournalist and best friend who falls in love with Claire. Their interactions create a love triangle that simmers alongside the chaos of the revolution they are covering, though it doesn't override their individual personal relationships. Under Fire also explores the thin line between professionalism during wartime, with the three having to navigate situations where they have to choose between ethical storytelling, activism, and humanity.

Unlike many war films of the Cold War propaganda era, Under Fire refuses to romanticize chaos and chooses realism, even critiquing America's interventionism in foreign conflicts. In the film, Jimmy Carter's government favors the authoritarian Somoza over the growing popular opposition to his rule until Somoza's soldiers kill an American journalist when the U.S. distances itself from Somoza, leading to his fleeing to Florida. In the film, a local remarks to Claire that “maybe it would’ve been better if an American had died earlier,” to spare the thousands of Nicaraguans already lost. This oddity is perhaps the reason the film didn't do well at the box office.

'Under Fire' Captures Personal and Professional Struggles Amid Intense War

Hackman and Nolte’s dynamic performances are the film’s heartbeat. Their characters' intersecting paths are both an enviable, long-lasting friendship, as well as the subject of rivalry. Hackman's Alex is the one who first employed Nolte's Price, and their journey ever since has been that of deep personal and professional camaraderie. Price's romantic involvement with Claire threatens this bond, and, at some point, Alex gets out of the lovebirds' way, returning to their New York headquarters. He, however, jets back after Price's controversial photo of the mythical revolution leader Raphael goes viral, and he senses an opportunity to interview him would fast-track the elusive news anchor's job he's been dreaming about.

On the other hand, Nolte's Price, a journalist who prides himself on integrity, gets so involved in the war that the lines between a neutral observer and an active participant begin to blur. There is a poignant moment that changes Price, when he and Claire are led by a handful of rebels to witness a shootout against a group of dictator Somoza's soldiers. The rebels overpower the soldiers and seemingly wipe them out, only for a mysterious fellow American mercenary, Oates (played by the impressive Ed Harris), to "resurrect" from the pile of bodies of the Nicaraguan soldiers. Price protects Oates by not disclosing the incident to the retreating rebels, but Oates kills the rebel leader right in front of Price. As the dictatorial regime appears to be frontrunners for victory, albeit at a great human cost, the events take a toll on Price, who makes a professional gamble that changes the course of the conflict and marks his transformation from an ethical journalist to an activist. Roger Spottiswoode's Under Fire might have been a victim of its time, where cinema was often interlinked with politics. However, it's a film that distinguishes itself by how beautifully it is filmed, offering an immersive front-row seat during a revolution; Under Fire finally has a chance to receive the recognition it deserves.

