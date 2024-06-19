Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Under Paris.

Netflix's new shark flick, Under Paris, marks France's second successful creature feature that sees Paris as point zero for nature's nasties this year, with Shudder's Infested unleashing deadly spiders in an apartment complex in the City of Light (somewhat ironic given how much of the film is in the dark). The film isn't Jaws by any stretch, scoring 65% on Rotten Tomatoes, but that hasn't stopped the film from blowing up on Netflix, where it is currently the number one film worldwide on the streaming site. Under Paris borrows from the best, with elements from films like Jaws, Deep Blue Sea, the Planet of the Apes films, and another Netflix offering, Emily in Paris. In fact, you could argue that Under Paris is half Jaws, half Emily in Paris. Trying to connect those dots? Good luck, but let's give it a go, mon ami.

What Is 'Under Paris' About?

Under Paris starts on the waters of the Pacific, specifically the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, the first less-than-subtle jab at the consequences of man's indifference to the ecosystem. We meet the film's protagonist, Sophia Assalas (Bérénice Bejo), a marine researcher who is on the hunt for Lilith, a mako shark that's been tagged, to take a blood sample from her. Unfortunately, Lilith isn't really in the mood and kills her entire team, including Sophie's husband. The film jumps ahead by three years, and it's clear that Sophia is still traumatized by the event (fair enough). It all comes rushing back when the leader of a group of young environmentalists, Mika (Léa Léviant), claims that Lilith is not only still alive but prowling the waters of the Seine. It should be an impossibility — sharks can't survive in the fresh waters of the Seine — but this one can, having adapted to the changing waters (ecosystem jab number two if you're counting). Sophia's convinced, and soon she convinces the Paris River Police, including Sergeant Adil Faez (Nassim Lyes), of the danger.

Mika, meanwhile, has gathered her group together in the famed Catacombs of Paris. She knows Lilith has taken shelter in the Catacombs, and where the group has amassed will give Lilith access back to the ocean, safely, with Mika believing Lilith is trapped and wants out, and not just a b**ch who wants to eat people. Besides, Mika is sure she can communicate with Lillith... sure, okay. The police try to warn Mika and her followers of the danger but to no avail. However, once Mika is eaten by Lilith, they scramble for the exits in a panic, with members slipping into the waters in the commotion. Lilith can't eat them all, of course, but the little sharks with her certainly can. And they do. Now the question is, how in the hell are there dozens of new sharks? Ecosystem jab three, as Lilith and her offspring can reproduce asexually.

You would think that all of this would be enough to convince the mayor of Paris (Anne Marivin) to cancel the upcoming World Triathlon Championships, which includes participants swimming in the Seine, but you would be wrong. She haughtily refuses to cancel the triathlon, worried over how it would make Paris look as they try to petition for the Olympic Games. Sophia and Adil need to come up with a plan to stop Lilith and her perpetually growing family and believe they can by placing bombs in the Catacombs where the sharks are gathered. It doesn't work, and the Seine is now a lunchbox for the sharks as they feast on triathlon swimmers. And it actually gets far worse from there.

'Under Paris' Creates an Epic Shark Movie With Nods to Other Films in the Genre

Under Paris offers everything that one would want from a shark film: suspense, terror, and shots of sharks eating people. The premise actually allows for the film to have lots of sharks eating lots of people, and it doesn't hold back. What is clear, though, is that the film is rife with elements from other films, and not just other shark attack films. The most obvious connection is with Jaws, with a large, hungry shark. The fact that Lilith is in the Seine isn't all that far off from the oddity of having a great white shark off the coast of Amity Island. There's a scene that mimics Matt Hooper's (Richard Dreyfuss) underwater investigation of Ben Gardner's boat and a reference to the mayor's assertion that a victim could have been killed in a boating accident. Speaking of the mayor, Marivin's mayor of Paris is a carbon copy of Murray Hamilton's mayor of Amity Island, sharing the same hubris that refuses to shut things down in the face of overwhelming evidence suggesting they should.

The scene of the young environmentalists scrambling to safety brings to mind the chaos of the group of teens stranded on their boats as the shark attacks in Jaws 2. The evolution of the sharks sparks comparisons to Deep Blue Sea (those sharks were genetically modified, but close enough). Not once but twice, an overhead shot sees a shark shoot up towards the camera with a victim in its mouth, an almost direct copy of the overhead shot that sees the Mosasaurus leap out of the water in its aquarium in Jurassic World. A map that shows over the end credits details how Lilith's kin spread out over the entire world, a new dominant species in the vein of the apes in Planet of the Apes.

'Under Paris' and 'Emily in Paris' Are Prime Examples of Hollywood's Fascination With the French Capital

I know what you're thinking: "Where is the connection to Emily in Paris?" Simply put, the connection is in how both projects are prime examples of Hollywood's recent fascination with Paris. Ever since Emily in Paris debuted in 2020 and went on to become a colossal success, Hollywood has been drinking the Parisian well dry. Hallmark recently released Savoring Paris, bringing Hallmark's winning formula to The City of Love. Apple TV+'s The New Look explores the life of Christian Dior (Ben Mendelsohn) and Coco Chanel (Juliette Binoche) in the Paris of WWII. Netflix's Lupin, based on the French character Arsène Lupin, sees Assane Diop (Omar Sy) seeking revenge on the family responsible for the death of his father in the French capital. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon brings Dixon (Norman Reedus) overseas to slaughter zombies — sorry, walkers — in and around Paris.

What's especially fascinating is how this love affair with Paris is spilling over into genres that you wouldn't expect. Zombies — dammit, walkers — rarely, if ever, ravage the French countryside. Hordes of giant, venomous spiders never make meals of humans in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower as they do in Infested. And sharks don't go to the Louvre, but Under Paris successfully, and quite cleverly, brings the shark film to a place it's never been before, giving sharks a hearty "bon appétit" as they feast upon French food. Now it just needs Kong to pick up the Eiffel Tower and use it like a bat on an evil kaiju to make things complete.

Under Paris is available to stream in the US on Netflix.

