Directed by Xavier Gens, it needs another 3.1 million views to surpass Roar Uthaug's 2022 monster movie 'Troll'

The film follows a scientist forced to face her tragic past to save Paris from a killer shark, blending horror with environmental themes.

Netflix is very close to crowning a new streaming champion and it's a very recent title. Under Paris, the 2024 French-language survival thriller from The Divide director Xavier Gens, now ranks second overall in all-time viewership on the streaming service's non-English movies chart with 99.9 million views to its name thus far. All it needs is another 3.1 million views to overtake Roar Uthaug's acclaimed Norwegian monster movie Troll for the top spot, which seems very doable given Gens's feature is only three months removed from its release. However, due to a difference in runtime, it's still a ways off from passing the leader in hours watched, Society of the Snow (239.7 million).

Under Paris is billed as an environmentally-focused thriller following a grieving scientist who has to face her past for the sake of Paris. As the city prepares to host its inaugural World Triathlon Championships on the Seine River, Sophia (Bérénice Bejo) is reluctantly drawn back into her research when the same colossal shark that attacked her husband and her colleagues emerges from the waters. With athletes and others in grave danger as the competition nears, she joins forces with a river police commander and a young environmental activist to find and stop the climate-mutated creature before a bloodbath occurs.

Marrying gonzo horror elements with environmental messaging, the film has earned some praise from critics, as indicated by its 61% Rotten Tomatoes score, though audiences have been less favorable overall. The setting of a city brazenly going forward with its plans despite the danger opposed by an aquatic beast earned comparisons to Steven Spielberg's legendary blockbuster Jaws, albeit more over-the-top. If anything, it's another addition to a long line of wild killer shark flicks that have followed in the horror masterpiece's wake, like The Meg or 47 Meters Down. Gens co-wrote the feature with Yannick Dahan and Maud Heywang based on a concept from producers Edouard Duprey and Sébastien Auscher.

Who Else Appeared in Under Paris?

In addition to Bejo, who's perhaps best known for her role in the 2011 Jean Dujardin and John Goodman drama The Artist, Under Paris also features Nassim Lyes, Léa Léviant, and Iñaki Lartigue among others. It marks a reunion for Lyes with Gens, as the former MMA fighter previously led the director's John Wick-like actioner Mayhem! which debuted in theaters through IFC Films in January. Gens carried over his penchant for action to his latest feature despite its more horror-adjacent nature, assuring that it still incorporates the Hitman helmer's greatest strengths.

Under Paris is available to stream exclusively on Netflix. Stay tuned here at Collider for future updates on the hottest streaming titles across all platforms.

