FX on Hulu's Under the Banner of Heaven has completed its run, taking a deep dive into not only the murder behind Utah v. Lafferty but also the struggles of being a Mormon and an officer of the law. The limited series follows detective Jeb Pyre (Andrew Garfield), also a member of The Church of Latter-Day Saints, and his partner, Bill Taba (Gil Birmingham), whose heritage comes from the Paiute people. Both of their histories and faiths help contextualize and guide the audience through the extensive Mormon past, from the early days of the religious group until the 1980s, when this series takes place. But did these two men exist and actually hunt down Ron (Sam Worthington) and Dan Lafferty (Wyatt Russell)?

Most true-crime series are based on real events but are dramatized due to various reasons. Conversations are created, sometimes even characters, and an obvious flare is needed to spice up situations and dialogue to maintain the audience's interest. When it comes to this story, the primary dramatization comes in the form of Pyre and Taba, neither of which are based on particular people.

Dustin Lance Black, the show creator, told Newsweek, "That started as a notion when I was having conversations with an actual investigator who worked on the case, who was very helpful but asked to not be depicted as himself." And who could blame him considering the violent and traumatic nature of the killing of both Brenda Lafferty (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her child? With the anonymous investigator's request, it was from there that Black was able to create the context in which to introduce the viewers to the unusual political and social climate of Utah.

Jeb Pyre

While Jeb Pyre may not be a real person per se, Garfield's portrayal was partly influenced by an investigator in a similar position. Garfield also told Newsweek,

He talked to me under anonymity, but he was a detective that was Mormon and that was on a case that really tested his faith. A horrific case that had connections to the early days of Mormonism, and he gave me lots of insight. His experience of struggling with his own faith while he was working on this particular case was kind of the thing that put the flesh on the bone for me, in terms of making Jeb feel as if he was a real human being going through something that human beings go through. That was an incredibly insightful relationship that I managed to develop with this person.

He didn't stop at just Mormon investigators for his research. He also shared to Variety that he met with "countless ex-Mormons, current Mormons, future ex-Mormons, cop Mormons" while doing research in Utah. Garfield didn't skimp on his research for the very real-feeling Mormon cop.

His commitment helped bring this dramatized character to the level of the very real people Under the Banner of Heaven follows. Black also spoke to Variety regarding Garfield's commitment, "...he’s shown in his work, and then getting to know him, a real curiosity about faith, belief, and religion. I thought it was very important to bring someone in who understood what they were stepping into, the responsibilities, the potential dangers. His eyes were wide open."

Bill Taba

While both detectives are created for the show, the perspective that Bill Taba brings to the series isn't a circumstance he could draw direct inspiration for. He represents an outsider's perspective whose views are more closely aligned with what is likely a majority of the audience. Black described Taba's role to Newsweek as: "...an indigenous person from this area, his family lived in Utah well before there were Mormons there, yet, he's now an outsider to this community and in this land. He's not white, which means that just a few years earlier he would have been banned from even participating in the priesthood in the Mormon church."

Taba also plays a role in helping Jeb to challenge his faith, offering different accounts of history, ones that shine a light on the earlier antics of LDS that he wasn't aware of and initially didn't want to believe. While these two characters are fictional and written purely for the series, the two contrasting detectives are essential to telling this story on the small screen, humanizing conflicting groups of people and showing the burden faith can lay on one's shoulders, until it's heavy enough to blame their darkest tendencies on.