With the wave of true crime dramas such as Anatomy of a Scandal and The Girl From Plainville arriving all across streaming platforms, there isn’t a better time for Under the Banner of Heaven to debut. Following the successful turnaround of the 2007 big screen adaptation of Into the Wild, this new FX series based on another John Krakeur novel and will appeal to audiences that are obsessed with thrilling investigations. Led by Academy Award-winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black, Under the Banner of Heaven follows a detective struggling with his Mormon faith while trying to uncover the details behind a horrifying double murder within the Mormon community in Utah.

If the plot already piques your interest, then maybe the show’s cast will get you even more excited. Amongst the names involved in this production are none other than Andrew Garfield, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Sam Worthington. Here is a handy guide to the characters in this riveting drama and some info on the actors who are portraying them on screen.

Detective Jeb Pyre (Andrew Garfield)

Leading the narrative, Detective Jeb Pyre is a devout family man and Mormon. Whenever he isn’t alongside his wife and daughters, he is out on the field conducting crime investigations. One of the cases that he is responsible for is a double murder of a young mother and her baby. As he tries to understand the murderers’ intentions, Pyre starts to question his faith and how taking things out of context can lead to tragic outcomes.

Andrew Garfield portrays Detective Pyre, and he is far from a new name under the spotlight. Popularly known for playing Peter Parker in the 2012 production of The Amazing Spider-Man, the actor recently reprised his superhero role in Spider-Man No Way Home. Aside from the Marvel universe, Garfield has been acclaimed in numerous awards ceremonies for playing Desmond Doss in Mel Gibson’s World War II biopic Hacksaw Ridge and last year for his portrayal of Jonathan Larson in Lin Manuel Miranda’s musical Tick Tick Boom. With two Academy Award-nominations under his belt, the actor might not own a golden statue yet, but he surely became a notorious figure in the Hollywood-scene and on Broadway. His role in Under the Banner of Heaven features Garfield in one more of his multiple faith-based characters.

Brenda Lafferty (Daisy Edgar-Jones)

Raised under the Mormon worldview, Brenda Lafferty was born in a much more open-minded family. Encouraged to study and build a fulfilling career in broadcasting, her perspectives clash with her husband’s more conservative beliefs. She and her baby daughter Erica are the victims at the center of the murder investigation that Detective Pyre is delving into

Before playing Brenda in the FX series, Daisy Edgar-Jones ignited her acting journey after her role in Hulu’s limited series Normal People. Since then, the actress has been involved in multiple projects, including playing the lead role in Searchlight and Hulu's horror-comedy Fresh opposite Sebastian Stan. Later this summer, Edgar-Jones will star in Where the Crawdads Sing, an adaptation of the best-selling novel that is being produced by Reese Witherspoon’s company Hello Sunshine.

Allen Lafferty (Billy Howle)

Allen Lafferty is Brenda’s husband and the primary suspect in the murder investigation. The couple weren’t on good terms prior to Brenda’s death due to his family’s interpretation of Mormon fundamentalism. Like Detective Pyre, Allen struggles with his faith once his wife and daughter are murdered.

Billy Howle plays the youngest of the Lafferty siblings. The actor has starred in BBC’s crime miniseries The Serpent and has worked alongside Saoirse Ronan in both The Seagull and On Chesil Beach. Additionally, he starred in the period epic Outlaw King for Netflix, which was directed by David Mackenzie, who also directed several episodes of the series

Ron Lafferty (Sam Worthington)

Ron Lafferty is Allen’s eldest brother, meaning that many of the Lafferty’s family responsibilities lies on his shoulders. However, when Ron establishes himself away from his father’s business, he is rejected by him. Given the broken father-son relationship, the character has a hard time believing in himself and in his construction business.

Even prior to portraying Ron in Under the Banner of Heaven, Sam Worthington has had an impressive career. Yet, his most notable acting accomplishment was his starring role in one of James Cameron’s Avatar, which still holds the record for the highest grossing movie of all time at the worldwide box office. The actor worked with Andrew Garfield for the first time in Hacksaw Ridge, as the authoritative Captain Glover. Aside from the Hulu series, Worthington is slated to reprise his role as Jake Sully in the Avatar sequels.

Dan Lafferty (Wyatt Russell)

After Ron steps away from his father’s business, Dan ends up replacing him. Yet, it becomes clear that the character only wants to do things his way, which often isn’t the morally correct way. Although he has the support of his family, Dan feels overwhelmed by his tasks.

Not only is Wyatt Russell starring in the FX series, but he is also set to lead an action podcast series called Classified. Like Garfield, Russell also had the chance to join the MCU through the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as John Walker, the man selected by the US government to become the new Captain America.

Robin Lafferty (Seth Numrich)

Dan’s brother Robin is his ultimate partner in crime. Not only is he an active helper in Dan’s affairs, but he is also a devout Mormon fundamentalist. Taking into consideration his faith, Robin starts to ponder on whether he will remain in favor of fundamentalism or shift his beliefs to the mainstream LDS church.

Seth Numrich, who portrays Robin, is most known for his contribution to the AMC series Turn. In the same way that his counterparts Garfield and Howle have worked in theater productions, Numrich had a notable turnaround in the Broadway revival of Travesties.

Sam Lafferty (Rory Culkin)

Yet another Lafferty sibling, Sam is just as tight-knit with his family as his brothers and sisters. Often outspoken towards his convictions, he gets pretty angry if someone refutes his beliefs or threatens his family.

Like his character, Rory Culkin also comes from a big family of recognizable names. His latest on-screen accomplishments are Waco, Halston, and Sneaky Pete.

Detective Bill Tada (Gil Birmingham)

In a narrative heavily influenced by Mormon fundamentalism and how its practices lead to controversy, Detective Bill Tada functions as the outside perspective looking in. As a non-believer, Tada is able to look at the crime scene with objectivity and consequently reminds his investigation counterpart of how murder is unjustifiable.

If you are a Twilight fan or saw the films at any given moment, you might recognize Gil Birmingham. The actor played Billy Black, Jacob’s (Taylor Lautner) father in the pop culture phenomenon. Amongst his 60+ film and television contributions Birmingham has also appeared in Hell or High Water, Yellowstone, and Pieces of Her.

