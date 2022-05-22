The more time we’ve all gotten to spend with Under the Banner of Heaven, the new FX series based on the book of the same name by Jon Krakauer, the more its become clear that this show is really quite something. Drawing from the true story of a horrible murder of a mother and her child that was committed in the name of God in 1984, it has grounded itself by creating some of the most dynamic characters you’ll see on television. One of them is Andrew Garfield’s Jeb Pyre, a fictional detective who is trying to solve this case while also struggling with his faith, a defining aspect of what makes the show so intriguing. However, it would be nothing without the man alongside him: Gil Birmingham’s Bill Taba.

While Garfield is undoubtedly the lead of the show, it is Birmingham as his partner who has quietly become the moral center. When Jeb has been uncertain and lost, Bill has been a rock that has guided him through it all. The buddy cop relationship has been done to death in countless shows and movies, though Under the Banner of Heaven makes it all feel fresh. The key to this stems from the vastly different perspectives the two men bring to the case. While Jeb is a devout believer, Bill carries with him an abundance of skepticism. He has both a sardonic wit that is as darkly humorous as it is revealing. His doubts also help the audience digest Mormon history. He is able to serve as a stand-in for those who aren’t familiar with the religion, offering an outsider’s perspective that is unclouded by any ties to the church.

In the show’s fifth episode, “One Mighty and Strong,” we got to see this in all its glory. Much of this is due to how Birmingham brings such a presence to the role that is impossible to shake just how full of life and authentic of a character he is. One comment he makes is delivered with a casual yet biting gravitas that makes it resonate. It came as both Jeb and Bill are following yet another lead that they believe will help them in piecing together what happened on that fateful night. The next piece of the puzzle has them going to a supposedly more clean-cut neighborhood. However, this is cold comfort to Bill who remarks that "it's the nice neighborhoods that worry me the most." This is the most succinct distillation of the themes of the show thus far and speaks to how integral the character is to the experience. For Jeb, these neighbors are ones he would normally consider to be full of good, upstanding religious folk. It is only Bill who is both able and willing to see the truth, reminding us that his partner remains ignorant of the darker realities that are lurking just below the surface.

Image via FX

It is a darkly humorous line, one of many that Birmingham rattles off with ease. What makes it all the more significant is how every joke he delivers contains a greater purpose in what it reveals to the audience. While Jeb is gradually beginning to express disillusionment with the faith that he has grown up with, Bill is already where his partner is likely to end up. He is far more bitter and snarky about certain things, though he isn’t wrong. Even a throwaway line where he says he is “a zealot in the Church of Caffeine” packs a greater significance. It comes following Jeb praising him for being a kinder person, something he believes is tied to faith. Bill rejects that false premise in a manner that is playful while also cutting deeper into what the show is grappling with. He is giving voice to a different way of looking at the world where to be good is not necessarily to be religious and, oftentimes, those who use their faith as a shield can be committing some of the most despicable acts of all. The banter between the two men from such different walks of life not only helps to deepen their characters and relationship, but it also teases out the growing contradiction that is troubling Jeb.

Bill has a more pessimistic perspective, though it has proven to be correct over and over again. It is an integral juxtaposition to Garfield's more idealistic character who often struggles to fully grasp the gravity of the situation. Even when he has a breakthrough, there is the feeling that he still is clinging to the false hope that the church he has been a part of his whole life couldn’t be connected to anything like this. Bill can sense the conflict mixed with pain in his partner, making him one of the first and only to praise Jeb when he speaks the truth at the press conference in the previous episode. Even with all his ribbing of his partner, he understands the inner turmoil Jeb is struggling with more than he lets on. It is in the little glimpses of kindness and compassion that this shines through. While Jeb is still holding onto hope about the outcome of the case, it is Bill who knows where this is all likely to end up. His sharp remarks cut through the noise and cognitive dissonance of many of those they encounter, bringing to light truths that would otherwise go hidden. It is these two different perspectives that push each other in fascinating ways, serving as foils to each other as much as they are becoming fast friends.

Image Via FX on Hulu

Jeb’s increasingly tenuous connection to what he believes his faith to be is made all the more engaging when alongside the more resolute Bill. The more we see them bounce off each other, both when investigating the case and just talking amongst themselves, the more we have come to learn about both of them through their different perspectives. This all comes to a head at the end of the most recent episode where Jeb reflects on what they discover at a secret safehouse. He offers a more comprehensive religious analysis grounded in the history of the faith, coming to the conclusion that the man they are looking for believes himself to be chosen by God. Understanding the ramifications of this, Bill simply says that “there'll be more blood." Jeb doesn’t disagree and the statement lingers in the air, a testament to how the significance of the two characters coming closer to alignment means that things are only going to get inescapably worse from here on out.

