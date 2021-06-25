FX continues their roll of prestige miniseries with their newest order, a miniseries based on the nonfiction New York Times bestseller Under the Banner of Heaven by author Jon Krakauer. It has even confirmed its stars with Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones being announced with the order. The miniseries will follow a devout Mormon detective named Pyre (Garfield) whose faith begins to crack after investigating the death of young practitioner Brenda (Edgar-Jones) and discovering dark secrets within the community.

An adaptation of the novel has been in the works since 2011. While Warner Bros. originally bought the rights to the book for a film, Ron Howard was slated to direct and Dustin Lance Black was hired to pen the screenplay. News about the adaptation remained silent until this announcement, as well as its change in distribution. Lance Black is now tapped as showrunner, with BAFTA-Award winner David Mackenzie directing the miniseries. Finally, Mackenzie, Howard, Jason Bateman, Brian Grazer, Anna Culp, Samie Kim Falvey, Gillian Berrie, and Michael Costigan will executive produce.

“Dustin Lance Black is a gifted storyteller and the perfect artist to adapt Jon Krakauer’s gripping novel for FX,” said FX Original Programming Director Gina Balian today in a statement, “Lance joins an incredible creative team led by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard at Imagine Television who have been passionate about telling this story with him for years. We are thrilled that David Mackenzie has come aboard as a director and to have Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones star in Under the Banner of Heaven.”

Lance Black also commented on the series and its importance to him. “After so many years of work, I’m incredibly grateful to Imagine and FX for their patience with and commitment to bringing this story to screen,” he said, “Raised in the LDS faith, my hope is that this true-crime thriller might shed light on the horrific brutalities perpetrated in the name of God in our own backyards.”

Under the Banner of Heaven will premiere exclusively on Hulu as part of FX’s slate of FX on Hulu programming. The show’s release date and further casting details have not been released. However, expect more news to be released as production commences. Read the official miniseries synopsis below:

“Inspired by the #1 New York Times bestseller Under the Banner of Heaven, a devout detective’s faith is tested as he investigates a brutal murder that seems to be connected to an esteemed Utah family’s spiral into LDS fundamentalism and their distrust in the government.”

