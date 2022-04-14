Fans of true crime focused miniseries have had a lot of fascinating and psychologically intense viewing options lately. FX is about to release a new miniseries that is sure to be of interest to anyone who can't stop thinking about The Thing About Pam or The Girl From Plainville. FX’s new series, Under the Banner of Heaven, focuses on the horrifying murder of Brenda Lafferty and her baby daughter and how religious beliefs both contributed to and were challenged by the brutal and untimely deaths.

What is Under The Banner of Heaven About?

Under the Banner of Heaven is inspired by the 2003 true-crime book called Under the Banner of Heaven: A Story of Violent Faith by Jon Krakauer. The book focuses on both the history of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and on the brutal 1984 murder of Brenda Lafferty by her brothers-in-law. The Laffertys were members of a small off-shoot of the LDS church and Ron and Dan Lafferty’s decision to murder their sister-in-law and niece was informed by their religious beliefs, with Ron having even claimed that he received a divine instruction ordering him to “remove” Brenda.

Much like the book that inspired it, the miniseries also looks to tackle both the history of the LDS Church and the murder of Brenda and Erica Lafferty. Much of the story will be shown through the eyes of Detective Jeb Pyre, a detective investigating the murders. FX’s press release states that Pyre

“Uncovers buried truths about the origins of the LDS religion and the violent consequences of unyielding faith. What Pyre, a devout Mormon, unearths leads him to question his own faith.”

The title, Under the Banner of Heaven, as explained in the book of the same name, comes from an 1880 speech by John Taylor, the president of the LDS church at the time, who said “God is greater than the United States, and when the Government conflicts with heaven, we will be ranged under the banner of heaven against the Government.”

Who are the Cast and Crew of Under the Banner of Heaven?

Andrew Garfield stars as Detective Jeb Pyre, the detective assigned to investigate the Lafferty murders. Garfield has recently been seen playing Jonathan Larson in Tick, Tick…Boom! and Spider-Man (or at least one of them) in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Garfield also played Jim Bakker in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, another project that dealt with religious faith.

Brenda Lafferty is played by Daisy Edgar-Jones. She starred in the hit Hulu limited series Normal People and recently headlined Searchlight's horror-comedy Fresh alongside Sebastian Stan. Jones will also be in the upcoming Where the Crawdads Sing. Sam Worthington, best known for his role as Jake Sully in Avatar, plays Ron Lafferty. Other cast-members include Wyatt Russell (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Denise Gough (Andor), Gil Birmingham (Hell or High Water), Billy Howle (Outlaw King), and Rory Culkin (Scream 4) among others.

Under the Banner of Heaven is directed by David Mackenzie. Mackenzie has found success with projects including Starred Up, Perfect Sense, Hell or High Water, and Outlaw King.

Under the Banner of Heaven was created for television by Dustin Lance Black. Black won an Academy Award for the screenplay for Milk, about the life of Harvey Milk, and was the creator and writer of the miniseries When We Rise. Dustin Lance Black was also a writer and co-producer on several episodes of Big Love, a series about a polygamous family. Lance Black was raised as a member of the LDS church and when speaking about Under the Banner of Heaven he has said, “Raised in the LDS faith, my hope is that this true-crime thriller might shed light on the horrific brutalities perpetrated in the name of God in our own backyards.”

Under the Banner of Heaven is based on a book by Jon Krakauer. Krakauer is known for his book Into Thin Air, that detailed his experience surviving the 1996 Mount Everest Disaster that took the lives of several other climbers. He also wrote Into the Wild about Christopher McCandless’s life and death in rural Alaska. Both books were on the New York Times bestseller list for nonfiction. Under the Banner of Heaven was Krakauer’s third book on the non-fiction bestseller list. It received criticism from some members of the LDS Church who argued it contained major errors and was biased against religious beliefs. With Mike Otterson, the director of Media Relations for the LDS Church in 2003, stating that “this book is not history, and Krakauer is no historian. He is a storyteller who cuts corners to make the story sound good. His basic thesis appears to be that people who are religious are irrational, and that irrational people do strange things. He does a huge disservice to his readers by promulgating old stereotypes.”

The executive producers for Under the Banner of Heaven include executive producers Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Anna Culp, Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan, David Mackenzie, and Gillian Berrie.

Is There a Trailer for Under the Banner of Heaven?

A teaser trailer was released on February 23rd.

FX released a full trailer for Under The Banner of Heaven on March 29.

The trailer shows the Lafferty murders being investigated and focuses on the emotional and spiritual impact that it has on Garfield’s Detective Pyre. Scenes of the seemingly idyllic suburbs of Salt Lake City are shown through a filter that renders them ominous and eerie, suggesting the way this case impacts how Pyre now sees the world around him.

How Can I Watch Under the Banner of Heaven?

Under the Banner of Heaven will be streaming in the US on Hulu beginning April 28th. In some overseas markets, including the United Kingdom, the show will be available on Disney+. The first episode of the seven episode series is titled “When God Was Love.” The second episode is titled “Rightful Place” and the third episode is titled “Surrender.”

Viewers looking for a true crime miniseries that focuses on the impact of murder on a religious community may be intrigued by the premise of Under the Banner of Heaven, and its topics of faith and organized religion could resonate with many watching. If Under the Banner of Heaven is able to explore its complex themes of religious violence and unyielding faith in a thoughtful and nuanced manner, it could be a memorable and thought-provoking series.

