This Thursday, March 8, there was official confirmation that the highly anticipated FX original series Under the Banner of Heaven, starring Academy Award-nominee Andrew Garfield as a detective tangled in a complex murder case, has now got a specific release date.

From Academy Award-winner Dustin Lance Black (Milk), the seven-episode true-crime thriller is based on Jon Krakauer’s 2003 nonfiction book Under the Banner of Heaven: A Story of Violent Faith. The book follows two interconnected stories: the origin and growth of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a gruesome double murder. In the series, Garfield is Detective Jeb Pyre who is tasked with investigating a horrific murder that happened within the Lafferty family in 1984. However, as he begins to piece together the mystery, Pyre discovers hidden truths about the origins of his faith, the LDS religion, and how a fanatical interpretation of faith can lead to horrible consequences. What the Detective uncovers as the case unravels makes him question ideals that he’d taken for granted before. To get a tease of Garfield’s performance in his first lead role in television as well as the somber mood of the series you can check out the trailer that was released last month.

Alongside Garfield there is Daisy Edgar-Jones who plays Brenda Wright Lafferty, one of the murder victims. Other members of the cast include Sam Worthington, Denise Gough, Wyatt Russell, Billy Howle, Gil Birmingham, Adelaide Clemens, Rory Culkin, Seth Numrich, Chloe Pirrie and Sandra Seacat. Lance Black served as showrunner and executive producer. Also having served as executive producers were Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Anna Culp for Imagine Television; Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan of Aggregate Films; as well as David Mackenzie and Gillian Berrie. The series was produced by FX Productions.

Image via FX

Under the Banner of Heaven will debut its first two episodes on Thursday, April 28, exclusively on Hulu in the US. A new episode will premiere in each of the following five weeks. For those outside the US, you will like to know that the limited series will soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and on Disney+ around the world.

