"I wonder how something so horrific could've come to pass," says Andrew Garfield's detective protagonist in the new teaser for FX's Under the Banner of Heaven

The series, inspired by the true crime bestseller by Jon Krakauer, follows a "devout detective" played by Garfield whose "faith is tested as he investigates a brutal murder that seems to be connected to an esteemed Utah family's spiral into Latter Day Saints fundamentalism and their distrust in the government," reads the press release. Garfield stars as Detective Pyre, an elder from the Latter Day Saints who remains committed to the church, but "begins to question some of the church's teachings through his contact with a suspected murderer".

In terms of aesthetic and tone, we're getting big True Detective season one vibes, with Garfield's Pyre stepping into the role of an increasingly disaffected detective, evocative of Matthew McConaughey's Rust Cohle. Daisy Edgar-Jones stars alongside Garfield as Brenda, a "young faithful Mormon who is the victim of a brutal murder." Presumably, we'll see her character by way of flashbacks.

Krakauser's book was listed as one of the top ten true-crime books by The Guardian's Charles Graeber, who also described the author as "a master journalist and storyteller who is unfettered and unafraid of the true crime mantle. [He] pries open the golden doors to one of the newest and fastest-growing religions in America to set the stage for the non-fiction drama."

Further to Garfield and Edgar-Jones, the ensemble cast includes Sam Worthington, Denise Gough, Wyatt Russell, Billy Howle, Gil Birmingham, Adelaide Clemens, Rory Culkin, Seth Numrich, Chloe Pirrie, Sandra Seacat and Christopher Heyerdahl.

Under the Banner of Heaven was created by the Oscar-winning writer of Milk, Dustin Lance Black, who also serves as an executive producer. Rian Grazer, Ron Howard, and Anna Culp also serve as executive producers for Imagine Television. Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan join as EPs from Aggregate Films. David Mackenzie of Hell or High Water serves as both an executive producer and director on the series, along with previous collaborator Gillian Berrie. Excitingly for the art house fans in the room, Isabel Sandoval — best known for her recent breakout feature Lingua Franca — also serves as a director on the series.

You can watch the trailer for Under the Banner of Heaven below. Produced by FX Productions, the true crime thriller series will be available exclusively on Hulu in 2022.

