FX has finally given us what we’ve been waiting for: the official trailer for their upcoming, pulse pounding true-crime series Under the Banner of Heaven. As if adapting the best-selling book of the same name by critically acclaimed author Jack Krakauer (Into the Wild) wasn’t enough to wrangle viewers, the series will also star Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington, and Daisy Edgar-Jones. While we already had an idea of how the book will take an on-screen form, the trailer better hashes out the darkness audiences can expect to see in FX’s new series when it debuts on April 28.

Right off the bat, a dark and horrifying tone is set as the trailer opens in a blood soaked room filled with children’s toys. The heavy breathing of an unprepared police officer gives way to the introduction of Detective Jeb Pyre (Garfield) preparing his car for duty. As viewers tag along with Jeb while he enters the puzzling and heartbreaking crime scene, a voiceover of the detective holding prayer can be heard. Cutting to a press briefing, Jeb relays the horrendous news that at the crime scene were the bodies of a woman, Brenda Wright Lafferty (Edgar-Jones) and her child.

A quiet town and the last place one would suspect a murder of this caliber to happen, Jeb stands before his church and urges them to begin locking their doors. A community holding on tightly to the Mormon religion, Jeb fears that his investigation will lead him into places he’s “only ever heard whisperings about.” When a fellow detective tells Jeb not to go digging, we know he’ll do anything but. The rest of the trailer reveals the beginnings of how Brenda Wright Lafferty ended up an enemy to a family of devout fundamentalist Mormons. As secrets are peeled back, you won’t believe the shocking discoveries Jeb makes along the way.

Also starring in Under the Banner of Heaven is a talented cast including Denise Gough, Wyatt Russell, Billy Howle, Gil Birmingham, Adelaide Clemens, Rory Culkin, Seth Numrich, Chloe Pirrie, and Sandra Seacat. Known for his work penning the critically acclaimed film, Milk, Academy Award winner Dustin Lance Black wrote the new series. He’ll also serve as showrunner and executive producer. Joining the executive production team are some of the biggest names in television and film. Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, and Anna Culp will executive produce under the Imagine Television banner, while Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan join for Aggregate Films with David Mackenzie and Gillian Berrie.

Check out the official trailer for Under the Banner of Heaven below and get ready to launch yourself into a story covered in mayhem and dangerous beliefs when the series hits FX on April 28:

