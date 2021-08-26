FX has just announced the full cast for their upcoming limited series, Under the Banner of Heaven. Based on Jon Krakauer's bestselling 2003 nonfiction book, the new cast joins previously announced stars Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

The series follows a devout Mormon detective named Pyre (Garfield) whose faith begins to crack after his investigation into the death of young practitioner Brenda (Edgar-Jones) uncovers dark secrets within the community. The full cast includes Sam Worthington, Wyatt Russell, Denise Gough, Billy Howle, Gil Birmingham, Adelaide Clemens, Sandra Seacat, Rory Culkin, Seth Numrich, Chloe Pirrie, and Christopher Heyerdahl.

Worthington and Russell will play prime suspects Ron and Dan Lafferty. Gough, an accomplished state actress with a role in Disney+'s upcoming Star Wars series, Andor, plays Ron's wife, Dianna. Howle, who recently appeared opposite Jared Harris in The Beast Must Die, will play Ron and Dan's younger brother, Allen. Birmingham, best known for his role on Yellowstone, will play Bill Taba. Tommy's Clemens will play Rebecca Pyre. Seacat, best known for her role in 2013's Palo Alto, will play Josie Pyre. Culkin, Numrich, Pirrie, and Heyerdahl will round out the Lafferty family as Samuel, Robin, Matilda, and Amon Lafferty, respectively.

Milk scribe Dustin Lance Black created the series, and will executive produce, as will Hell or High Water director David Mackenzie, who will also direct the series. Also executive producing are Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Samie Kim Falvey, Anna Culp, Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan, and Gillian Berrie.

Under the Banner of Heaven will premiere exclusively on Hulu as part of FX’s slate of FX on Hulu programming. No release date has been announced. Read the official miniseries synopsis below:

Inspired by the #1 New York Times bestseller Under the Banner of Heaven, a devout detective’s faith is tested as he investigates a brutal murder that seems to be connected to an esteemed Utah family’s spiral into LDS fundamentalism and their distrust in the government.

