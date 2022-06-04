Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Under the Banner of Heaven. The riveting show that is Under the Banner of Heaven recently came to a close in a finale that made clear just how brutal & bleak a world we live in. Of course, this was a feeling that was felt throughout as Andrew Garfield’s Jeb Pyre and Gil Birmingham’s Bill Taba dug deeper into a pit of unfathomable darkness. In particular, the way the show and Garfield captured Jeb’s growing disillusionment with his faith was immensely affecting. In the prior episode and into this final one, he could believe no longer after seeing the harm religion wreaked on so many innocent lives. This all culminated in the brutal murder of Brenda Lafferty, played with strength and grace by a revelatory Daisy Edgar-Jones, as well as her children. We see everything leading up to this in painful detail, showing just how nightmarish her final moments on Earth were while still sparing us from seeing the full gruesome act itself.

Even as we knew where most things were going, to see the full tragedy laid bare so unflinchingly was devastating. What it reminded many of most was True Detective at its peak, packing the same sense of disillusionment with the world that haunts its characters. The more it went on, the more it became clear that this force of evil was something that was close to home. Both became a deeply unsettling reflection of the worst parts of humanity. Each featured characters who began to see the life that they thought they knew collapsing around them. Even as they both approached their respective stories with a distinct style, in the end they both represented the best of what crime shows have to offer. Rather than just providing easy answers where the police come in and save the day, they each showed the darker truths of reality. Both grappled with the moral ambiguity & depravity of the world, peeling back layer after layer of the darkness until it had completely enveloped itself in it.

In Under the Banner of Heaven, the devastation came as we saw how Brenda had acted with immense bravery in the face of the growing brutality of the family she had been unfortunate enough to marry into. She had worked to save others, putting herself at great personal risk to do so. In a just world, she and her children would have been safe as well. Though that is not how the world works as terrible things can happen to the best of us without a rhyme or reason. This was a crushing force in True Detective as well, showing how grim existence can be when we peer into the darkness. Both eschew any sensationalism, instead grounding their stories in a more realistic portrait of how macabre and miserable life can become. Even when both end up resolving, you don’t truly feel like it is really all that much of a victory as the pains of the past can’t be forgotten so easily. Both make use of nonlinear storytelling, hammering this home even further as it pushed us further toward the edge of oblivion.

Even as some people didn’t like large aspects of True Detective, namely the divisive second season, there is still a prevailing sense of stark honesty through all of it. It shows how life is immensely painful, unexplainably cruel, and unrelentingly dour. Both shows take part in this more reflective conversation with morality and meaning, reflecting back on the worst aspects of ourselves that threaten to consume us if we let them. We see that in Garfield’s performance in the car at the end of the penultimate episode as he finds himself alone and broken beyond repair. This echoes the life we see Mahershala Ali’s Wayne Hays lead in True Detective season three.

He, too, begins to lose everything and everyone in investigating a case that shakes him to his very foundations. We tend to hope for tidy resolutions to each of these stories, but that is not how life works. There are just some things that we can’t ever come back from as they leave a permanent wound on our very soul. When Garfield gets increasingly desperate to solve this case, we know it is not just others he is trying to save but also himself. He knows he can’t continue on this path and come out unscathed. The final conversation he has with Bill, a crucial counterbalance in the story, makes clear that they both know just how far he had fallen over the investigation. The only thing that stopped him from fully hitting rock bottom was that it ended before he could get there.

This molds into something that also, against all the odds, becomes oddly hopeful in both shows. While not comprehensive enough to make up for all the horrors the characters have had to endure, it is a tentative sense of peace that both settle into. Whether the highly anticipated upcoming season four of True Detective follows that same trajectory remains to be seen. What is clear is just how much the current stories end up feeling like they have in common. In particular, the final reflection of Matthew McConaughey’s Rust Cohle feels similar to the one Garfield’s Jeb gives at the end. They use different words with Rust discussing how there is light in the darkness of the world and Garfield saying it is miracle enough to be with those you love, though the sentiment remains the same. After all the terrors of the world that the characters and we had to endure, it is a small respite that finds honesty in its simplicity. Everything is not always going to be good, it may even be mostly bad. However, all of the stories ultimately arrive at an understanding of this and an acknowledgment that there is still good to be found in the bleakest of places if you look hard enough. Even as it is just a glimmer that is often snuffed out by the rest of the world, there remains a prevailing light that both find in the courage of those willing to fight against the darkness.