The latest episode of Hulu's true-crime drama Under the Bridge finally sheds light on the nebulous relationship between Rebecca (Riley Keough) and Cam (Lily Gladstone), confirming what was briefly hinted at before. When Rebecca returns to Victoria for the first time in ten years, Cam is shocked to see her and disturbed by the timing of her visit. In their first tense interaction, it becomes clear that there are some unresolved issues between Rebecca and Cam from their youth. Considering the setting and context of the story, what reads as sexual tension between them could at first be written off as simply the awkwardness of two childhood best friends reconnecting, but Episode 3, "Blood Oath," confirms that Rebecca and Cam's relationship was more than platonic.

Rebecca Inserts Herself Back Into Cam’s Life in 'Under the Bridge'

Based on Rebecca Godfrey's book of the same name, Under the Bridge tells the tragic true story of the brutal assault and murder of 14-year-old Reena Virk (Vritika Gupta) in 1997. Taking place in Saanich, a suburb of Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, Under the Bridge has several moving parts. Writer Rebecca Godfrey (Keough) returns to her hometown for the first time in a decade to work on her next book about the teenage girls of Victoria. When she starts interviewing the girls at Seven Oaks, a group home for girls that she also frequented in her youth, Rebecca quickly connects with ringleader Josephine Bell (Chloe Guidry), who proudly admits to her involvement in Reena's death.

Cam Bentland (Gladstone), a local detective and childhood friend of Rebecca, takes on Reena's case partly in her attempt to prove herself worthy of a promotion within the police department. Cam is surprised to see Rebecca back in Victoria after she left without warning ten years prior, unsettled by her sudden arrival and how it coincides and interferes with her investigation into Reena's death. When Cam and Rebecca first reunite, there's clearly tension between them, and their brief conversation suggests that they have a significant history that will later be revealed. We also find out that Cam was close with both Rebecca and her older brother Gabe, who died when they were teenagers. Though there's still much to uncover about Cam and Rebecca's past, what is confirmed in Episode 3 is that they were in a romantic relationship in their adolescence.

Rebecca and Cam Have a Romantic History in 'Under the Bridge'

Rebecca and Cam's first scene together, where they reconnect in Rebecca's childhood bedroom, is also where we see the first hint at a romantic history between them. Though Cam remains serious and closed off during their conversation, Rebecca's demeanor borders on flirtatious, and when she playfully puts her hand on Cam's shoulder, Cam tenses up and tells her to stop. The chemistry between Keough and Gladstone and their respective performances establish an immediate sense of intimacy between them in this short conversation, which only flourishes in Episode 3. The following morning, when Rebecca's dad asks if she has resolved things with Cam, he also inquires whether Cam and Gabe were "just friends" before his death. Rebecca's knowing expression and response that she "would've known if they weren't," is yet another subtle hint at her own "more than friends" relationship with Cam.

After Reena's body is found and recovered from the lake, Cam briefly lashes out at Rebecca for inserting herself into her life and bringing up their past while Cam is leading a murder investigation. Following their spat, Cam and Rebecca meet again at Reena's memorial, where an apologetic Cam offers to sit down and hash things out with Rebecca at a local bar. Here we finally get more insight into their past romantic relationship, with Rebecca apologizing for leaving so suddenly after her brother died, not wanting to be a burden to her.

When Rebecca drags Cam to the dance floor, the sexual tension is undeniable, but just when it seems like Rebecca is going to lean in for a kiss, Cam becomes hyper-aware of everyone looking at them and escapes to the bathroom. Rebecca follows her, and they kiss. As things start to escalate, Cam hesitates but ultimately leans back in for more after Rebecca comforts her. Though we've only seen them interact a few times, after ten years apart, this moment is a long time coming. Keough and Gladstone do a beautiful job of portraying this moment of physical and emotional vulnerability between Rebecca and Cam as they rediscover feelings for each other and attempt to mend their relationship.

Where Do Rebecca and Cam Go From Here in 'Under the Bridge'?

Episode 3 leaves off with Rebecca and Cam agreeing to hang out again, but where will their relationship go from here? Cam tentatively agrees to work together with Rebecca on the investigation in what should be a mutually beneficial partnership, but, as a detective, Cam is much less forthcoming with information, and recruits Rebecca to speak with the Virk family and other members of the community who don't trust the police. Rebecca has also earned the trust of Josephine Bell, one of the prime suspects in Reena's murder, and the information she feeds to Cam could be essential in arresting the perpetrator(s). Their burgeoning relationship will undoubtedly complicate things going forward as they both continue to investigate Reena's death, each motivated by both their desire for justice and personal gain. With Reena's case, Cam stands to earn a big promotion within the police department, and for Rebecca, her next book is at stake.

As for their romantic relationship, it will be interesting to see where Rebecca and Cam can go from here and how Under the Bridge will explore their closeted sapphic relationship. Cam's character is not based on a real person, and her relationship with Rebecca was invented for the show, bringing more depth to the overall story. Though Rebecca is a cool city girl, Cam is a strait-laced cop who never left Victoria, so her actions are under a microscope in a way Rebecca's are not. This is also exacerbated by them living in a small town in 1997, a time of less widespread acceptance of queer people, and Cam’s sexuality being made public would likely be used against her, especially as she takes on such a big case. With five episodes of Under the Bridge remaining, there is still plenty of story to tell, and, hopefully, plenty of shared time for Keough and Gladstone to explore their characters' intriguing dynamic.

