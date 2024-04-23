The Big Picture Episode 3 of Under the Bridge will see Cam and Rebecca dig deeper into the investigation, with tensions rising.

Rumors will swirl as the town becomes fixated on Reena's death, leading the pair to face more challenges.

Despite Cam's reservations, Rebecca refuses to stay out of the investigation, determined to help solve the case.

Two episodes in, Hulu's buzzy new true crime drama Under the Bridge has laid out the facts, established a timeline, and built intrigue surrounding the brutal murder of 14-year-old Reena Virk (Vritika Gupta). Episode 3 will now see the town of Victoria rocked by the discovery of her body, while local cop Cam Bentland (Lily Gladstone) and writer Rebecca Godfrey (Riley Keough) continue their investigation. Despite working toward the same goal, however, the officer has some reservations about a civilian getting involved. Ahead of the episode's release tomorrow, Collider is excited to share a sneak peek showing the pair reconnecting, only for Cam to push Rebecca away.

The sneak peek begins with Cam and Rebecca going over the conflicting information they gained in Episode 2. Josephine (Chloe Guidry), the ringleader who orchestrated Reena's beatdown as revenge for the rumors she spread, confessed to Rebecca that she pushed the teen over the bridge. However, Cam proved that her explanation didn't add up by driving from the bridge to Seven Oaks and realizing Josephine couldn't have made it home in time to beat curfew as she did. While Rebecca tries to determine why she lied about being the killer, Cam is more confused as to why the writer would care so much about getting to know one of their prime suspects. Rebecca just wants to help out with the case and even admits that Cam is the one police officer she actually cares for. With a look of concern, Cam tells her firmly that she wants her to stay out of the way of the investigation, but Rebecca has no intention of leaving things alone.

In addition to the team-up of Rebecca and Cam, Episode 3 of Under the Bridge will see rumors start to swirl around town as everyone becomes fixated on Reena's death. The investigation will only get more difficult from here for the pair as they dig deeper into the young girls at the top of the suspect list. More flashbacks will also further shine a light on Josephine's hidden mafia world as Reena enters her orbit.

'Under the Bridge' Is Another True Crime Hit for Hulu

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Based on the book of the same name by the real-life Rebecca Godfrey and adapted by Not Okay writer-director Quinn Shepherd, Hulu's latest foray into true crime has been yet another success with critics and audiences following other hits like The Dropout and Under the Banner of Heaven. Rotten Tomatoes currently has Under the Bridge at a Certified Fresh 84%, with plenty of praise coming for the talented cast, which also includes Ezra Faroque Khan, Archie Panjabi, Ella Dixon, Javon 'Wanna' Walton, Maya da Costa, and Nadia Liebig. Collider's Chase Hutchinson gave the series an 8/10, offering especially high marks for Gladstone's performance coming off her Oscar-nominated turn in Killers of the Flower Moon.

Under the Bridge Episode 3 arrives on Hulu on April 24. New episodes stream every Wednesday on the streaming platform. Check out the exclusive sneak peek above.

Under the Bridge (2024) 8 10 Reena Virk, a fourteen-year-old girl went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Seven teenage girls and a boy were accused of the savage murder. Release Date April 17, 2024 Cast Riley Keough , Izzy G , Chloe Guidry , Ezra Faroque Khan , Archie Panjabi , Vritika Gupta , Javon Walton , Aiyana Goodfellow , Lily Gladstone , Anoop Desai Main Genre Biography Seasons 1

Watch on Hulu