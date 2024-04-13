Hulu has been off to a great start this year. After shows like Shogun and We Were the Lucky Ones, the streamer is now all set to launch its latest series, Under the Bridge. Billed as a true crime drama, it recounts the brutal murder of Canadian teenager Reena Virk and the incidents that led to her death in a dramatized retelling. Under the Bridge is based on the bestselling eponymous book by the late Rebecca Godfrey and hails from Quinn Shephard (Hostages) in her third directorial, with both Godfrey and Shephard executive producing, and Samir Mehta (Fear the Walking Dead) serving as showrunner. Academy Award-nominee Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon) and Golden Globe-nominee Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & The Six) lead the cast of this tragic crime drama.

The all-new true-crime series is a must-watch for genre enthusiasts and crime drama fans. It features a remarkable cast and crew and a tragic real-life incident that shook British Columbia in the 1990s. As the miniseries arrives this April, check out when, where, and how you can watch and stream Under the Bridge.

When Is Under the Bridge Streaming Online?

Close

Under the Bridge premieres on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, on Hulu, with the first two episodes releasing together. If you are waiting to see more new titles on the streamer in the second half of April, you can look forward to Elizabeth Moss' limited spy thriller series The Veil and the much-awaited Bon Jovi docuseries Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story.

Is Under the Bridge Premiering on TV?

Under the Bridge (2024) Reena Virk, a fourteen-year-old girl went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Seven teenage girls and a boy were accused of the savage murder. Release Date April 17, 2024 Cast Riley Keough , Izzy G , Chloe Guidry , Ezra Faroque Khan , Archie Panjabi , Vritika Gupta , Javon Walton , Aiyana Goodfellow , Lily Gladstone , Anoop Desai Main Genre Biography Seasons 1 Streaming Service(s) Hulu Showrunner Samir Mehta , Liz Tigelaar

Under the Bridge is a streaming series and will not be premiering on TV networks. The crime drama miniseries will be exclusively available on the streamer and requires a subscription to watch. As is the case, Hulu is already home to several similar crime dramas and true crime documentaries, with the upcoming Under the Bridge joining the genre library. If you are a fan of true crimes and crime dramas/thrillers, you can also check out other popular series like The Act, The Dropout, or Under the Banner of Heaven, as well as documentaries like Death in the Dorms and Me Hereafter.

Watch on Hulu

Can You Watch Under the Bridge Without Hulu?

Image via Hulu

Being a Hulu original series, Under the Bridge will not stream anywhere else but on this platform. However, for audiences in international markets where Hulu is not available, the true crime drama series might become available on Star+ in Latin America and on Disney+ (under its Star content hub) in other international territories at a later date. Besides these options, if you would like to watch this series on any other platform, you might have to wait for the official announcement on when and where it will be released on demand, rent, or purchase. Stay tuned for more updates on this.

Watch the Trailer for Under the Bridge

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The trailer and teaser of Under the Bridge, released between March and early April 2024, bring the traumatic real-life incident of Reena Virk to the screen. While the first trailer lays down the show’s plot and introduces the key characters, the latest teaser reinstates the tragedy of the event. The first footage brilliantly sets the tone for the miniseries, hinting at the shocking and terrifying story of teenage violence. The trailer teases “danger everywhere,” revealing the plot where a 14-year-old Reena has been missing for three days. As Gladstone’s Cam Bentland, a local cop, begins her investigation, she makes chilling discoveries about Reena’s friends and their dynamics. The trailer then introduces Riley Keough’s character, a fictionalized version of Rebecca Godfrey, who is also investigating the missing girl’s case as research for her book.

We also learn that Rebecca and Cam have a history and some unresolved issues, but they seem willing to work together on this case and uncover the truth. Though each of them set out on their own paths of discovery, both end up with alarming and confusing facts until the case begins to look deeply complicated and ominous. With its sinister tone and gripping narrative, as aptly described in the trailer, Under the Bridge is a “Tale of horror and wonder, of innocence, beauty, violence, and sin” that will leave its audience aghast.

What’s the Under the Bridge Episode Schedule?

Billed as a miniseries, Under the Bridge has eight episodes, of which the first two will be released together on the day of the premiere, on April 17, 2024. All new episode will stream weekly, every Wednesday, as follows –

Episode 1: "Looking Glass," April 17, 2024; Directed by Geeta Vasant Patel, Teleplay by Quinn Shephard

Episode 2: April 17, 2024; Teleplay by Ashley Cardiff

Episode 3: April 24, 2024; Teleplay by Jihan Crowther

Episode 4: May 1, 2024; Teleplay by Stuti Malhotra

Episode 5: May 8, 2024; Teleplay by Tom Hanada

Episode 6: May 15, 2024; Teleplay by Quinn Shephard and Samir Mehta

Episode 7: May 15, 2024; Teleplay by Todd Crittenden

Episode 8: May 29, 2024; Teleplay by Samir Mehta

Other True Crime Dramas To Watch on Hulu

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Image via FX

The People v. O.J. Simpson marks the first season of the true crime anthology series, American Crime Story developed by Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski (The People vs. Larry Flynt). The second installment of the American Story franchise, this FX series examines some of the most infamous crimes in American history. As the title indicates, the 10-episode first season revolves around the media-breaking murder case of O. J. Simpson. Based on Jeffrey Toobin’s 1997 book, The Run of His Life: The People v. O. J. Simpson, the series explores “the chaotic behind-the-scenes dealings and maneuvering on both sides of the O.J.” through prosecution, defense witnesses, the LAPD’s history with the African-American community. Cuba Gooding Jr. leads the stellar ensemble cast as the titular defendant, with Sterling K. Brown, Sarah Paulson, John Travolta, and David Schwimmer, in various roles. On its release, The People v. O. J. Simpson received widespread acclaim for its casting, performance, and direction, earning several Primetime Emmies and Golden Globes, and Gooding earning an Emmy nomination.

Watch on Hulu

Candy

Image via Hulu

Another great offering from Hulu in the true crime space, this biographical crime drama (also titled Candy: A Death in Texas in international markets), is a dramatized retelling of the Candy Montgomery case and the real-life incidents surrounding the same. The Hulu original miniseries created by Nick Antosca (The Act) and Robin Veith (Mad Men) recounts the events of the 1980s where a suburban housewife from Wylie, Texas was accused of killing her neighbor, Betty Gore, with an axe, following her affair with Gore’s husband. Candy stars Golden Globe-nominee Jessica Biel (The Truth About Emanuel) as the titular murderer with Emmy-nominee Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets) as the victim. Pablo Schreiber, Timothy Simons, and Raúl Esparza also star in various roles. Considered one of the most anticipated television shows of 2022, Candy earned great reception and praise, especially for the convincing and well-rendered performances of Biel and Lynskey. In its first week, the true crime miniseries became “the most streamed television series across all platforms in the U.S.”

Watch on Hulu

The Girl from Plainville

Image via Hulu

Following the success of The Dropout, the show’s writer-producer, Liz Hannah created another critically acclaimed crime drama with The Girl from Plainville, along with Patrick Macmanus. The true crime miniseries is a dramatized recounting of real-life events revolving around the death of Conrad Roy of Massachusetts and his girlfriend, Michelle Carter’s conviction of involuntary manslaughter. Also known as the “texting suicide case” in popular media, The Girl from Plainville retells the incidents of 18-year-old Conrad who committed suicide in 2014 after his girlfriend encouraged him through texts and emails to kill himself. Told in a non-linear narrative, the story is told in two parts, where one explores Conrad and Michelle’s relationship until their death and the other deals with events following his suicide. Elle Fanning stars as the titular girl, in a disturbingly powerful portrayal, along with Colton Ryan as Conrad, and Chloe Sevigny, garnering critical acclaim for all of their performances.

Watch on Hulu