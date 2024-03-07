The Big Picture Get ready for a gripping true crime drama with Hulu's Under the Bridge featuring a star-studded cast and a haunting storyline.

Lily Gladstone and Riley Keough lead the series, portraying characters deeply involved in the chilling case of Reena Virk's murder.

Based on the acclaimed book by Rebecca Godfrey, this series promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats until the shocking conclusion.

Academy Award nominee Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon) is hot on the trail of murder in the debut batch of images for Hulu’s upcoming series, Under the Bridge. Adapted from the late Rebecca Godfrey’s true-crime book of the same name, the drama will transport audiences to 1997 and tell the tale of a group of young women who were accused of murdering one of their peers. Played by Vritika Gupta (The Ghost), fourteen-year-old Reena Virk’s strange disappearance after a party not only tore her community apart but also made neighbors question one another after the case turned up evidence surrounding some of the town’s youngest and most unlikely inhabitants. Told from the narrative perspective of Godfrey (Riley Keough) and the lead detective (Gladstone), the series will hold onto viewers and not let go until the shocking conclusion.

The images alone are filled with despair and hopelessness as each one fully displays the heavy darkness that will come with Hulu’s latest book-to-series project. One features Keough as Godfrey, sitting on a bed in the middle of a cluttered room, smoking a cigarette with a void expression on her face, while another showcases Gladstone as the law enforcement officer tasked with a seemingly impossible case. The victim at the center of the crime, Gupta’s Reena Virk, is the centerpiece of another image with another featuring a group of teenagers hanging out on a tattered and torn couch. Filling out the ensemble cast will be Chloe Guidry, Javon “Wanna” Walton, Izzy G., Aiyana Goodfellow, Ezra Faroque Khan, and Archie Panjabi.

Who’s Behind ‘Under the Bridge’?

Prior to her passing in 2022, Godfrey struck a deal with Hulu that would see her gripping true crime novel receive a small-screen makeover. Known for writing about the harsher side of teenage life, the celebrated author kicked off her career with the novel, The Torn Skirt. While she was researching inspiration for the book’s main character, the author stumbled upon the unbelievably tragic story of Reena Virk and her killers. The finished piece of work, titled Under the Bridge: The True Story of the Murder of Reena Virk would go on to collect heaps of critical acclaim and accolades, making it a shoo-in for a scripted series.

Filmmaker and actress Quinn Shephard (Not Okay) penned the adaptation and joins as an executive producer with Best Day Ever’s Samir Mehta, Liz Tigelaar, and Stacey Silverman. Along with starring, Keough also serves as an executive producer alongside her producing partner, Gina Gammell, under their Felix Culpa banner, Godfrey, and Tara Duncan. House of the Dragon’s Geeta Patel directs and adds her name to the expansive team of executive producers.

Check out the first-look images for Under the Bridge above and catch the two-episode premiere on April 17 followed by new episodes weekly.