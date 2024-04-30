The Big Picture Rebecca Godfrey's book Under the Bridge provided deep insight into Reena Virk's murder, earning critical acclaim and awards.

Godfrey, the author, had a tragic past of her own that influenced her writing, offering a compassionate and balanced look at the crime.

Even after her early death from lung cancer, Godfrey's legacy lives on in the Hulu series inspired by her work, showcasing her unique investigative talents.

The real-life murder of 14-year-old Reena Virk in 1997 rocked the small community of Saanich, British Columbia. The brutal and shocking crime earned major media attention when it occurred. When creator Quinn Shephard decided to make a television series about the events surrounding Reena's death, she turned to the source material for the show, a 2005 non-fiction exploration of the crime called Under the Bridge by Rebecca Godfrey. Godfrey, played by Riley Keough in the series, was a gifted writer who effectively captured the horror of the murder (along with the underlying themes of the challenges of girlhood and the difficulties associated with young people coming of age). And, as is true in many instances, Godfrey's real life was even more interesting than what's portrayed in the show.

Godfrey's past included a seriously tragic event; her brother, Jonathan, died at the age of 16 when he fell from a bluff and drowned. Godfrey was only 13 years old when this happened, and this trauma would go on to influence her writing. Later, when she learned about Reena Virk's murder, Godfrey returned to the area where she grew up and then found herself intertwined in Reena's case when she decided to write a book about the crime. She received many accolades after the book was published and saw her career soar to new heights after earning praise for her investigative journalism talents. Similar to Reena's story, Godfrey's life was cut short when she died in 2022 at the age of 54 from lung cancer. But it's clear that Godfrey's vision and unique take on this true crime case helped to inform the Under the Bridge series and influenced how the public continues to view the events of this particular crime.

'Under the Bridge' Was Inspired By Rebecca Godfrey's Book

When Reena Virk was murdered several decades ago, her death became a media sensation (including causing a fervor regarding the effects of bullying, which Reena was a victim of). There was also a focus on the teenagers involved in her death (who, shockingly, were between the ages of 14 and 16). Godfrey had grown up in the area, but was living in New York at the time. She heard about the murder and decided to research the case. Thus began a years-long journey to publish her book. Many people marveled at how Godfrey was able to earn the trust of the people involved in Reena's case (including some of the individuals who were eventually found guilty of the murder). Godfrey created a nuanced look at the crime because she understood the participants on a deeper level. People opened up to Godfrey, especially the teenagers (one of whom even offered up her diary for insight into the events).

Under the Bridge was released in 2005. Godfrey had previously published another book, The Torn Skirt, in 2001; this book also focused on a coming-of-age story but was a fictional look at the same themes. But it was Under the Bridge that would earn Godfrey immense praise from critics and readers alike. Her work even garnered comparisons to another true-crime classic, In Cold Blood by Truman Capote. Similar to that 1966 book, both Capote and Godfrey inserted themselves into the action (instead of being impartial or more removed from events). Although this is typically a journalism no-no, in both cases, the writers earned more insight into the crimes by using these types of interview tactics. By getting the subjects to trust them, more intimate details were revealed to them. Godfrey also offered a well-balanced look at the events, providing compassion and understanding for the different parties involved.

Rebecca Godfrey's Career Was Cut Short

Under the Bridge received British Columbia's National Award for Canadian Non-Fiction in 2006. Godfrey went on to produce other great works of journalism for major publications (including an exposé on Toronto Mayor Rob Ford's career), and she taught creative writing at Columbia University. In 2019, Under the Bridge was re-published as a new edition with an introduction by writer Mary Gaitskill. Oprah Magazine called it "a brilliant, compassionate retelling of a horrific murder," and it served up Godfrey's brilliance to a whole new generation of readers. At the time of her death, she was working on a novel named Peggy, which Random House announced they would publish posthumously in August of this year.

Nearly three years before her passing, Godfrey began working with Shephard to adapt her book into a television series. In an interview with IndieWire, Shepard said, "I was struck by how gentle [the book] was. And there was a real sensitivity to the way that it approached the holistic story, as well as all of the characters. It was a very beautiful book; it was very poetic." Shephard noted that Godfrey even gave her the diaries she had kept and her interview notes from the '90s to help Shephard during the writing process for the limited series. Shephard also knew that she wanted to include Godfrey as a character in the adaptation because she was so integral to the story of Reena's case. Because of how helpful Godfrey was to the process, Shephard made sure she had an executive producer credit on the show, even though Godfrey died just before filming began.

It is easy to see Godfrey's handprints all over the Hulu series. There is a clear tenderness that was Godfrey's signature, and that is sometimes lacking from other true crime projects. Godfrey's early death also adds a different tragic element to the story surrounding Reena's murder. Who knows what else Godfrey might have been able to accomplish if her life hadn't been cut short? The best way to honor Godfrey's unique brand of investigative journalism is to read her books or to watch Under the Bridge, which will continue to air through May 29.

Under the Bridge is available to stream on Hulu, with new episodes airing every Wednesday.

