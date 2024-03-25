The Big Picture The new trailer for Under the Bridge sets a chilling tone as Lily Gladstone's character uncovers bone-chilling discoveries in the case of a missing girl.

With a talented cast and crew, including Riley Keough, the series promises to be gripping for true crime enthusiasts.

Under the Bridge premieres on Hulu on April 17.

Lily Gladstone and murder mysteries seem to go hand in hand. The Academy Award nominee is investigating a missing person in the new trailer of Hulu’s Under the Bridge. The true crime drama also starring Riley Keough is based on the acclaimed author Rebecca Godfrey’s book Under the Bridge: The True Story of the Murder of Reena Virk. And the new trailer looks thrilling and emotionally unnerving.

The new footage sets the tone for the series with a chilling voice-over and uncovering the basic plot of a young girl, who has now been missing for three days. As Gladstone’s character tries to dig deeper into the case, she makes bone-chilling discoveries. Meanwhile, we see Godfrey (Keough), a writer and a woman from her past, also investigating the case for her book. Overall, the series looks gripping and could be the next big thing for true-crime fans to obsess about.

What Is ‘Under the Bridge’ About?

The series uncovers the 1997 true story of fourteen-year-old Reena Virk (Vritika Gupta), who sets off from home to join her friends at a party, but never returns home. The mystery is seen through the eyes of a writer Godfrey, who returns to her hometown after a decade to cover the case, and Cam Bentland (Gladstone), a local police officer, who grapples with her position in a male-dominated field. The series takes us into the “hidden world of the young girls accused of the murder,” revealing startling truths about the unlikely killer.

There is an impressive line-up of cast and crew behind the series that also stars Chloe Guidry, Javon “Wanna” Walton, Izzy G., Aiyana Goodfellow, Ezra Faroque Khan and Archie Panjabi. Gladstone is coming hot off the success of Killers of the Flower Moon, that bagged her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress. Keough has shown her acting prowess with credits like Daisy Jones & the Six, The Lodge, The Girlfriend Experience, among others.

Godfrey is perhaps best known for writing about the harsher side of teenage life and stumbled upon the chilling true crime when she was researching for one of her books. Her work was adapted for screen by Quinn Shephard and is executive produced by Samir Mehta, Liz Tigelaar, Stacey Silverman, Shephard, and Tara Duncan. Godfrey is also credited as an executive producer on the series. Keough will executive produce with Gina Gammell. Geeta Patel has directed the pilot and serves as an EP on the episode, while the series is produced by ABC Signature.

The 8-episode season premieres on April 17, 2024, on Hulu with two episodes. You can check out the new trailer above and the new poster below.

Under the Bridge (2024) Reena Virk, a fourteen-year-old girl went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Seven teenage girls and a boy were accused of the savage murder. Release Date April 17, 2024 Cast Riley Keough , Izzy G , Chloe Guidry , Ezra Faroque Khan , Archie Panjabi , Vritika Gupta , Javon Walton , Aiyana Goodfellow , Lily Gladstone , Anoop Desai Seasons 1 Streaming Service(s) Hulu Showrunner Samir Mehta , Liz Tigelaar

