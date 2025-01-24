During the wait for Silo Season 3, the CBS series Under the Dome, based on the novel by Stephen King, is the perfect binge to fill the void. The premise of the show is simple: In the first episode, a massive dome suddenly comes down around a small town, isolating it from the rest of the world. Like Silo, the mysteries in Under the Dome are fascinating, but the character-driven stories are what truly make the show.

The premise of everyone being trapped together and isolated from the outside world allows for tense and complex interpersonal dynamics, which parallels the suspense and connection with a show like Silo, based on the books by Hugh Howey. While the original King story in Under the Dome portrays the barrier being in place for a little over a week, the show reimagines the story for the characters to deal with their isolation and confusion for months, spanning a very nuanced and layered three seasons of television.

What Is 'Under the Dome' About?