If you're at all familiar with the world of YouTube and its influencers then you probably know something about David Dobrik and the controversies he was involved in last year. Whether it was the rape accusation against a member of his Vlog Squad or the fact that he nearly killed one of the other members of his Vlog Squad, Dobrik was the topic of much discussion on YouTube in 2021. However, taking a step outside the sphere of YouTube and you might be hard-pressed to find much criticism on the creator when it comes to mainstream entertainment news coverage. Under the Influence gives a unique and privileged look into Dobrik's life, with director and producer Casey Neistat able to gain exclusive access to Dobrik thanks to the fact that Neistat himself rose to fame both as a YouTube creator and a pioneer of the daily vlog.

Neistat comes in at a very opportune time in Dobrik's life. He began his project in 2018 with the intention to tell a story about the power of a star like David Dobrik with no idea of where it would lead. There is YouTube fame and then there is breaking it into the mainstream, and Dobrik was able to break through the barrier that held so many other creators back. Not only did he have swarms of fans who idolized and adored him, but he was collaborating with celebrities like Justin Beiber, Kevin Hart, and Kendall Jenner, and appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. With that popularity came the gold rush from sponsorships, sponsors like Chipotle and SeatGeek saw Dobrik's popularity as something they could take to the bank.

But what Neistat makes clear throughout his film is how the world of filming with Dobrik was chaotic, a shoot-first-ask-questions-later approach. It was an environment that thrived on extreme stunts and pranks with no professionals around to tell them no or question the repercussions. Dobrik, holding the camera and the power (though he'll admit later that he did not understand a power dynamic existed), tells you to jump and you're already in the air. Being a video with Dobrik meant you would have millions of eyes on you, and, indeed, often that turned into monetary gains for the people in his Vlog Squad.

The Vlog Squad consists of a rotating cast of characters, both Dobrik's real life friends that he either knew from high school and the ones he picked up along the way. They all played a role. One is the dumb one, one is the party animal, one is the perverted one, one is the one who is always getting hurt, one is an ex-con. It's hardly a group you would feel confident leaving a 14-year-old with and yet his young audience tuned in daily to follow his life. While Dobrik's videos are known for being extreme and unbelievable, Neistat pulls the curtain back, showing that many of his skits are scripted, staged, and refilmed over and over for the best shot. When Vlog Squad member Nick 'Jonah' Antonyan is seriously injured doing a stunt, Dobrik keeps the cameras rolling, chuckling behind the camera as his friends take Antonyan to the hospital. At the hospital, the doctor tells Antonyan that he had a 50% chance of dying.

This begins a cycle of victim-blaming that places Dobrik at the center pointing outward. He says that although the Vlog Squad are his friends and working buddies, when the camera turns on, "They know what they signed up for." There is no shying away from the camera or saying no. That is the price of being his friend.

While Under the Influence sheds plenty of light on the fame and popularity surrounding Dobrik, what is at its heart is both the rape allegations against his friend/former Vlog Squad member Dominykas 'Durte Dom' Zelgaitis and the deadly accident that nearly killed his friend/former Vlog Squad member Jeff Wittek.

In 2018, before Neistat started his project, Zelgaitis had already developed a reputation as 'the perverted one,' though that went far beyond just a persona. Allegations of sexual harassment were already swirling around him. But, when he put out a post asking for a five-some, a group of fans replied hoping it would be an opportunity to meet Dobrik. What followed would be a horrific and traumatizing night for Hannah (an alias used to protect the victim's identity), who tagged along with her friends who were fans of the vlog. Drunk and pressured by the cameras of Dobrik's Vlog Squad, Hannah would be led into a room with Zeglaitis and another intoxicated friend where she would be raped while unconscious. Dobrik filmed everything leading up to this, even including a clip of his friends 'checking in' on Zeglaitis during the assault. All of this was edited and compiled into a vlog that was posted in November 2018 titled "SHE SHOULD NOT HAVE PLAYED WITH FIRE!!" gaining over five million views before getting taken down by Hannah's request.

Neistat brings in Insider reporter Kat Tenbarge, who first broke the story to the public, to discuss the incident. The article not only puts the blame on Zeglaitis for his assault but also on Dobrik for creating the environment for the assault. After the article came out, a firestorm of criticism was launched at the two of them. When questioned about the allegations though, it's clear Dobrik, despite posting two apology videos on his channel, still views himself as a victim of the article. When asked by Neistat if the Insider article was fair, Dobrik defensively replies:

"No, I don't think it was fair. This article was written because this place wanted clicks. Like, it wasn't written because the company is going and looking after the victim and making sure she's okay. This article was written for the same reason that anybody makes a drama video on YouTube, and I don't want to respond to it because I don't want to feed the fire of gossip and hate and drama. I've always wanted to be a person that, when you see me, you're just like laughing or smiling, or you're pumped to have me around. That's what was shot. That part of me was killed during that. Like, now I'm stained forever with something that I don't necessarily think I should be stained with."

It's unsurprising that Dobrik is trying to paint the article as a smear campaign against him. He doesn't fully address the assault in the documentary's subject interviews, saying at one point, in reference to the assault, "I don't know if it happened or not." Although he might say that he believes the victim in his second apology video, he is clearly eager for this all to go away. But, he's not that lucky. Soon after the Insider article breaks, another deadly accident is revealed.

This time, it's the story of David operating a construction excavator, with his friend Jeff Wittek hanging from arm of the machine by a rope, being swung around at a high velocity. Disaster strikes again when Dobrik goes too fast with the machine and Wittek is slammed against the metal arm, getting brutally injured and nearly dies. He is rushed to the hospital with nine fractures in the face, needing seven metal plates, leaving him with permanent vision and brain damage.

Unique in this situation is that unlike Hannah, Wittek has his own platform due to his place with the Vlog Squad. And while Dobrik might downplay the events of Jeff's accident to shirk off responsibility or try and pretend like it never even happened, after the Insider article, Wittek leaks damning footage from the accident after months of covering it up for the fear of hurting Dobrik. The story around Wittek is still developing today, with the former Vlog Squad member undergoing at least nine surgeries just on his eye.

Even though the damage that Dobrik left on Hannah and Wittek is permanent, his own reputation is bouncing back. Neistat cleverly concludes his doc showcasing Dobrik's career now – once again returning to the extreme antics that he became famous for. With "In the Hall of the Mountain King" playing over the footage, it's difficult to watch someone embrace the lifestyle that nearly ended his career and the life of a friend with so much fervor. The doc opens with Neistat asking if Dobrik believes in the advice Neistat once gave him: "Sensationalism equals more views and that perpetuating cycle invariably ends in disaster." But that seemingly means nothing to Dobrik. Or at least the benefits outweigh the cost for him.

In 2018, before the Insider article was published and before Wittek was injured, Dobrik was clocking in at 11 million subscribers on YouTube, 7 million followers on Instagram, 3 million on Twitter, and had 4 billion views on YouTube. That number might have dipped when David was caught in the eye of a storm of his own creation, but today he has 18.3 million subscribers on YouTube, 12.3 million followers on Instagram, 5.3 million on Twitter, and has over 7 billion views on YouTube. Has David Dobrik changed or learned anything from the past year? Maybe only to learn to cover his tracks better for the next time.

Neistat offers an unfiltered view of a complicated story when it comes to the life of an influencer. As a successful one himself, he not only has the wisdom of years of experience from watching the YouTube platform grow, but also he understands clearly the pitfalls of this type of fame. With little-to-no accountability when it comes to the YouTube industry, Under the Influence makes a clear case that mainstream media outlets should be turning a more scrutinizing eye toward the community, and the community itself perhaps needs to differentiate the difference between what is considered 'drama' and what is a criminal offense.

Rating: A

Under the Influence premiered at the 2022 South by Southwest festival.

