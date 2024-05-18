The Big Picture Toni Collette stars in the upcoming rom-com Under the Stars, alongside Andy Garcia.

The film follows a struggling romance novelist who finds unexpected love in Italy.

Directed by Michelle Danner and written by Victoria Vinuesa, the movie recently wrapped filming.

Love is in the air as the first look for the upcoming romantic comedy, Under the Stars has been revealed. Hereditary star and Emmy Award-winning actress, Toni Collette and Ocean's Eleven's Andy Garcia were at the forefront of this movie preview, showcasing a heartfelt moment as the film has wrapped up shooting in Italy and will be heading off to London to continue production.

The synopsis for the upcoming rom-com reads "Follows a struggling romance novelist stuck in a passionless relationship. When he goes to Italy looking for inspiration, he unexpectedly finds the girl of his dreams." The preview was first revealed during this year's Cannes Film Festival, showcasing Collette and Garcia having a sunny picnic. The film currently has yet to find a distributor.

Directing Under the Stars is Michelle Danner, known for her work in 2021's The Runner. Meanwhile, See You In Venus' author Victoria Vinuesa is penning the script, and it's being produced by Pia Patatian (Netflix's See You on Venus). This upcoming rom-com also has a notable cast list with many recognizable names. Aside from Collette and Garcia, Under the Stars also includes Magic Mike's Alex Pettyfer, The Cleaning Lady's Eva De Dominici, CW’s 90210's Rob Estes, and The Ride's Jessica Michel Serfaty.

Who are 'Under the Stars' leads, Toni Collette and Andy Garcia?

Close

Collette is an award-winning actress who started her acting career in 1990. Her first role was in the TV series, A Country Practice, and since then, she has appeared in numerous projects. Her most notable recent appearances were Dreamworks' Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken, Prime Video's The Power, and Netflix's Knives Out. Aside from Under the Stars, Collette will also appear in Mickey 17, which will come out in 2025, The Prima Donna, and the upcoming Clint Eastwood film, Juror No. 2.

Meanwhile, Garcia started his acting career in 1978 and has appeared in shows like Will & Grace and George Lopez. He also starred in numerous films, such as 2016's Ghostbusters, The Expendables 4, and the action comedy, Let's Be Cops. While the actor has been nominated for an Oscar, Golden Globe, and Emmy, he won "Best Traditional Tropical Latin Album" during the 2005 Grammy Awards. Garcia will also appear in future projects, such as Land of Grace, On Smoother Dirt, and Landman, which will be released on Paramount+ in 2025.

Under The Stars has yet to announce an official release date. Stay tuned for more updates.