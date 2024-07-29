The Big Picture Season 3 of Under the Vines premieres August 19, continuing Daisy and Louis' vineyard adventures.

The crew must deal with a mysterious stranger threatening their vineyard and personal lives.

Daisy juggles wedding planning, 'heart parent' duties, and Louis faces a romantic setback.

For fans of the New Zealand comedy-drama series Under the Vines, Acorn TV has delightful news! The network has finally announced the premiere date for the show’s third season, which was reported to be in development in October 2023. Acorn TV has also unveiled a must-watch trailer as well ahead of the upcoming installment’s arrival next month. The show stars Rebecca Gibney as Daisy Monroe, Charles Edwards as Louis Oakley, Sarah Peirse as Marissa, Trae Te Wiki as Tippy, Simon Mead as Gus, Cohen Holloway as Vic and Carrie Green as Nic.

Created by Erin White, Under the Vines premiered in December 2021 with six episodes that ended in January 2022. Season 2 then arrived in January 2023, also comprising six episodes that wrapped in February 2023. As for Season 3, Gibney and Edwards will return with a two-episode premiere in less than a month, with additional episodes dropping weekly, adding up to six episodes in total, ending September 16. This new season follows the duo as they continue to run the small vineyard, Oakley Wines, in Central Otago, New Zealand, while navigating their complicated love lives.

Speaking of the brilliant crew behind this fan-favorite dramedy, Paul Yates handles production while Acorn TV co-produces. Executive Producers include Gibney, Richard Fletcher for Libertine Pictures and Brendan Dahill for Perpetual Entertainment (formerly known as EQ Media Group). Season 3 is directed by creator White (Episodes 1-3) and Laurence Wilson (Episodes 4-6) and written by Kelly Lefever, White, Nick Ward, Kathryn Burnett, Harry McNaughton and Steph Matuku.

What's To Come in 'Under the Vines' Season 3?

Under the Vines, which last aired in February 2023, will return six months from when we last saw Daisy and Louis, who are trying to eject William (Mark Mitchinson), the mysterious stranger who arrived at the end of Season 2 claiming half of Oakley. However, it seems his claim might be legitimate, so the Oakley crew must get sneaky to get rid of him, especially since he seems to be sucking up to their rivals Don (John Bach) and Marissa (Sara Peirse) at Shimmering Lake.

What’s more? Daisy has loads of other distractions, one of which is her wedding with David (Kirk Torrance) to plan and another is her "heart parent" duties for Nic. There’s also Vic’s impending birth; Tippy doesn’t want to talk about a new change in her life; and even Louis seems distracted after his rebuffed declaration of love.

Under the Vines Season 3 will premiere on Acorn TV on August 19. Stay tuned to Collider for further information. In the meantime, stream past seasons on Acorn TV.

