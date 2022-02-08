Disney has officially announced a sequel for Disney Channel Original Movie (often shorted to DCOM) Under Wraps along with another holiday project. Under Wraps 2 will be the sequel to the 2021 film that debuted last October. A remake of the 1997 film of the same name, Under Wraps follows a group of kids who discover and revive a mummy, whom they name Harold. The kids must return him to his resting place before midnight on Halloween. The 2021 film stars Malachi Barton, Christian J. Simon, Sophia Hammons, and Phil Wright, all of whom will return for the sequel.

According to the announcement, Under Wraps 2 will follow Amy (Hammons) as she prepares for her father’s Halloween-themed wedding along with friends Marshall (Barton) and Gilbert (Simon). When Harold’s best friend-turned rival Sobek awakens as a mummy and seeks revenge, it’s up to the kids to save Harold and his beloved Rose from Sobek’s thousand-year-old grudge. Joining the cast are Melanie Brook, T.J. Storm, Rryla McIntosh, Jordan Conley, and Adam Wylie. Director Alex Zamm is set to return for the sequel with Josh A. Cagan penning the script. Under Wraps 2 will be produced by MarVista Entertainment with Todd Y. Murata and Fernando Szew credited as Executive Producers.

The horror-comedy film isn’t the only new holiday project Disney has planned. Announced alongside Under Wraps 2, Disney released the logline for an upcoming Christmas-themed heist film titled The Naughty Nine. Described as “Ocean’s Eleven at the North Pole, “The Naughty Nine follows fifth-grader Andy, a troublemaker who lands himself on Santa’s naughty list. Feeling as though he has been misjudged, Andy recruits a team of fellow naughty children to pull off the biggest heist of the holiday by stealing presents from the North Pole.

While no casting announcements have been made, the elaborate group children making up Andy’s team includes archery expert Dulce, North Pole conspiracy theorist Lewis, animal whisperer Rose, the charming Albert, daredevil extraordinaire Ha-Yoon, artistic costumer and master-of-disguise Jon Anthony, and Andy’s talented yet shy gymnast older sister Laurel. Andy will also enlist the help of Bruno, a sullen cargo pilot who claims to have seen Santa’s sleigh.

Neither project currently has a release window, but given their apparent holiday-theming, it’s likely the films will debut around their respective celebrations. The original 1997 Under Wraps marked Disney’s first horror-themed television film and the channel’s first official DCOM. Its 2021 remake lands as number 111 in the collection’s 24 years.

Under Wraps 2 and The Naughty Nine will be the channel’s 116th and 117th official DCOMs.

