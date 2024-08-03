The Big Picture CEO Rick Silva closes down a restaurant after uncovering abusive management and food preparation issues.

Silva works alongside employees at two locations, realizing the importance of quality service from the ground up.

After revealing his identity, Silva plans to implement changes, incentivize workers, and provide bonuses for their input.

For 11 seasons, the CBS reality show, Undercover Boss, has proven that it can provide plenty of shocking moments, as well as lead to some positive changes within specific industries. A Season 3 episode from 2012 still has people talking about one wild moment and might be one of the show's most impactful. Rick Silva was the CEO of Checkers and Rally's, a popular fast-food drive-thru chain. Founded in 1985, the company is present in over 28 states and prides itself on tasty food and quick service. But when Silva goes undercover at a Florida location, he is horrified by what he discovers. It's an episode that not only changed what the show meant to viewers, but forced a restaurant shutdown that still has audiences on social media talking.

Undercover Boss Release Date February 7, 2010 Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 9

Why Does the Restaurant Get Shut Down on 'Undercover Boss'?

While wearing a disguise, Silva undergoes training as an employee preparing the food. His trainer is kind and patient, but the general manager for the location is constantly barking orders at his workers. At one point, he even yells at one employee, "If you go on overtime, I can take you outside and beat you up, right?" Silva learns that this is pretty standard for how the restaurant is operating: The manager is abusive and rude, and the food isn't always being prepared correctly.

Silva tries talking to the manager, but he defends himself by saying, "If I don't scream at them, they don't listen to me." The manager isn't going to take any criticism from some nobody trainee until Silva strays from the plan of staying undercover and reveals his true identity. The manager explains that he hadn't been trained properly and is just trying to make things work to the best of his ability. Silva sees this as a failure of the higher-ups (himself included) and immediately notifies the stunned employees that the restaurant will temporarily shut down until they can fix these issues.

This 'Undercover Boss' Episode Provides Hope for Workers

Close

Silva heads to two other restaurant locations while donning his disguise once more. He works the drive-thru window and discovers the equipment is faulty (he can't hear anything anyone orders), and he sees how important it is to provide hospitality and quality service to the customers. At a location in Mobile, Alabama, Silva works to prepare the burgers and sandwiches. His trainer comments about how incredibly slow he is, reminding him of how truly difficult these tasks are. From each of his trainers, he notes what great ideas they both have for improving the service and the overall business of Checkers and Rally's. Even though he's on the executive side, Silva realizes that the managers and the workers are the ones who have the best ideas for making the company better, because they're the boots on the ground for the operation. Aside from the manager at the first location, these workers are all welcoming and friendly to him, even though they joke that he's slow and not always quick to catch on to various tasks.

As shocking as it was that Silva closed the first location down, it is a sign that he is ready to make some real changes at the company. At the end of the episode, he reveals his true identity to the staff and talks about all the changes he's going to implement because of what he learned during his time spent working in all three locations. For example, higher quality equipment would be installed, training was going to be required before any managers could receive their own restaurants, and he was going to incentivize workers by providing bonuses or raises whenever managers got boosts too. Plus, because he saw that they had such great ideas, he was going to start a council to make it easier for their input to be shared. But the most heartwarming part of the episode is when Silva gifts huge payments (as much as $20,000) to several of the workers and offers to pay for culinary school for the trainer at the first location.

What the 'Undercover Boss' Episode Meant for Its Employees

This episode of Undercover Boss demonstrates the good that can come from people walking a mile in someone else's shoes. Silva was out of touch with how these workers were operating (and the hardships they were facing outside the restaurant). By working alongside them for a few shifts, he was able to completely change his perspective and work to make important changes at the company. This type of reality show can not only provide validation for workers that they can and should be appreciated and valued, but it also shows the positive things that can come out of authentic undercover missions.

Several seasons of Undercover Boss are available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

Watch on Hulu