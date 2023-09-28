Some reality shows were just too good to be true (or way too dramatic to be real). Sometimes, we even wonder whether our favorite shows are real or actually staged in order to be considered good television. Undercover Boss, one of CBS' most successful shows, also left viewers with doubts and questions about whether the show — which debuted back in 2010 — was real or downright fake. The premise of the reality series is simple: each episode follows a major corporation's executives as they go undercover as entry-level employees in their own stores and/or headquarters. Along the way, they either learn how important their employees' jobs are to them or discover flaws in the company themselves. Each episode can sometimes be tear-inducing, shocking, or just complete chaos.

Based on the British series of the same name, Undercover Boss — to a certain extent — is one of the most authentic reality programs there is. Certain business owners and CEOs visit various locations to disguise themselves as someone else in order to interact and work with their employees, carrying out a variety of tasks while discovering how things really operate in the field.

'Undercover Boss’ Is as Real as Reality TV Can Get

Some of the employees are truly given rewards, either promotions or vacations. In Season 2's 14th episode, BELFOR CEO Sheldon Yellen went undercover to repair homes alongside his employees to make sure they were well treated. An owner of a multinational company that offers restoration services, Yellen found out that one of his hardworking and passionate employees wasn't given the salary increase she deserved despite being given a promotion a year prior. Having a hard time holding back his emotions, Yellen soon revealed himself and gave his employee a bonus, paid vacation, and the pay raise she'd been waiting for.

Not every episode, however, ends with a happy employee and boss. In some cases, when an executive learns of an employee's inappropriate and blatantly unprofessional behavior, they simply fire them. But although some employees deserve to be removed from their posts, some bosses just fire them for ridiculous reasons. Employees do receive the promised bonuses and promotions. However, those who were brutally fired in the show actually lost their jobs as well. For the most part, Undercover Boss is as real as it can get, but — as is often the case — not everything we see on reality TV is actually real. With most bosses serving as "saints" during the show and most employees serving as the episode's "villains" with their inappropriate behavior, it's difficult to believe nothing has ever been embellished.

Some Moments in 'Undercover Boss' Are Staged and Pre-Determined for an Added Dramatic Effect

Certain aspects of Undercover Boss are manipulated; it is, after all, a reality show. And like in most reality shows, some parts are embellished and edited, so it can translate well to television. Every episode involves a significant amount of editing, making it possible for individuals featured in the show to share their thoughts clearly. Furthermore, the producers get to decide who will appear in the show, and they usually choose employees with an interesting story — a sob story, if you will. Megan Pustaver, who appeared during Season 4, said in an Ask Me Anything reddit session (via TV Overmind) that "the show is very real" and that she was not given any scripts. Instead, Pustaver shared that the producers only told her to share "a life-changing event."

According to the International Business Times, the interactions between the executives and employees are completely real. Additionally, the employees' backstories are real, which is why the producers carefully chose them beforehand, choosing only those with stories that would work well on television. Given the popularity of the show, the majority of employees have already realized they are on Undercover Boss. This involves realizing it was their boss they were interacting with. Another reddit user who claimed to have experienced the show firsthand revealed that everyone "pretty much knew it was Undercover Boss" before the executive could even reveal themselves.

Where Does Undercover Boss Stand Today?

Undercover Boss, in its many, many international forms, is still running today. As far as single-gimmick reality shows go, this one is well known, even those who don't watch the show know the general concept. It's been a subject of parody, most famously on Saturday Night Live with Adam Driver returning as Kylo Ren. It was a gimmick that undeniably worked regarding consistent ratings and staying power, but the working world is a very different place to 2009. We live in a post-COVID world. People heard White House adviser Kevin Hassett calling people "human capital stock" on live television and that set the tone for the next four years. From the Amazon warehouses to the picket lines, no one is keen to make heroes out of CEOs right now and this has undeniably affected the show's legacy.

Especially during COVID, the moral value of Undercover Boss has been called into question more than its level of reality. Think pieces and video essays have come out in recent years about Undercover Boss as bizarre corporate propaganda, and there's certainly an argument there. Alex McLevy of The AV Club summarizes this argument in his article "Happy 10th anniversary to Undercover Boss, the most reprehensible propaganda on TV."

It’s a shameless endorsement of capitalist inequality that may as well end each episode by reminding everyday Americans that they should shut up and be grateful their lives are controlled by such selfless exemplars of virtue. It’s class warfare in everything but name.

While the show may have done some individual good, the concept of "the CEO discovering that their employees are people too" struck some audience members as exceptionally weird. Especially as little long-term change is instilled in the company itself to benefit the employees. This is something that was also pointed out in initial reviews, the general ethos of bowing down to your bosses for the crumbs they may give you. That the show is a flimsy band-aid fix on a much bigger systemic issue, especially as when it first aired around the same time as the Occupy movement. The first Occupy Wall Street protest happened in 2011, a year after Undercover Boss' American premiere, society's stance on the haves and have-nots was very clear. Then one starts to think about the companies that would never appear on Undercover Boss, because doing so would be a "mask-off" moment of the ages. None of these CEOs are going to a sweatshop any time soon.

This begs the question, when or if it ends, how will people look back on Undercover Boss? As a well-meaning attempt to bridge the gap between classes? Or perhaps as a modern, televised version of Marie Antoinette's Hameau de la Reine, the little fantasy homestead in Versaille where she pretended to be just like the peasants? Whether the intentions were pure or not, the ever-widening class divide, the state of work culture, and dwindling employee well-being haven't made the guillotines any less sharp, and neither has the show. Undercover Boss is available to stream on Paramount+

