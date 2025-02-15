Genre television fans know actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw from Loki, the Emmy-winning Black Mirror episode "San Junipero," and even Doctor Who. But in 2010, she starred in Undercovers, a high-concept (but not science fiction) J.J. Abrams series that was canceled much too soon. In her returning Apple TV+ show, Surface, her character experiences some Jason Bourne-like memory loss. But Undercovers, which is available to stream for free on Tubi, was a spy show that bore a much closer resemblance to Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

What Is 'Undercovers' About?

Image via NBC

In Undercovers, Mbatha-Raw stars opposite future Station 19 lead actor Boris Kodjoe as retired CIA agents Steve and Samantha Bloom. They opened a catering business. They thought they were out. But they get drawn back in when a friend goes missing. The season takes them all over the world as they solve that and other mysteries. Just because they're not trying to kill each other does not mean that their relationship is smooth sailing. However, as it turns out, getting back in the spy game might be just what this married couple needed. Foreign settings, fancy disguises, and high-stakes assignments provide the necessary spark.

The show — which, according to Essence, was the first primetime NBC series with two Black leads since The Cosby Show — was canceled before the first season even finished airing on NBC. In a 2011 interview with Collider, Abrams blamed himself for Undercovers' failure and theorized that the show's mythology-lite and "frivolous" approach may have been too far out of his comfort zone.

'Undercovers' Had a Seriously Charming Supporting Cast