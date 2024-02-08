You’d be hard-pressed to find too many people who strongly dislike action movies, or aren’t, at the very least, partial to enjoying the odd one on occasion. Seeing actors play out a variety of exciting action sequences – be they fighting, destroying things, or becoming involved in some kind of high-speed chase – is always reliably exciting, when such scenes are done right. And there have been great action movies throughout the history of cinema, with the 1970s being no exception.

The decade gave action fans Bruce Lee, some early Jackie Chan hits, bombastic disaster movies, and even a Best Picture winner, with 1971's The French Connection. Yet plenty of the decade’s best action movies feel underrated, having slipped under people’s radars or being non-English language films that never found true breakout success on an international scale. The following titles represent some of the decade’s most underrated, starting with the good and ending with the great.

10 'Le Mans' (1971)

Director: Lee H. Katzin

While Le Mans is a sports movie that aims to depict the titular 24-hour endurance race, the fact it focuses on a sport as visceral and intense as auto racing makes it qualify as something of an action movie, too. It also has an iconic star at its center, Steve McQueen, who was well-known by the 1970s for his charisma and for acting in legendary scenes that centered on him driving, as seen in some of the most memorable moments from both The Great Escape and Bullitt.

Le Mans isn’t quite as good as those other McQueen starring vehicles (you best believe that pun’s intended), but those who appreciate movies about auto racing should find it largely thrilling. It de-emphasizes plot and character while focusing on making the racing feel authentic, and it succeeds in this partly due to some of it being shot during the actual Le Mans race that took place in 1970.

9 'Wolf Guy' (1975)

Director: Kazuhiko Yamaguchi

Part action movie, part crime flick, and part grisly/blood-drenched horror movie, Wolf Guy is a wild ride that admittedly is an acquired taste, enough so that cult classic status was always the most it could’ve hoped to achieve. It’s found some fans, but deserves more, especially for anyone who likes any of the legendary Sonny Chiba’s better-known films.

The main character in Wolf Guy is indeed a guy who’s a wolf… well, more specifically, a werewolf who uses his supernatural abilities to solve crimes in a more efficient way than less supernaturally gifted folks might be able to. As always seems to be the case with cases in movies, the hero gets wrapped up in something that has a complex conspiracy behind it, which additionally gives Wolf Guy the feeling of a particularly twisted neo-noir film while delivering over-the-top horror sequences and some fun action beats.

8 'The Black Tavern' (1972)

Director: Teddy Yip Wing-Cho

Fans of martial arts movies will be well aware that you can’t really go wrong with most movies made by Shaw Brothers Studios, a company that produced countless action classics during the 1960s, ‘70s, and even into the ‘80s. The quantity of the back catalog of Shaw Brothers movies is so vast, however, that it’s an inevitability for certain titles – like the surprisingly great The Black Tavern – to get overlooked.

To compare this under-appreciated classic to a more modern movie, it feels a little like Quentin Tarantino’s suspenseful The Hateful Eight if that one were a martial arts movie instead of a Western. Both feature shady characters forced to wait out a blizzard in a confined location, a slow build of tension throughout, and some explosively bloody violence that needs to be seen to be believed. The Black Tavern also has the novelty of featuring a very young Jackie Chan playing an unnamed character; one of many who gets murdered rather violently.

7 'The Man from Hong Kong' (1975)

Director: Brian Trenchard-Smith

The Man from Hong Kong was an unlikely co-production between Australia and Hong Kong, bringing martial arts down under and featuring some of the wildest action sequences of the decade. It follows an inspector from Hong Kong getting sent to Australia to assist on a high-stakes case, with certain discoveries throwing the inspector and various police officers into a wild and explosive fight for their lives.

It's one of those movies that starts with a high level of energy and never even considers slowing down for a moment, making it a fast, potentially exhausting, but overall extremely entertaining viewing experience. The Man from Hong Kong also brings together a surprising and eclectic cast, featuring one-time James Bond star George Lazenby, Chinese cinema legend Jimmy Wang Yu, and Hugh Keays-Byrne, who notably played two different lead villains in two different Mad Max movies.

6 'The Boxer from Shantung' (1972)

Directors: Chang Cheh, Pao Hsueh-Li

Another Shaw Brothers classic that feels more than a tad underrated, The Boxer from Shantung works surprisingly well as a rise-and-fall gangster movie on top of being a great martial arts film. The narrative follows an ambitious young man who wants to break out of poverty at any cost, even if it involves getting involved with some morally questionable individuals.

He gets a taste for power and finds himself wanting more, but steps on enough people along the way that he naturally gains plenty of enemies, at which point he has to fight (quite literally) to survive. The Boxer from Shantung balances the crime/drama and action-focused scenes with a decent amount of grace, and though the combination will mean those who want non-stop action may find some stretches of the film less exciting, it’s undeniable that the ridiculous and spectacular showdown/brawl in the finale is worth the wait.

5 'Zatoichi Goes to the Fire Festival' (1970)

Director: Kenji Misumi

Those who love samurai movies ought to make themselves acquainted with the Zatoichi film series, if they haven't already. There were 25 made between 1962 and 1973, followed by a TV series, and then a 26th movie in 1989, all dealing with the life of the titular blind masseur who loves gambling and continually shows himself to be a skilled swordsman, owing to how each of his adventures tended to see him sticking up for the downtrodden.

Of the numerous movies, there's a strong case to be made that the 21st in the series, Zatoichi Goes to the Fire Festival, is the best. One might not expect a movie made at this stage in a long-running saga of films to be so good, but Zatoichi Goes to the Fire Festival shows the series firing on all cylinders. It's one of the most bombastic and dramatic, and even if it doesn't rewrite the book in terms of narrative, the fact it delivers so much fantastic action makes it a series highlight by default.

4 'The Inglorious Bastards' (1978)

Director: Enzo G. Castellari

Not to be mixed up with Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds, which was made just over 30 years later, 1978’s The Inglorious Bastards (those words now spelled correctly) is an underrated World War II movie and an explosively fun viewing experience. It has the same kind of chaotic energy and pacing as 1967’s The Dirty Dozen, and follows a squad of soldiers undertaking a dangerous mission to steal a valuable weapon from German forces.

No one’s going to call The Inglorious Bastards an example of high art, by any means, but no one should, because it’s clearly not trying to be anything so lofty. It’s good, old-fashioned, and high-energy entertainment, and for those looking for a rollicking war movie with plenty of action and explosions to offer, The Inglorious Bastards will scratch such an itch most vigorously.

3 'Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart in Peril' (1972)

Director: Buichi Saitō

While it might not be as impressive when it comes to quantity, if stacked up against the Zatoichi series, the Lone Wolf and Cub series is still an impressive one that contains at least half a dozen pretty great entries. These films follow a man who was betrayed by a villainous clan who murdered his wife and destroyed his life, so he seeks vengeance on those who’ve wronged him with his very young son as his only companion.

Those who like samurai movies ought to check out the entire series, but of the bunch, it might well be the fourth film, Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart in Peril, that’s the best. This one pushes things pretty far in terms of violence and adult content, feeling uncompromising and over-the-top in the best possible ways, offering near-constant action all packed within a brisk runtime of just 81 blissfully bloody minutes.

2 'Last Hurrah for Chivalry' (1979)

Director: John Woo

Before becoming well-known for his heroic bloodshed movies from the 1980s and early '90s, as well as his American movies made during the 1990s and early 2000s, John Woo made a surprisingly great martial arts film with Last Hurrah for Chivalry. Like a good many movies found within this genre, the plot gets a little convoluted but also seems secondary to the action, of which there is a lot.

Not only is there a high quantity of action, but all of it's extremely well-choreographed and shot, with Last Hurrah for Chivalry's fight sequences being equal parts beautiful and brutal (brutiful?). It's definitely the first great John Woo movie (in a fairly long line), and those who are fans of his more well-known later films definitely ought to give it a shot, because it still feels a little under-appreciated within his filmography.

1 'The Man Who Stole the Sun' (1979)

Director: Kazuhiko Hasegawa

Genre-wise, The Man Who Stole the Sun dabbles in a little bit of everything, so to call it just an action movie would be doing it a disservice. It’s an example of far-out science fiction and also a surprisingly funny film – albeit in a dark way – centering on an alienated teacher who decides he wants to extort the Japanese government by building an atomic bomb on his own. After doing this, he then threatens to detonate it unless his increasingly strange demands are met.

This kicks the film into crime/thriller/action territory, with a constant sense of suspense as the main character unravels psychologically and authority figures scramble to work out where he might be located. It’s an odd movie, but it’s also an absolute blast. Not enough people know about The Man Who Stole the Sun, and that really ought to change sometime, because there’s nothing else quite like it out there.

