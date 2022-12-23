The 1990s was a golden era for animation. From theatrical releases to television shows, many high-quality products were released that left a profound influence on popular culture. This time also saw the rise of Pixar and DreamWorks, who would pioneer computer animation as the new method of making animated films in the following decades.

Everyone remembers the heavy hitters, like Toy Story and the films of the Disney Renaissance. However, many other films were eclipsed by these juggernauts, but their quality is still as good today as when they came out.

'DuckTales The Movie: Treasure of the Lost Lamp' (1990)

On the hunt for the treasure of Collie Baba, Scrooge McDuck is betrayed by his guide, who works for the immortal warlock, Merlock. The only treasure he keeps is an old oil lamp, which he gives to Webby and the boys. They discover that the lamp contains a wish-granting genie, which Merlock is over to obtain ultimate power.

This was the first film distributed by Disneytoon Studios, though its financial failure meant that future products would be released straight to home video. Nevertheless, the movie is a fun adventure that utilizes its bigger budget for impressive camera angles, set pieces, and action scenes. Christopher Lloyd also gives a wonderful performance as Merlock which hits a balance of both serious and hammy.

'Once Upon A Forest' (1993)

When a chemical truck crashes on the highway, it unleashes toxic gas upon the forest of Dapplewood. Among those who are hit is Michelle, a young badger. While her uncle, Cornelius, tends to her, he sends Michelle's three friends out of the woods to find rare herbs to save her life.

While at the time Once Upon a Forest's environmental message was heavy-handed to critics, in hindsight it holds up much better than most of its contemporaries. This is thanks to its simple but effective storytelling, which doesn't paint humanity as entirely evil. It's also not afraid to show dark moments, such as Cornelius' backstory, or the fate of Michelle's parents.

'Batman: Mask of the Phantasm' (1993)

As Batman thwarts a meeting between Gotham crime bosses, a mysterious figure called the Phantasm takes advantage of the opportunity to kill one. Batman is blamed for the murder, as well as the following ones, which prompts the surviving crime lords to hire the Joker for protection. Meanwhile, Bruce Wayne runs into an old love who he once considered giving up his life of crime-fighting.

Related: How to Watch 'Batman: The Animated Series'Thanks to the success of Batman: The Animated Series, Warner Bros rushed this film out, which resulted in a poor marketing campaign and box-office performance. However, the film was beloved by audiences and critics for its dark tone, suspenseful mystery, and impressive animation. The late Kevin Conroy gave his best portrayal of Batman in this film, particularly in the flashbacks when he struggled between his oath to his parents and finding genuine happiness.

'Pooh's Grand Adventure: The Search for Christopher Robin' (1997)

On the first day of autumn, Winnie the Pooh wakes up to find a note attached to a honeypot, and no sign of his friend, Christopher Robin. He shows the note to Owl, who concludes that Christopher Robin has been taken to an evil place called Skull, guarded by the terrifying Skullasaurus. Despite the danger, Pooh, Piglet, Tigger, Rabbit, and Eeyor set off to save their friend.

Related: The 10 Best Winnie the Pooh Movies Before Seeing 'Blood And Honey'Winnie the Pooh has always had a mature undertone about the inevitability of growing up, but this film takes it to new levels. There are many quiet and introspective moments that touch on themes of personal worth, overcoming self-doubt, and that those we love never truly leave us. It also boasts some of the most impressive backgrounds in all the Pooh films, which helps sell that this is a quest into the unknown.

'Cats Don't Dance' (1997)

A wide-eyed cat named Danny leaves his home in Indiana to be a star in Hollywood. Unfortunately, he finds that animals are given only bit roles and little to no chance for more. Danny tries to change this by putting on a stage production starring animals, but this gets him the ire of a human child star who refuses to share the spotlight.

Cats Don't Dance offers a look at discrimination in a way that kids can grasp. It avoids getting too heavy thanks to its catchy songs, fluid animation and amazing slapstick comedy. While the film bombed at the box office, director Mark Dindal would be picked up by Disney for The Emperor's New Groove.

'Antz' (1998)

In DreamWorks' first animated film, Woody Allen plays Z, a neurotic ant who doesn't feel like he can be himself in the colony. One night at a bar, he hears about Insectopia, a supposed paradise where bugs can be free. He also runs into his colony's princess, and when attempting to see her again, gets them both stuck outside the colony.

Related: 12 DreamWorks Animated Movies That Are Better Than Most Disney OnesWhile the early CGI can result in off-putting character designs, Antz makes up for it thanks to its message. It looks at the pros and cons of conforming to society or striking out on your own, with its overall message being a cautionary tale about blindly following authority. The film's villain also supports this theme as he is a Social Darwinist that seeks to create the strongest colony possible.

'A Bug's Life' (1998)

Image via Pixar

When an inventor ant named Flik accidentally destroys his colony's offering to a swarm of grasshoppers, the leader, Hopper, demands double the offering before the last leaf falls. Flik would rather fight back, so the colony sends him to the city to get him out of the way. To their shock, he returns with a group of circus bugs, who Flik hired after mistaking them for warriors.

A Bug's Life is seen as the sophomore slump of Pixar, being sandwiched between the first two Toy Story movies and having competition from Antz.While the movie isn't as memorable as Pixar's stronger entries, it's a fun story about standing up to bullies and the importance of comradery. The circus bugs are also among some of Pixar's best side-characters thanks to their diverse personalities and how well they play off one another.

'The Prince of Egypt' (1998)

When the Pharaoh of Egypt orders a massacre of his Jewish slaves, one mother sends her baby down the river to safety. He is found by Pharaoh's wife, who adopts him and names him Moses. Years later, the young prince learns about his origins, which leads him on a path by the Hebrew God to free his people from slavery.

The Prince of Egypt is one of the most epic and emotionally challenging animated films. This is thanks to the dynamic between Moses and his adopted brother, Rameses, which helps to ground this biblical story with a human focus. Val Kilmer and Ralph Fiennes both give outstanding performances that convey the pain they feel at becoming enemies due to their different paths and world views.

'Bartok the Magnificent' (1999)

In this home-release prequel to Anastasia, Bartok the bat lives as a con man with his friend, a theatrical bear, to paint himself as a hero. When the young czar of Russia is kidnaped, Bartok is commanded to retrieve him. This takes him to the lair of the witch, Baba Yaga, and through many trials to help him become the hero he wants to be.

Related: Ranking Don Bluth's 10 Theatrical Films From Best to WorstThis is the only sequel to a Don Bluth film that he worked on, and the quality shows. While not as dark as Bluth's older work, it's a solidly told children's adventure film that includes lots of fun puzzles for the hero to overcome. The cast also includes plenty of high-quality actors, including Hank Azaria, Kelsey Grammer, and Catherine O'Hara

'The Iron Giant' (1999)

Image via Warner Bros.

In 1950s America, a robot of unknown origins arrives at Earth outside of Rockwell, Maine. He is found by a boy named Hogarth, who befriends the giant while teaching him about comics like Superman. Meanwhile, a government agent arrives in Rockwell to investigate the giant, fearing that it could be a Soviet weapon.

After the failure of Quest for Camelot a year earlier, Warner Bros. cut back on the film's advertisement, resulting in another flop. However, those who did see the film universally praised it for its animation, humor, and story. The Iron Giant was especially loved for his story of choosing his own fate, and the vocal performance by Vin Diesel.

Next: 10 Animated Moves From The 90s That Failed at Being Disney