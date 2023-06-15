The 2020s certainly got off to a rocky start in light of the pandemic, and the entertainment industry was no exception to this. As the studios halted production, most upcoming films were either pushed back for a theatrical release or premiered on streaming platforms, which has caused many titles to slip through the cracks including Freaky and Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.

Since the beginning of 2020, there have been a handful of movies released that have been written off based on low box office numbers, limited advertising, or other factors. Whether it's a science-fiction mystery like The Vast of Night or an original crime drama such as The Outfit, these are among the most underrated movies of the 2020s so far.

1 'The Souvenir: Part II' (2021)

Image via A24

Julie Hart (Honor Swinton Bryne) is a young film student trying to process the tragic death of her boyfriend, Anthony (Tom Burke), and their troublesome relationship. After spending a few days at home with her parents, she returns to school where she learns to accept her complicated love for him while also finding her true voice through her final student film.

Swinton Bryne and Tilda Swinton, reprise their roles as the intriguing mother-daughter protagonists in Joanna Hogg's coming-of-age sequel, The Souvenir: Part II. The real-life mother and daughter carry the elegant and emotional drama with phenomenal follow-up performances earning universal praise from critics.

2 'Freaky' (2020)

Image via Universal Pictures

When a serial killer known as The Butcher (Vince Vaughn) returns to a small suburban town, he somehow swaps bodies with high school student, Missie Kessler (Kathryn Newton). While Missie and her friends try to figure out how to get back into her body, the body count continues to rise as The Butcher takes advantage of his new and unsuspecting appearance as the blonde teen.

The slasher comedy Freakytakes the traditional body-swapping concept to new and quite hilarious heights with an eccentric cast of characters. While the Blumhouse Production has a handful of overdone tropes like the ancient, cursed object and breaking the spell at midnight (why is it always midnight?) Vaughn's performance as a demure teenager trapped in a six-foot-tall-plus middle-aged man makes Freaky an absolute must-see.

3 'The Vast of Night' (2020)

Image via Amazon Studios

In New Mexico during the 1950s, radio disc jockey, Everett Sloan (Jake Horowitz) arrives at the station for his night shift with his friend, Faye Crocker (Sierra McCormick) who is starting a new job there as a switchboard operator. While Faye is listening to Everett's show, she hears an unusual sound and soon she and Everett wind up discovering a mysterious audio frequency that could be coming from an extraterrestrial origin.

The Vast of Night originally premiered at the 2019 Slamdance Film Festival and was released the following year by Amazon Studios. The movie is a clever homage to the classic science-fiction series, The Twilight Zone, and the show's creator, Rod Serling. There are clever references to Serling throughout the film including a similar opening to his iconic introductions and the film's town of Cayuga, which is a nod to his production company, Cayuga Productions, but the plot itself is a fitting tribute to Serling's phenomenal influence and storytelling.

4 'Bergman Island' (2021)

Image via TriArt Film

Chris (Vicky Krieps) and Tony (Tim Roth) are American filmmakers who, in search of inspiration, travel to Fårö Island where Swedish director, Ingmar Bergman, made his most profound films. The couple arrives at the island with high hopes, but their picturesque relationship is put to an unexpected test as the lines between reality and fantasy start to become unclear.

Directed and written by French filmmaker, Mia Hansen-Løve, Bergman Island premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival and is essentially a story within a story that explores the beauty and isolation of the creative mind. The romantic drama uses Bergman's influential legacy as the starting point for an alluring escape of a story that boldly toes the line between the real world and the human imagination.

5 'The Outfit' (2022)

Image via Focus Features

Leonard Burling (Mark Rylance) is an English tailor from London who owns a shop in Chicago where his primary customer is Irish mobster, Roy Boyle (Simon Russell Beale) and his family of gangsters. Leonard turns a blind eye to the Boyle's line of work and keeps to himself but when he accidentally gets mixed up in the disappearance of Boyle's son and an FBI recording, his life and business are jeopardized.

The Outfit is a psychological crime thriller and directorial debut of Graham Moore who is best known for the Oscar-winning film, The Imitation Game. Rylance gives a stellar performance as Leonard who serves as a reminder of how looks can oftentimes be very deceiving, even to those who think they have seen it all. The plotting and pacing are perhaps less than airtight, The Outfit consists of a solid story with a fresh twist on the traditional gangster genre that's perfect for classic thriller fans.

6 'See How They Run' (2022)

Image via Searchlight Pictures

In 1950s London, the production for a movie adaptation of a hit play suddenly stops after a crew member is found murdered. Inspector Stoppard (Sam Rockwell) and an ambitious rookie, Constable Stalker (Saoirse Ronan) are called to investigate the scene and as they search for the killer, they enter the glamorous and unknown world of the underground theater.

See How They Run is a comical tribute to Agatha Christie and her classic whodunit mysteries that slipped past many movie fans. Of course, the movie can't quite match the master at hear peak, but See How They Run is still a fun film that entertains audiences with a fabulous cast that also consists of Adrien Brody, David Oyelowo and Shirley Henderson who is best known for her role as Moaning Myrtle in the Harry Potter films.

7 'Censor' (2021)

Image via Vertigo Films

During the Video Nasty controversy, Enid Baines (Niamh Algar) is a film censor for the British Board of Film Classification who believes all violent content should be cut and banned. One day, a film producer approaches Enid to watch an old film by a veteran director who personally requested her to view the film. Enid agrees and as she is watching the horror film, she realizes the events in the film are eerily similar to the disappearance of her sister, Nina.

Censor is a British psychological thriller that originally premiered at the 2021 Sundance Festival and received generally favorable reviews. The Observer gave Censor five out of five stars according to Rotten Tomatoes, critics generally commented that while the movie feels slightly uneven at times, it is still a bold and positive step forward for British horror films.

8 'Summertime' (2021)

Image via Good Deed Entertainment

The lives of 25 young residents in Los Angeles including a skating guitarist, two aspiring musicians, and a limo driver, all wind up crossing paths with one another over a day in the summer. As the day goes by, each story is woven together and by the end of the day, a group of complete strangers realize they have more in common than they initially believed.

The comedy-drama, Summertime, originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2020 and was released the following year by Good Deed Entertainment. Summertime is the second film from director, Carlos López Estrada who is best known for directing Disney's animated feature, Raya and the Last Dragon. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the movie's main concept is slightly overshadowed by the frequent hopscotching sequences of each character but overall, Summertime brilliantly captures the raw reality of living in the City of Angels.

9 'Relic' (2020)

Image via IFC Films

When a widowed family matriarch, Edna (Robyn Nevin) goes missing, her daughter, Kay (Emily Mortimer) and her granddaughter, Sam (Bella Heathcote) travel to her remote home to look for her. They search high and low for Edna and find no sign of her but the next day, she returns and the mother and daughter soon realize that a haunting, dark presence has taken over the house as well as Edna's mind.

Relic is an Australian psychological horror film that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2020 and was scheduled to screen at SXSW but due to the pandemic, the event was canceled. With producer Jake Gyllenhaal, and Anthony and Joe Russo serving as executive producers, Relic avoids the excessive gore and plot twists of the traditional horror film and instead, sets up a realistic, empathetic tale of dread, illness and loss that stays with audiences long after the end credits.

10 'Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar' (2021)

Image via Lionsgate/Cate Cameron

When lifelong friends, Barb (Annie Mumolo) and Star (Kristen Wiig) lose their jobs, they decide to leave their Midwestern town for the first time to go on vacation in Florida. Barb and Star arrive at the glamorous Vista Del Mar Hotel where they meet a charming young man, Edgar (Jamie Dornan) who unbeknownst to them, works for a vengeful villain and is secretly implementing a plot against the resort town and its residents.

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar is a bright and cheeky comedy that also stars Damon Wayans Jr., The Office's Phyllis Smith, and Vanessa Bayer and features cameos from Reba McEntire and Andy García. The movie was originally scheduled for a theatrical release but in light of the pandemic, a somewhat muted streaming release caused the film to under most movie fans' radars. Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar may not be Oscar-caliber like Bridesmaids, but it's still a highly entertaining seaside escape riddled with outlandish slapstick humor that makes it a joy to behold.NEXT: 10 Sci-Fi Movies Set in the 2020s That Could Predict The Future