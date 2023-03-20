There is nothing like a totally hilarious comedy show to brighten up one's mood; throughout the years, there have been countless engaging comedy series that kept worldwide audiences company and relieved the stress and anxities of viewers all around the globe.

RELATED: 'Abbott Elementary' Wouldn't Exist Without These '90s Black Sitcoms

Undoubtedly, the '90s were a very good time for the genre. And while shows like Friendsand Seinfeldremain highly popular today, there are many series — oftentimes overlooked — that are just as good. From Newsradio to The Adventures of Pete & Pete, we look back at some of the most memorable comedy shows of the decade, according to Reddit users.

1 'Newsradio' (1995–1999)

Image via Sony Pictures Television

Created by Paul Simms, Newsradio is a NBC American workplace sitcom series which explores the dynamics and interpersonal relationships among the staff of a (you guessed it) newsradio named WNYX, New York's #2 news radio station.

Considered one of the best — and most underrated — comedy shows among many of the genre, the 1995 series is guaranteed to make viewers chuckle. "Show is still hysterical today," Wallio_ said on the platform, when asked which was the most overlooked comedy of the time. "NewsRadio sadly died with Phil Hartman. He was just irreplaceable," another user added in a comment.

2 'The Drew Carey Show' (1995–2004)

Image via Warner Bros. Television Distribution

This 1995 sitcom, created by Drew Carey himself alongside Bruce Helford, narrates the personal and professional life of the title character (a fictionalized version of the comedian) as he navigates through a Cleveland department store in which he has been stuck for ten years and crafts beer in his garage with his friends.

Although the popularity of The Drew Carey Show was far from short back in the day, the series is considered highly overlooked in the present day. According to a Redditor, it "hasn't seemed to withstand the test of time like Frasier or Seinfeld," a comment with which many people agreed.

3 'The Critic' (1994–2001)

Image via American Broadcasting Company

AI Jean's animated '90s comedy show centers around a snobbish New York film critic named Jay Sherman (Jon Lovitz) who makes a living out of reviewing films he does not like. The show follows Jay's professional and personal life, including his love and familial lives.

A hilarious show with a brilliant comedian lead, The Critic has seemingly caught many people's attention during the beloved decade, including a now-deleted Redditor's. In the comments to the user's comment, fans could not help sharing some of their favorite lines.

4 'Northern Exposure' (1990–1995)

Image via MCA TV

Northern Exposure kicked off right at the beginning of the decade and seemingly stole many viewers' hearts. Created by Joshua Brand and John Falsey, the series centers around a doctor (Rob Morrow) who is fresh out of medical college and required to put his gifts into practice in an eccentric Alaskan town.

Excluding the fact that it is really hard to find a place to stream the show nowadays, there seem to be many great things about the series. "I am so bumbed it isn't streaming anywhere," skoden1981 mentioned. "My mom has all the season and watches this all the time," another user added.

5 'Get a Life' (1990–1992)

Image via Sony Pictures Television

Starring Chris Elliott as Chris Peterson, Get a Life revolves around a 30-something-year-old who works as a paper boy, lives with his parents, and does the most to avoid responsibilities. The fun comedy show was created by the main star alongside David Mirkin and Adam Resnick.

Although the show only lasted three seasons, it is widely considered to be a good one throughout its short entirety. "Absurd and excellent" are two adjectives that deja_vuvuzela utilizes to describe it, and plenty of people appear to agree. "Came here to recommend this one!" A Redditor comments.

6 'Sports Night' (1998–2000)

Image via Buena Vista Television

Aaron Sorkin's comedy sports drama follows, on and off-camera, Casey McCall (Peter Krause) and Dan Rydell (Josh Charles), two anchors on a nightly cable program called Sports Night, where the two best friends report up-to-the-minute sports news.

According to a Reddit user — and with many others who agreed — it is "one of the best written shows of all time." Another Redditor was shocked by how much scrolling they had to do in order to find a comment which mentioned the show. "The witty banter was mesmerizing," they remarked.

7 'Just Shoot Me!' (1997–2003)

Image via Columbia TriStar Television

A very creative and clever sitcom, Just Shoot Me! features good acting and an entertaining narrative: When a hot-tempered journalist (Laura San Giacomo) gets fired, she is forced to go work for her father's (George Segal) fashion magazine, Blush.

Created by Steven Levitan, the NBC show is regarded as a very light-hearted, humorous watch that will provide audiences with a good time. "David Spade was great in this," a user said in a comment. "I remembered my parents watching that one when I was a kid and just recently I sat down and watched all of it for myself. Great show," Soupjam_Stevens remarked.

8 'The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr.' (1993–1994)

Image via Warner Bros. Television

Centering around Harvard Law Graduate Brisco County, Jr. (Bruce Campbell) as he goes out on a quest to find the members of the gang who killed his father, the Jeffrey Boam and Carlton Cuse adventure comedy series is highly beloved among Redditors.

"This was going to be my answer, surprised to see it so high," PhoebusQ47 commented. "Deep childhood memories of this one." The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr. is an engaging show that combines Western elements with comedy to hilarious results.

9 'The Red Green Show' (1991–2006)

Image via S&S Productions

Red Green's (Steve Smith) handyman show from Possum Lodge, Canada is surely a treasured comedy. Created by Rick Green and Steven Smith, the series focuses on the title character who hosts a show where he teaches viewers how to make useful crafts and gives marriage advice.

"That show was hysterical!" A user said after looking back on the show and quoting one of its most iconic lines on how great and versatile tape is. "I think the Red Green Show survived as long as it did because it was such a huge staple on PBS," Adinnieken added.

10 'The Adventures of Pete & Pete' (1992–1996)

Image via Nickelodeon Network

Nickelodeon's comedy television series, The Adventures of Pete & Pete, premiered in 1992 and follows two eccentric brothers who share both the same name (Michael C. Maronna and Danny Tamberelli) and the same surreal adventures in suburbia alongside their friends and neighbors.

Created by Will McRobb and Chris Viscardi, the show's enthralling plot was not the only thing that kept audiences interested; the intro is also a notable element (at least according to a Redditor). "Best theme song too," noweezernoworld wrote. "Blew my mind when I found out it was written for the show."

NEXT: 'That '90s Show' & Other Modern Shows Set In The 1990s