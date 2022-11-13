It seems that every year, horror film fans run out of new horror movies to watch. But instead of looking ahead to new horror movies coming out in the future, maybe we should be looking in the past to older movies that we wouldn't have seen.

The 1990s are filled with many brilliant horror movies, and maybe we have seen a lot of the generic top-rated ones, but we shouldn't forget about the underrated horror movies that we have missed due to little word of mouth, mentions, and advertisements like Lord of Illusions, The Dark Half, and In the Mouth of Madness.

15 'Lord of Illusions' (1995)

Directed by Clive Barker

Image via Seraphim Films

Lord of Illusions is a mystery horror movie released in 1995. It follows a private detective who meets a mysterious performer, Philip Swan. The detective ends up swallowing more than he can chew with his new acquaintance as Philip's illusions are more than what meets the eye.

This movie was overshadowed by Barker's other brilliant creations, including the Hellraiser and Candyman movie series, which would go on to spawn successful franchises. This 1995 movie is still a beautiful piece that should be seen by all of Barker's fans and those who love uneasy, moody horror movies.

Watch on Max

14 'Mirror, Mirror' (1990)

Directed by Marina Sargenti

Image via Orphan Eyes

Mirror, Mirror is a horror, thriller movie following the story of a bullied teenage girl, Megan, who receives black magic powers from a mysterious antique mirror dripping blood. The naive teenage girl does not realize this black magic comes with a cost as the mirror is controlled by demonic forces turning her from innocent to homicidal.

This movie first appears as an easy-going teenage drama movie, at least until Megan takes a terrifying turn for the worst. It shows a bullied, shy, outcast becoming corrupted into an evil murderer. Mirror, Mirror is a great pick for any Carrie movie lovers out there as it takes on a similar plot line.

Watch on Tubi

13 'Idle Hands' (1999)

Directed by Rodman Flender

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Idle Hands is a chaotic horror comedy that takes a classic message of not being lazy in your life and expands upon it in glorious, absurdly gory, and raunchy fashion. The film follows the story of Anton, a cheerful young stoner who would rather spend his time lounging around and hanging out with his best friends instead of doing anything productive. However, this makes him the perfect target for a demonic curse, taking full control of his right hand and leaving behind a massacre of bodies in its wake.

Idle Hands finds an effective balance between cheesy, non-serious comedy and memorable practical effects and visuals to make for an absolutely fun time and one of the most underrated horror comedies of the 90s. The film has an inherent charm and lighthearted energy, even despite all the on-screen death and gore, that it's hard not to get wrapped up in the good vibes and smile along with these quirky stoners and their misadventures. While it certainly has some aspects that haven't aged the best, its core identity is emblematic of the 90s as a whole and is a must-watch for fans of 90s horror. – Robert Lee

12 'The Resurrected' (1992)

Directed by Dan O'Bannon

Image via Scotti Brothers Pictures

The Resurrected is a horror movie released in 1992 following a suspicious wife as she hires a private detective to discover what her husband's doing alone in his family's century-old cabin. However, what his wife is to discover is far worse and more terrifying than anything she could have expected.

This is another film that seems to be overshadowed by the more spotlighted director's movies including Alien, Return of the Living Dead, and Total Recall. This is a more serious adaption of Dan O'Bannon's work and has amazing performances executed by the main actors.

Buy on Amazon

11 'The Dark Half' (1993)

Directed by George A. Romero

Image via Columbia TriStar Films

The Dark Half is a mysterious horror movie released in 1993, and a Stephen King adaptation. It follows the life of a writer who has an alter ego from his nom de plume who desperately wants to take over his life at any cost. Things, of course, turn increasingly unsettling and incredibly violent.

King's adaptions can either be incredible or terrible; The Dark Half is one of the underrated adaptions that made little waves in word of mouth or mentions. However, it is still a beautifully terrific movie that is due its day of fame. And with Romero at the helm, it's certainly worth seeing for hardcore horror fans.

Watch on Amazon Prime

10 'The Ninth Gate' (1999)

Directed by Roman Polanski

Close

While director Roman Polanski is most commonly recognized in the realm of horror for his masterful work on Rosemary's Baby, The Ninth Gate is one of his most often overlooked yet still deeply encapsulating horror experiences. The film follows Dean Corso (Johnny Depp), an expert and dealer of rare books who finds himself traveling across the globe to authenticate a copy of "The Nine Gates of the Kingdom of Shadows". However, as Corso delves deeper into the secrets and mythology surrounding the book, he finds himself entwined in a web of murder, deceit, and satanic worship.

The Ninth Gate succeeds thanks to not just the inherent mystery and rising tension that comes from the quarrel of difficulties and intricacies surrounding the book, but also the great central performances that elevate the material. Depp brings his all in what is easily one of his most underrated performances, more underplayed by nature but filled with specific nuances and depth. The film is filled with hidden meanings and symbolism that helps make it endlessly rewatchable and still deeply engaging 25 years later. – Robert Lee

Watch on Tubi

9 'Flatliners' (1990)

Directed by Joel Schumacher