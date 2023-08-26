90s cinema is a crucial part of film history. Not only does it hold a powerful nostalgic value for modern audiences, but it also revolutionized filmmaking thanks to the rise of independent filmmaking and the birth of the modern blockbuster.

Most 90s movies have aged gracefully, thanks to their ambitious plots and memorable characters. 90s villains are particularly well-regarded, from over-the-top criminals like Norman Stansfield to deranged masterminds like Annie Wilkes. However, many of the best 90s movie villains remain underrated today, whether because their films are not as famous or because their nefarious deeds have become lost in the increasingly competitive field of cinematic villainy.

10 Courtney Shayne - 'Jawbreaker' (1999)

Rose McGowan stars in the 1999 dark teen comedy Jawbreaker. The plot revolves around three popular girls who accidentally kill their friend by choking her with a Jawbreaker candy. Attempting to hide their crime, they give the sole witness, unpopular student Fern Mayo, a makeover and turn her into one of them; however, their plan has unprecedented consequences.

Wickedly funny and shamelessly campy, Jawbreaker is an underrated gem of 90s teen comedies. McGowan is devilishly enchanting as Courtney Shayne, the cruelest mean girl from the 1990s. Courtney isn't just high school evil; indeed, she's a psychopath in the making, manipulating everyone around her to maintain her dominance over her equally corrupt high school.

9 Maria Minchin - 'A Little Princess' (1995)

Alfonso Cuarón's A Little Princess is among the most underrated fantasy movies of the 1990s. The plot centers on Sarah, a young girl forced to become a servant at her prestigious boarding school after her father's apparent death. Although mistreated by the school's vicious headmistress, Miss Maria Minchin, Sarah remains hopeful, escaping into a world of exotic fantasy.

Miss Minchin is the portrait of unfair authority straight out of a child's worst nightmare. Played with devious gusto by Eleanor Bron, Miss Minchin is a bitter, jealous woman envious of Sarah's hopeful and carefree nature. A Little Princess is an enchanting adventure full of childlike bliss, making Miss Minchin's evil seem all the more cruel and abusive.

8 Jimmy Angelov - 'Practical Magic' (1998)

The 1998 fantasy romance Practical Magic stars Oscar winners Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman as Sally and Gillian, two sisters descended from a long line of witches. Things get complicated when Sally accidentally kills Gillian's abusive boyfriend, Jimmy Angelov, who returns as a vengeful spirit seeking to destroy them.

Goran Visnjic delivers a creepy and menacing performance as the charming but dangerous Jimmy Angelov. The Croatian-American actor brings a distinctive sense of eerie allure to his performance, making Jimmy attractive but blatantly off-putting. His scenes during the film's second half, once Jimmy returns as a supernatural apparition, are particularly chilling, adding a disturbing layer to what is otherwise a sweet fantasy romance.

7 Top Dollar - 'The Crow' (1994)

The Crow is the rare superhero movie that expertly blends genres, crafting a macabre classic unlike anything else in the overcrowded genre. The late Brandon Lee stars as Eric Draven, a musician killed by a violent inner-city gang. Resurrected on the anniversary of his death, Eric seeks vengeance against his killers, leading him to confront head gangster Top Dollar.

Michael Wincott delivers a dark, moody performance as Top Dollar, the ruthless crime boss who controls the city's gangs. Violent and perverse, the cocaine-addicted, eye-collecting, occult-enthusiast Top Dollar is a living nightmare, and Wincott goes all in with the character's dark persona.

6 Brenda Bates - 'Urban Legend' (1998)

Urban Legend stars Alicia Witt as Natalie, a young woman who, along with her friends, becomes the prey of a serial killer offing his victims using popular urban legends. The film features a large ensemble cast, including Jared Leto, Michael Rosenbaum, Tara Reid, and Rebecca Gayheart.

In one of the best twists in any slasher film, Gayheart's Brenda Bates is revealed to be the killer. Seeing a female villain in a slasher film was rare enough, making Gayheart's role special in and of itself; however, her performance is a true breath of fresh air. Disturbing and utterly deranged, Gayheart is stellar in the film, portraying one of the most memorable characters in the slasher genre. Urban Legend is not a great film, but Geyhart's chilling portrayal single-handedly elevates its third act.

5 Gladys Leeman - 'Drop Dead Gorgeous (1999)

The 1999 satirical mockumentary black comedy Drop Dead Gorgeous features an all-star cast led by Kirsten Dunst and Kirstie Alley. The plot follows several contestants at a small-town beauty pageant and the extreme lengths they'll go to for the crown.

Drop Dead Gorgeous features Kirstie Alley at her most unhinged, with the actress delivering one of her performances. The ultimate pageant mom from hell, Alley's Gladys Leeman is a youth and beauty-obsessed woman living vicariously through her teenage daughter. Alley sinks her teeth into Gladys' awful, superficial, manipulative psyche, crafting a hilarious and wild character that ranks among the most memorable from her career.

4 The Headless Horseman - 'Sleepy Hollow' (1999)

Tim Burton's dark fantasy horror film Sleepy Hollow is a lush and visually stunning Gothic terror. The plot centers on Constable Ichabod Crane, who travels to the rural village of Sleepy Hollow to investigate a string of beheadings. Arriving at the petrified town, the villagers blame the killings on the Headless Horseman, the rageful spirit of a Hessian who died during the Revolutionary War.

Played by Oscar-winner Christopher Walken as a human and by renowned actor and stuntman Ray Park as the supernatural apparition, the Headless Horseman is a memorable and terrifying villain. Unlike other horror films, where the villain remains hidden, Sleepy Hollow uses the Horseman to its full potential, squeezing all the juice out of this particularly rotten lemon.

3 Dudley Smith - 'L.A. Confidential (1997)

The Oscar-winning 1997 film noir L.A. Confidential is among the most acclaimed films of 1997. Directed by the late Curtis Hanson and featuring a large ensemble, the film follows several police officers investigating a large, dangerous police conspiracy in 1953 Los Angeles.

Oscar-nominee James Cromwell plays Police Captain Dudley Smith, the film's main antagonist and the orchestrator behind the conspiracy. The embodiment of corruption and police abuse, Smith is also the face of the old regime of brutality and injustice. Cromwell does a spectacular job with the role, playing Smith as a smart, cunning, and utterly self-serving monster.

2 Cyrus "The Virus" Grissom - 'Con Air' (1997)

"Make a move, and the bunny gets it." This timeless quote, savored by an over-the-top John Malkovich in 1997's Con Air, has become iconic. The film, starring Nicolas Cage and John Cusack opposite Malkovich, follows a prison break aboard an aircraft. Malkovich plays Cyrus "The Virus" Grissom, a career criminal and the mastermind behind the escape attempt.

Cyrus "The Virus" Grissom is exactly the kind of character audiences would expect from someone with such a colorful name. Malkovich hams it up, delivering an unrestrained and endlessly entertaining performance strong enough to pull focus from Nicolas Cage, the undisputed king of doing the most. Con Air could easily be just another Die Hard clone, but Malkovich's timeless performance elevates it to new and campy heights.

1 Alphonse "Big Boy" Caprice - 'Dick Tracy' (1990)

Warren Beatty's 1990 crime comedy Dick Tracy feels and looks exactly like the comics that inspired it. Beatty stars as the titular character, a detective who takes a young boy under his wing while fighting against scheming crime boss Alphonse "Big Boy" Caprice.

Oscar-winner Al Pacino plays "Big Boy," buried under mountains of prosthetics and makeup. The notoriously over-the-top actor lives up to his reputation with his portrayal of Caprice, creating a fascinating yet off-putting criminal for the books. Pacino embraces the character's innate grotesqueness and crafting an unforgettable villain worthy of standing next to the Jokers and Lex Luthors of cinema.

