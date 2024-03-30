As the title suggests, the romantic comedy genre is the perfect blend of romance and comedy, making for entertaining watches that allow audiences to delve into the wonders of love without the drama that comes with it. Often featuring two loving leads who find themselves in a troublesome situation and ultimately end up together, many characteristic elements make a good rom-com.

With so many popular pictures of this category out there, some have inevitably fallen under their shadow; this is, of course, no different for the romantic comedy genre. The 1990s was an immaculate decade for romantic comedies and many great films fell under the radar. From Still Breathing to The Wedding Banquet, we look back at some of the most underrated 90s rom-coms.

10 'Still Breathing' (1997)

Director: James F. Robinson

Image via DEJ Productions

Starring The Whale's Oscar-winner Branden Fraser as an artist and street performer, this James F. Robinson romantic comedy follows the character as he navigates through life and eventually realizes that con artist Roz (Joanna Going) is the woman he has seen in a vision. Little does he know, however, that she sees him as her next victim.

Shot on location in Los Angeles, California, and San Antonio, Texas, the often-overlooked Still Breathing is an entertaining movie in the genre, especially fit for those who like a bit of fantasy in romance stories. F. Robinson's quirky movie is not a masterpiece by any means, but it will likely still charm audiences and keep them invested in its lightweight, feel-good narrative, if only for its refreshing originality.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Watch on Peacock

9 'It Could Happen To You' (1994)

Director: Andrew Bergman

Image via TriStar Pictures

Based on the true news story of Phyllis Penzo and Officer Robert Cunningham, It Could Happen To You stars Nicolas Cage and Bridget Fonda and centers around a police officer short on cash and unable to tip his waitress. Half-jokingly, he offers to share his earnings if he wins the lottery, something that understandably infuriates Charlie's wife Muriel when he fulfills his promise.

Andrew Bergman's underrated 1994 rom-com is creative and delivers plenty of feel-good, funny moments. Part of what makes it stand out is the great writing, three-dimensional characters, and the believable relationships they share. It Could Happen To You may not be the best romantic comedy out there. Still, the fact that it was remade in Hindi (as Bade Dilwala), must say something.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Watch on Netflix

8 'The Truth About Cats & Dogs' (1996)

Director: Michael Lehmann

Image via 20th Century Studios

While Uma Thurman's efforts are pretty well known in Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill, the star has managed to stand out in the romantic comedy genre, too. She took part in Michael Lehmann's underrated 1996 film as a model who serves as her radio host best friend's (Janeane Garofalo) impersonator when a handsome man (Ben Chaplin) wants to see her.

The Truth About Cats & Dogs is easily one of the 1990s most underrated romantic comedies, as it unfortunately did not get the mainstream attention that other more popular flicks got at the time. Though the film got positive reviews from critics, particularly regarding Janeane Garofalo's performance, general audiences didn't see the appeal, as reflected in its Rotten Tomatoes score. Still, Lehmann's movie is a well-crafted picture of its category, providing an enjoyable storyline throughout (spoiler alert: it is one of the few films where the dog doesn't die).

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Watch on Apple T

7 'Forget Paris' (1995)

Director: Billy Crystal

Image Via Sony Pictures Releasing

Billy Crystal put his multi-tasking skills to show by directing, co-writing, producing, and starring in this 1995 film. The star steps shoes in the film as an NBA referee, while Debra Winger showcases her talents as an independent airline official. When the pair meet in Paris, their lives are forever changed and their relationship is put to the test by love and marriage.

If audiences are into the "on and off again" type of relationship in romantic films, Crystal's overlooked rom-com may be the right pick. At its core, and despite its simplistic story, Forget Paris is well-acted and involving. Fans of the genre may enjoy this, as it is in equal amounts funny and tender, set against the backdrop of the internationally beloved city of love.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Watch on Hoopla

6 'Only You' (1994)

Director: Norman Jewison

Image via TriStar Pictures

Before sharing the big screen in the MCU, Robert Downey Jr. and Marisa Tomei had already shared the screen and played lovers at that. This entertaining Norman Jewison rom-com follows Tomei's Faith, who has been told that her destiny was a man named Damon Bradley, played by Downey Jr. Years later, however, when Faith is about to marry another man, Bradley calls to wish them all the best. That's when Faith blows off the wedding and pursues Damon to Italy.

Brought to you from the mind behind the Cher-led Moonstruck, the bewitching Only You is understandably not everyone's cup of tea, mostly given its fantasy elements. Nonetheless, those who enjoy a nice blend of comedy, fantasy, and romance will probably appreciate Jewison's flick. Some of the film's strongest aspects are the amazing visuals and its appealing premise.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Watch on Fubo

5 'Beautiful Girls' (1996)

Director: Ted Demme

Image via Miramax

Directed by Ted Demme and written by Scott Rosenberg, Beautiful Girls is a romantic comedy that sees Matt Dilon's New York-based pianist head back to his small hometown in Massachusetts for a high school reunion, where he learns that his friends are evaluating their lives and relationships. In the meantime, they reunite with the beautiful girls (Uma Thurman, Rosie O'Donnell, Lauren Holly, and Mira Sorvino) who turned their lives upside down.

The underrated Beautiful Girls was released to critical acclaim (featuring a reasonable 78% Tomatometer score). Still, it didn't get as much attention internationally, and its 10k audience ratings on the platform highlight that. Demme's movie is warm and thoughtful, shedding light on the pursuit of happiness and the journey of self-discovery. Plus, Natalie Portman also stars in an early role.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Watch on Hoopla

4 'The Best Man' (1999)

Director: Malcolm D. Lee

Image via Universal Studios

This Taye Diggs-led movie portrays the life of a Chicago writer and bachelor named Harper Stewart who slowly descends into madness when his best friend guesses that his new (and potentially bestselling) novel's story is based on his friends' past. When a copy of the book makes its way into the hands of his ex-flame (Nia Long), Harper does whatever he can to keep it tucked away.

Malcolm D. Lee's character-driven directorial debut (produced by Spike Lee, who is Lee's cousin) is worth the watch; it features great pacing and a funny script that sends out messages about fidelity all while providing an engaging script and an appealing love story at its center. Its Christmas-themed sequel named The Best Man Holiday and a limited series, The Best Man: The Final Chapters, are also available for audiences to stream.

Rent on Apple TV

3 'But I'm a Cheerleader' (1999)

Director: Jamie Babbit

Image via Lions Gate Films

Jamie Babbit's satirical comedy directorial debut follows a naive seventeen-year-old girl, played by Russian Doll's Natasha Lyonne, who is sent to a rehab camp when her parents and friends suspect that she is a lesbian. Despite its cult classic status (with many cinephiles on Letterboxd loving it), But I'm a Cheerleader remains an underseen romantic comedy by general audiences (it is also rotten on the Tomatometer).

Featuring great visuals and striking aesthetics on top of a thoroughly interesting narrative that sheds light on sexuality and gender roles, Lyonne's underrated classic of camp cinema is a fan favorite. Despite being appealing essentially to younger audiences, the highly enjoyable romantic comedy But I'm a Cheerleader is fit for all ages thanks to its fun plot and the important subjects it tackles.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Watch on Tubi

2 'Love Jones' (1997)

Director: Theodore Witcher

Image via New Line Cinema

Centering around young black poet (Larenz Tate) Darius Lovehall and the talented but struggling photographer Nina Mosley's (Nia Long) relationship, which is put to the test when a chain of romantic complications sets into motion as the two attempt to figure out whether they're in love with each other or just enjoying each other's company.

Theodore Witcher's overlooked romantic comedy is intelligently written, featuring likable characters and an engaging plot. Although it doesn't really feel like a rom-com at times (but rather a dramatic romance film), Love Jones still excels at providing audiences with an irresistible narrative anchored by a romance tale for the ages. It is an artistic movie with great chemistry between the leads, and for that, Love Jones is worth watching.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Watch on Fubo

1 'The Wedding Banquet' (1993)

Director: Ang Lee

Image via The Samuel Goldwyn Company

It would be a crime not to mention Ang Lee's movie The Wedding Banquet considering the remarkable work of the acclaimed filmmaker. This romantic comedy follows a gay landlord (Winston Chao) who joins forces with a tenant (May Chin) and agrees to a marriage of convenience. However, when his parents arrive, things get out of hand.

If readers are on the lookout for lesser-known, great rom-coms, The Wedding Banquet is a great choice. It's worth noting that Lee's R-rated, sweet LGBT movie may not be fit to everyone's taste. However, it is funny and lighthearted (but frankly a bit sad, especially if we're not talking about a certain scene), featuring some memorable flashes of humor and believable acting performances that keep audiences invested.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Watch on Tubi

NEXT: ‘When a Man Loves a Woman’: The ‘To Leslie’ of the ’90s Rom-Com Craze