The modern craze over superhero movies didn’t truly begin until the releases of the original X-Men in 2000 and Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man in 2002. While today it feels like there is “superhero movie fatigue,” the genre was more of a commodity in the 1990s.

Superhero movies were just less common, and as a result, each felt special.

While some ‘90s superhero films are widely beloved, such as Batman Returns and Blade, there are more than a few movies that deserve more appreciation. Here are the eight most underrated superhero movies of the 1990s, ranked.

8 Batman Forever

Joel Schumacher’s Batman films tend to get associated with one another, but Batman Forever is not the disaster that Batman & Robin was. Not only was Val Kilmer an interesting choice for the character of Bruce Wayne, and Jim Carrey’s take on The Riddler was endlessly entertaining.

While the film certainty takes a stylistic departure from the previous films, Batman Forever doesn't completely rely on campiness, and delves into the struggles that Bruce has when he tries to sustain his social life. Kilmer delivers a great speech about why it’s ultimately his choice to be The Dark Knight. Fans are in constant debate as to weather this movie is amazing or a complete failure, which makes it all the better.

7 Mystery Men

Mystery Men was a superhero comedy that was simply made two decades too early; had the satire of comic book crossover events been released today, it might be hailed as a clever and refreshing break from the mundane plots of the Marvel and DC universes.

The film focuses on the outsider superhero group known as the “Mystery Men,” which consists of Mr. Furious (Ben Stiller), Blue Raja (Hank Azaria), The Shoveler (William H. Macy), the Bowler (Janeane Garofalo), Invisible Boy (Kel Mitchell), and Spleen (Paul Reubens), each of whom has quirky superpowers.

6 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

If the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film was a surprisingly mature take on the characters that delved more into the influence of the original comics, then Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Secret of the Ooze was a celebration of all the eccentricities that came with the characters and their popularity at the time.

With less sword combat and more hand-to-hand combat, Secret of the Ooze felt like it was exclusively made for the children who enjoyed the cartoon series. Vanilla Ice’s cameo and rap are just the icing on the cake.

5 Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers: The Movie

No one ever needed a dark and gritty Power Rangers movie, so it’s a good thing that Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers: The Movie isn’t trying to be that at all. The film allowed the cast of the hit children’s television series to reprise their roles, and the film embraced the same childish campiness that the show did.

It couldn’t have been a better fit for the source material. Power Rangers is inherently silly because it’s made for children, and the exaggerated performances, goofy action, and earnest message about friendship make Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie the perfect film for its intended audience.

4 Darkman

Before he created the incredible Spider-Man trilogy, Sam Rami took a chance on an original superhero story with the more horrifically inspired fantasy thriller Darkman. The film starred Liam Neeson as the brilliant scientist Peyton Westlake, who is burned alive and forced to mask his face after a gang of criminals attack his lab. Westlake discovers that he has enhanced abilities, and becomes a vigilante crusader.

The film served as a breakout for Neeson, who was still a relative unknown at the time. He brought a sense of menace and vulnerability to one of Raimi’s best original characters.

3 Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

When thinking about the best superhero storytelling of the 1990s, Batman: The Animated Series stands head and shoulders above a majority of the films released in theaters. While there have been many excellent Batman animated movies that have been sent straight to DVD, the cast and crew of the animated series did produce the theatrical film Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, which brought the late great Kevin Conroy’s Batman and Mark Hamill’s Joker to the big screen.

The film examines a new threat in Batman’s life in the form of the enigmatic “Phantasm,” and serves as a stealthy origin story for the character.

2 The Shadow

Some superheroes predate DC and Marvel; 1994’s The Shadow was based on a character that had first been brought to life via radio specials and comic strips in the 1930s. Alec Baldwin stars as the ancient drug kingpin Lamont Cranston, who is cursed with powers of invisibility and mind control, and given immortality so that he can redeem his soul by becoming a crime fighter.

The film takes a fun slant on the material by taking place in the 1930s and embracing the context of its original source material. Baldwin is perfect in this darker role.

1 The Rocketeer

Sorry, Captain America: The First Avenger, but you’re not the best earnest, World War II era movie about a goofy underdog who becomes a superhero directed by Joe Johnston. The Rocketeer did it first, and the All-American wholesomeness of Johnston’s film is simply delightful.

The film follows the hotshot pilot Cliff Secord (Billy Campbell), who finds a mysterious jetpack and mask that allow him to fly. Cliff must become a superhero to save his girlfriend Jenny (Jennifer Connolly) from the evil Hollywood superstar (and secret Nazi) Neville Sinclair (Timothy Dalton). The Rocketeer a light-hearted, wonderful film that should have spawned a major franchise.