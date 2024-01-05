It practically goes without saying that for every major movie star of international renowned, there are plenty of equally gifted actors who seldom get their due. While the entertainment industry is full of immensely talented people whose hard work goes largely unappreciated by the masses, these 10 actors have developed reputations for their overlooked brilliance and innate ability to elevate every single film (or series) they appear in.

The reasons why they are so ignored vary—some of these actors are typically only cast in minor roles alongside bigger names, while others have had some bad luck when it comes to choosing their starring roles. Some of these actors have even proven themselves in recognized hits, yet it never translates to popularity. All that is certain about these actors is they currently stand as some of the greatest Hollywood has ever seen, and too few people acknowledge that.

10 Barry Pepper

Best Performance: 'Saving Private Ryan' (1998)

An actor who has appeared in some genuinely great films and some astoundingly bad ones as well, Barry Pepper's career has had its highs and lows defined by the films he's appeared in. The late 1990s saw Pepper in fine form, appearing in all-time classics like Saving Private Ryan and The Green Mile and making meaningful contributions to both in his supporting roles. However, in 2000, he also appeared in the infamous Battlefield Earth, which played a large role in derailing his leading man career.

While his stardom peaked in the late 90s, Pepper's ability to have a big impact in minor roles has remained prevalent in more recent years with his work in films like the Coen Brothers' impressive remake of True Grit and the popular dystopian blockbuster film series, The Maze Runner. Even when he is in less impressive films, Pepper always has an uncanny ability to be a striking presence when he is on screen.

9 Sean Harris

Best Performance: 'The Stranger' (2022)

With his coarse voice and his rugged, hardened physical presence, Sean Harris has cemented himself as a striking and attention-grabbing performer and one of the most emphatic villain actors in recent years. His brilliance in antagonist roles has been on display in the Mission: Impossible franchise with his disconcerting turn as Solomon Lane.

While this antagonistic punch has also seen him make arresting appearances in smaller roles in films like Prometheus or the Red Riding trilogy, Harris has also put in noteworthy performances in more central roles in The King and 2015's Macbeth. Arguably, his best performance so far came in the Australian crime thriller The Stranger. The show sees Harris excel in a co-starring role as the reclusive prime suspect in a child-murdering case following his complicated relationship with the police officer sent undercover to gain information from him.

8 Michael Peña

Best Performance: 'End of Watch' (2012)

To many audiences, Michael Peña is fondly known as the overly chatty and infectiously comedic Luis in the MCU's Ant-Man films. Peña indeed excels in comedy but has also showcased his acting chops in a variety of other genres. The actor first broke into mainstream consciousness in 2004, with powerful supporting parts in two Best Picture-winning films, Million Dollar Baby and Crash, while also appearing in the hit television series The Shield around the same time.

In the two decades since his breakout, Peña has consistently appeared in films by some of the industry's greatest directors, working alongside Hollywood's most revered actors. Peña has established himself as a scene-stealer with his talent for drama and comedy and even intimidating intensity when necessary. His best performance to date was in the 2012 found footage police drama End of Watch, where he co-starred with Jake Gyllenhaal.

7 CCH Pounder

Best Performance: 'The Shield' (2002-2008)

After starting her career in fine form with her acting debut in the 1979 classic All That Jazz, four-time Emmy nominee CCH Pounder has gone on to have an incredible career in both film and television. The latter, particularly, has allowed her to showcase the breadth of her acting talent, with her portrayal of the strong-willed Claudette Wyms in the hit crime drama The Shield a noteworthy standout. Pounder's other noticeable credits include ER, NCIS: New Orleans, and Sons of Anarchy.

On the big screen, Punder's strongest and most widely seen performance would be in James Cameron's Avatar film series, in which she has motion-captured as the Omatikaya clan's spiritual leader and Neytiri's (Zoe Saldaña) mother, Mo'at. Other films benefitting from her presence include Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Orphan, and a number of DC's animated features in which she has voiced Amanda Waller to critical acclaim.

6 Scoot McNairy

Best Performance: 'Frank' (2014)

A dramatic character actor whose ability to make a lasting impression with minimal screen time has seen him become one of the most impactful actors of the modern era, Scoot McNairy is the definition of underrated brilliance. Across a career spanning over 20 years, he has worked under some of the industry's best directors, appearing in multiple masterpieces alongside many of Hollywood's greatest stars.

His impressive filmography includes Gone Girl, C'mon C'mon, 12 Years a Slave, Argo, A Quiet Place Part II and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, all of which utilize McNairy as an effective supporting character. While the Irish dark comedy Frank is probably the best depiction of his all-around talent in film, it is worth noting that McNairy has been an incredibly effective television actor as well, with major performances in Godless, Narcos: Mexico, and the third season of True Detective.

5 Rebecca Hall

Best Performance: 'Christine' (2016)

A thoroughly dependable and powerful actress who even recently turned to film direction with the critically acclaimed 2021 film Passing, Rebecca Hall has long been one of Hollywood's most underappreciated talents. Starting her career on television as a child in the 90s, Hall transitioned the film in 2006 and made an instant impact with her roles in the comedy-drama Starter for 10 and the period psychological thriller The Prestige.

Ever since, she has been a gripping performer in whatever genre she has appeared in, ranging from romantic comedies like Vicky Cristina Barcelona to underrated horrors such as The Night House and fantastic dramas like Christine. The latter, a 2016 biographical drama following a depressed news anchor who committed suicide on live television, saw Hall thrive in a starring role, with many believing she should have received Oscar recognition for her performance.

4 Ken Watanabe

Best Performance: 'The Last Samurai' (2003)

A Japanese actor who was a television icon in his native land long before he transitioned to Western film, Ken Watanabe has come to be revered for his versatility and his intensity. The best performance of his career thus far came in his international breakout in the historical action epic The Last Samurai. His performance as the titular character resisting societal evolution in Japan resulted in his only Academy Award nomination.

Another significant performance from Watanabe, which demands special attention, came in Clint Eastwood's war drama Letters from Iwo Jima, in which he starred as General Tadamichi Kuribayashi. Beyond that, Watanabe has continuously made meaningful appearances in dramas like Memoirs of a Geisha and comedy adventures like Pokémon: Detective Pikachu. Watanabe also shared a severely underrated working collaboration with Christopher Nolan with his supporting roles in Batman Begins and Inception.

3 Alfre Woodard

Best Performance: 'Clemency' (2019)

Throughout a career that spans back to the late 70s, Alfre Woodard has solidified a reputation based on the power and captivating presence her performances can imbue a film, or even just a scene, with. A striking actress who excels at portraying characters defined by their indomitable willpower, Woodard has received nominations for an Academy Award and a BAFTA and won four Emmys throughout her career- Yet, Woodard remains overlooked in the conversation of great modern actresses.

A hallmark of her career to date has been her unwavering consistency, with one of her greatest performances coming as recently as 2019 with her starring role in Clemency, a drama with a keen focus on timely social issues which exemplified how emotionally powerful Woodard can be in lead roles. She has also put in noteworthy performances in films such as Crooklyn, American Violet, and Cross Creek while being known to most audiences for her roles in Star Trek: First Contact and TV shows like See and Luke Cage.

2 John Carroll Lynch

Best Performance: 'Zodiac' (2007)

Not only one of the most underrated performers cinema has ever seen but a truly versatile actor capable of mastering any tone or genre, John Carroll Lynch is a guarantee every time he appears on screen. Films like Crazy, Stupid Love and Fargo proved he could be comedic in different ways, while The Founder and The Trial of the Chicago 7 highlighted his dramatic capabilities.

However, it is undeniable that the most unforgettable and brilliant depiction of his impact was in the crime thriller Zodiac, where, despite having limited screen time, he portrayed prime suspect Arthur Leigh Allen to a harrowing effect. Additionally, Lynch has also been a prolific television actor as well, where he has impressed in many guest starring roles, namely in his work on the hit horror series American Horror Story.

1 Eddie Marsan

Best Performance: 'The Best of Men' (2012)

An English actor who, like so many other underrated talents, has proven himself across a vast array of genres, Eddie Marsan is one of the most underrated actors cinema has ever seen. In fact, it is difficult to pick out one standout performance from Marsan, who has excelled in comedies like Edgar Wright's The World's End and Guy Ritchie's The Gentleman, as well as in more weighty roles. His imposingly violent turn in Tyrannosaur remains a brutally magnificent performance.

However, it was with a rare starring role in the made-for-TV film The Best of Men where Marsan exhibited the full range of his talents, playing German refugee and doctor Ludwig Guttmann, who works with English troops with spinal injuries as WWII rages on. He has also appeared in such hits as the Sherlock Holmes movies, The Illusionist, and V For Vendetta, and has made a habit of elevating the films he appears in with his consistently perfect performances. He was also excellent in the underrated British fantasy miniseries Jonathan Strange and Mr. Norrell.

