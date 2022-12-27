Alfred Hitchcock was the Master of Suspense and genius behind classic thrillers like Psycho, 'trangers on a Train and Rear Window. Through the years, Hitchcock and his work have influenced other notable filmmakers including Blue Velvet director, David Lynch and Steven Spielberg but there are some directors who follow a true Hitchcockian style.

Almost all of Hitchcock films contain high levels of suspense and a complex mystery or twist that always managed to surprise audiences that exist in a handful of other films. From My Cousin Rachel to Robin Williams'One Hour Photo, here are 10 underrated movies that every fan of Alfred Hitchcock should see.

'Flawless' (2007)

Set in the 1960s, Laura (Demi Moore) has been a dedicated executive for years at the London Diamond Corporation and has sacrificed any kind of personal life for her career. When she is passed over again for a promotion, Laura is approached by the company's janitor (Michael Caine) who convinces her to help him steal the diamonds.

Flawless is a British thriller with a seemingly straight forward story that takes an unexpected turn that sets it apart from other heist movies. Along with the plot twist, the movie consistently maintains a certain level of suspense plus brilliant performances by Moore and Caine as well as House of the Dragonactor, Nicholas Jones and Game of Thrones star, Natalie Dormer.

'The Loft' (2014)

Five friends decide to secretly rent a penthouse in the city where they can have their extra marital affairs without their wives finding out. The situation is a dream come true but when the friends discover an unknown woman dead in the loft, they become suspicious of one another as they realize that one of them is the killer.

The Loft is a modern psychological thriller portrayed by excellent cast consisting ofKarl Urban, James Marsden, Ryan Phillippe and Modern Familystar, Eric Stonestreet. While the story is rather sleazy, it's an entertaining whodunit with a satisfying ending and Hitchcock qualities including various flashbacks and slow rising tension as the friends start to unravel the mystery.

'Fracture' (2007)

William (Ryan Gosling) is a deputy district attorney who is about to take a job at a private law firm, but before he can leave, his boss gives him an attempted murder case involving a wealthy engineer, Ted Crawford (Anthony Hopkins.) Crawford's accused of trying to kill his wife and has decided to represent himself but while William thinks it's a straight-forward case Crawford proves to be more cunning and clever than he had anticipated.

Fracture is a legal psychological thriller with a slightly far-fetched plot that's excused by the fantastic on-screen performances between Hopkins and Gosling. Hopkins embodies the same sinister style as Dr. Hannibal Lecterbut Crawford's a bit lighter allowing the actor to use more of his charming wit and humor. The movie also has a star-studded supporting cast including Rosamund Pike(Gone Girl), Embeth Davidtz(Matilda)and David Strathairn(The Sopranos).

'The Game' (1997)

Nicholas (Michael Douglas) a wealthy banker, receives an unexpectedly visited by his estranged brother (Sean Penn) who has an unusual birthday gift for him. He reluctantly accepts the gift which involves participating in a real-life game and as the game starts out completely harmless, it soon turns extremely personal causing Nicholas to fear for his life.

Directed by David Fincher, The Game is a dark and complex thriller that intensely pulls audiences in as Douglas navigates his way through this maze of a game. Douglas has recalled that the movie's unpredictable ending is what made The Game one of his favorite movies to work on and is one movie fans often mention. According to Dark Eye: The Films of David Fincher by James Swallow, Jeff Bridges was originally approached to play Nicholas' brother but turned it down.

'Greta' (2018)

Frances (Chloë Grace Mortez) is a young woman working in New York City who recently lost her mother and has a strained relationship with her father. One day, she finds a purse on the subway and manages to return it to a lonely widow named Greta. The two start to form a bond and grow close, but the seemingly harmless friendship soon takes a toxic turn putting Frances' life in jeopardy.

Greta is directed by Neil Jordan who is best known for The Crying Game and Interview with the Vampirestarring Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise and Kristin Dunst. The movieis a suspenseful drama led by Mortez who learns the hard way that the real monsters never look like the ones that hide under the bed. Between Greta's ominous behavior and Frances' paranoia, audiences find themselves on the edge of their seats anticipating the jaw-dropping moment when Greta's true colors are finally revealed.

'My Cousin Rachel' (1952)

When Philip (Richard Burton) finds out his wealthy cousin has suddenly died, he immediately suspects his cousin's recently new wife, Rachel (Olivia de Havilland) but when he finally meets her, his suspicions disappear. As the two grow closer, Philip learns that he's the one who will inherit his cousin's fortune causing him to question Rachel and her motives.

My Cousin Rachel is a thrilling period piece based on the book by Daphne du Mauier and showcases de Havilland's immense range and talent as an actress. De Havilland is known for playing sweet and innocent characters such as Melanie Wilkes in Gone With the Wind and Maid Marian in The Adventures of Robin Hood,but she's wickedly magnetic and keeps audiences guessing Rachel and her intentions the entire film.

'Presumed Innocent' (1990)

Rusty (Harrison Ford) is a chief deputy prosecutor who is assigned by his boss to investigate the murder of a female colleague but is unaware of Rusty's past affair with her. When evidence surfaces pointing to Rusty, he is arrested and tried for his former lover's murder resulting in a jaw-dropping revelation.

Presumed Innocent is an intense courtroom drama as well as one of Ford's best movies that is often overlooked by movie fans. In classic Hitchcock style, the movie's plot takes unpredictable turns making it impossible to figure out what will happen next. The movie is directed by Oscar nominee, Alan J. Pakula who is known for other law and order classics including To Kill a Mockingbird and All the President's Men starring Dustin Hoffman and Robert Redford.

'Dead Ringer' (1964)

Ever since Margaret (Bette Davis) stole the man her twin sister, Edith loved and married, the sisters haven't spoken in over 20 years. After Margaret's husband dies, the twins reunite, but Edith has come with sinister intentions and ends up murdering her sister to steal her identity. Everyone is convinced that Edith is Margaret but when she meets her sister's lover (Peter Lawford) Edith uncovers a secret that could ruin her entire plan.

Dead Ringer features Davis in a duel role as both sisters and as well as an outstanding supporting cast including Karl Malden, Jean Hagen and George Macready. The movie is a rollercoaster of suspense and is directed by Paul Henreid who was Davis' co-star in one of her best movies, Now, Voyager. Davis is intensely mesmerizing as both sisters who are polar opposites and is a prime example of Davis' extraordinary talent and range as a performer.

'One Hour Photo' (2002)

Sy (Robin Williams) runs a one-hour photo store in a mall and is friendly with his regular customers including the Yorkin family. When Sy develops the family's photos, he discovers Mr. Yorkin's being unfaithful and becomes torn between telling Mrs. Yorkin risking his job or staying out of it. As he contemplates what to do, his already fragile mental state begins to crack under the pressure.

One Hour Photo is an eerie slow-burn thriller directed by Mark Romanek who is known for directing music videos for artists such as Johnny Cash, Red Hot Chili Peppers andBeyoncé. Williams' performance is exceptionally sinister and surprisingly convincing as many are used to seeing Williams in comedic roles. According to Romanek, the director had originally approached Jack Nicholson for the role of Sy, but Nicholson turned it down because he thought it was too similar to his character in The Shining.

